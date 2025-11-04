Semo Sititi: 'Wallace is not the type of person that gets involved in stupid stuff like fighting. He’s different to his dad!'

The Scottish Borders has produced many internationalists in its 150-plus years of developing the oval ball game as the working man’s sport of choice in the south of Scotland. But this week marks a unique occasion as two of their ‘products’ pitch up at BT Murrayfield in the All Blacks colours. Scrum-half Finlay Christie has become a familiar face in the New Zealand squad since his debut in 2021, and when the red-haired, pale-skinned lad strides out onto the pitch few are surprised to learn that he spent the first seven years of his life in the Borders’ town of Peebles.

The emergence of Wallace Sititi in the past year has stirred excitement again in the Borders, particularly among former schoolmates in Galashiels, however, his Scottish connection may prove more of a surprise – albeit the name certainly drops a hint.

The 23-year-old back row is the son of Samoan legend Lemalu ‘Semo’ Sititi, and came into the world while his dad was helping revive the Border Reivers professional team in the early 2000s.

Semo was signed by former All Blacks assistant coach Tony Gilbert and played alongside Gregor Townsend, Gary Armstrong and Doddie Weir as the Reivers were reborn in 2002. He spent two seasons in Galashiels, had a year at Newcastle Falcons, and returned for another season with the Reivers in 2005-6 before the uncertainty around the team’s future – it was shut down by the SRU for a second time in 2007 – meant he upped sticks with the family for a lucrative contract with NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes in Japan, extending his career to the age of 35 and handing another life experience to his family.

Semo Sititi in action against Scotland at the 1999 World Cup. He would come to love his time in the country (Photo Ross Setford/Getty Images)

Those years in Scotland, he says now, were memorable and as Wallace gets to grips with his first time back in the country since those days his dad is proud at the connection his son’s name recalls.

“Wallace was actually born in Samoa but it should have been Scotland,” says Semo, on a Zoom call from his home in Auckland. Why Semo is not in Scotland himself this week is another fascinating tale, but we’ll come back to that.

“My wife Rosalind went home to Samoa to look after her father. He was very ill. She was pregnant with our second child, and we did not mean for her to have the baby there, but she stayed in Samoa longer with her father, and then it was too close to the birth to fly.

“So, she stayed in Samoa and had Wallace there. I should have been there too. I was mad that I couldn’t be at his birth, but Tony [Gilbert] said I couldn’t go. He said to me ‘speaking as a father, I’d let you go, but speaking as your coach, I’m sorry, but I need you here’.

We named him Wallace because we loved being in Scotland and the name would be a memory of our time as a family in Scotland. I loved the movie ‘Braveheart’

“It was the start of the Reivers, start of the season, and we had big European games coming so I know what he is thinking, but I wanted to be in Samoa for my wife and son, so I was angry all that week. I even went to his home because I thought his wife, when she saw how much it meant to me, it might be a different story, but it didn’t change. I called my wife and told her the story, and she was really pissed off.

“But she came home with our first son soon and we named him Wallace because we loved being in Scotland and the name would be a memory of our time as a family in Scotland. I loved the movie ‘Braveheart’ and, at the Borders, Tony took the team one day to the William Wallace statue near the Tweed [ten miles from Galashiels]. He told us the history of Wallace and what he did, and why it was special for us to play in Scotland for the Reivers.

“So, when our first son came we were thinking of this. We thought William was quite common, so we chose Wallace. And when I see him now returning to Scotland, hopefully, to play at Murrayfield, where I played for the Borders and for Samoa, it makes me very proud.”

Wallace Sititi is named after William Wallace because his father was a fan of Braveheart and wanted to remember his Scottish stay (Photo Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

So, why is Semo and more family members not here for this special ‘homecoming’ one might ask?

“I was planning to fly to Chicago and to Scotland to see him play,’ he explains, “but our eldest daughter, Maruseana, has reached the finals of Miss Samoa and they are this week too. So, we are travelling to Samoa to support her this week.”

Such news will be celebrated at St Peter’s Primary School in Galashiels. They have enjoyed having Gregor Townsend among their alumni but now can add an All Black to that list, as Wallace started pre-school at St Peter’s before the family headed to Japan, and one assumes they will be the first Scottish school to have a Miss Samoa among their former pupils, if things go Maruseana’s way this week.

I think I still have a photo of Wallace and Maru in kilts. It was a special time for us as a young family, watching our children grow, and that is where Wallace started his love for rugby.

“I loved it in the Borders; we all did,” says Semo, who was born and bred in Samoa, before a season with the Hurricanes and a move to Cardiff.

“We settled in Galashiels and called it our ‘home away from home’. The people are so lovely and whenever we go to the game, you know, the old ladies just grab our kids. We only had two then and they would take Wallace and Maru while the game was on and look after them. It was a good, safe place for children to grow.

“Wallace came to training sometimes when he started walking and running. He first picked up a ball in Gala, and he would run around and play with other children, and sometimes me and the boys.

“He was very young but he loved running with the ball – he still does! I think I still have a photo of Wallace and Maru in kilts. It was a special time for us as a young family, watching our children grow, and that is where Wallace started his love for rugby.”

Semo Sititi was a hard tackling uncompromising backrow who appeared in three World Cups with Samoa (Photo Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Semo has two younger children, Amarante (18) and 16-year-old Semo junior, who were both born in Japan. Amarante has just finished her final year at Auckland Grammar School, as a head girl, and plays for Auckland Storm – recently winning ‘Emerging Player of the Year’ – in the same back row position as her dad and older brother, while young Semo plays rugby among a variety of sports.

It is a stretch of Inspector Gadget proportions to suggest that Wallace Sititi was developed by Scottish rugby. He left not long after turning four, and would spend three years in Japan before the family headed to New Zealand and his rugby schooling really began.

The now 6ft 2in, near 18-stone athlete – not too dissimilar to his father’s size – developed through the Auckland rugby system, attending De La Salle College, where he was deputy head boy and captained the 1st XV. He played club rugby for Marist and North Harbour in the NPC, and was selected for the Blues and then New Zealand at under-20 level. The Chiefs swooped in 2023, offering him a route into the pro ranks, and his ascent since a Super Rugby debut at the start of last year has been rapid.

Wallace was named the All Blacks Player of the Year at the New Zealand Rugby Awards and World Rugby’s Men’s Breakthrough Player of the Year.

At 21, the No8 was called into his first All Blacks squad in June, 2024, after helping the Chiefs to a runners-up spot, despite time out for knee surgery, and the youngest member of the squad made his Test debut in July against Fiji in San Diego. With a rare blend of power, speed and deft handling skills, the back row was a newcomer that head coach Scott Robertson couldn’t ignore, managing to fit him in alongside legends Ardie Savea and Sam Cane.

It wasn’t all plain sailing, as he lost his first two Rugby Championship games, to Argentina and South Africa, and was dropped. But his maturity in dealing with those setbacks, alongside his dynamism, impressed Robinson and he played in the last seven games of 2024 – and was named the All Blacks Player of the Year at the New Zealand Rugby Awards and World Rugby’s Men’s Breakthrough Player of the Year.

This year, he again starred for the Chiefs as they raced to the top of the Super Rugby table – before losing narrowly to the Crusaders in the final – and despite missing the All Blacks’ summer Tests against France, due to an ankle injury, he, Savea and clubmate Simon Parker took turns at No 8 as the All Blacks tied with the Springboks atop the Rugby Championship.

Wallace Sititi should play against Scotland this weekend after breaking through in spectacular fashion in 2024 (Photo Tim Clayton/ Getty Images)

He makes his first return to the country where he first picked up a rugby ball fresh from scoring his first All Blacks try off the bench in the 26-13 win over Ireland in Chicago. With New Zealand expected to switch their back row through the autumn tour he is a decent bet to start at Murrayfield.

He now has 16 Tests to his name, in less than two years, and his old man, who reached 59 for Manu Samoa, admits he finds it hard to take in.

“It has been quite a progression,” he says, shaking his head. “But it has been enjoyable watching him play and he is really enjoying his rugby, which is the main thing.

“I think he’s more skilful than me, and he’s got good rugby intelligence. He thinks about the game and can read stuff. He’s not the type of person that gets involved in stupid stuff like fighting. He’s different to his dad!

“He says to me ‘I don’t know why guys get involved, dad; just walk away.’ He plays to win every time, but thinks clearly; a good mindset for Test rugby.

Now I am just ‘Wallace Sititi’s dad’ or ‘Maru’s or Amarante’s or Semo’s dad’… which is great! It will be amazing to see our daughter in the Miss Samoa contest and amazing to see Wallace play against Scotland – our home from home – if he gets the chance.

“At the end of the day, we all want our kids to be successful in whatever they do, and I think different cultures can be challenging but also helps people to grow; from Scotland to Japan to New Zealand.

“When we have family times, the kids talk about wanting to go back to Scotland and Japan, and I have spoken to Wallace and he is excited about being back in Scotland. He hopes to get the chance to play on Saturday.

“I have said to all my children, ‘people know you as my son, as my daughter, but I want you to go and make a name for yourself; make me and your mum proud, but make yourself proud. We’re always there to support you, but I want you to go and do the best you can to make a name for yourself’.”

Semo laughs. “And now I am just ‘Wallace Sititi’s dad’ or ‘Maru’s or Amarante’s or Semo’s dad’… which is great! It will be amazing to see our daughter in the Miss Samoa contest and amazing to see Wallace play against Scotland – our home from home – if he gets the chance.

Since retiring Semo Sititi has held a number of coaching positions and says he’s now just known as ‘Wallace’s dad’ (Photo Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

“I loved playing at Murrayfield for Samoa against Scotland, and I played there for the Borders. It is a great stadium, special atmosphere. I wish I could be there but we will all be watching the game in Samoa.”

As for who he is supporting, and whether he thinks his second home have what it takes to claim a first-ever win over New Zealand, and his son, he is hedging his bets.

“It is definitely possible,” he concludes. “I think Scotland have made massive improvements. They have done so well with my old friend Gregor [Townsend], and I am pleased for him. He was a great rugby player and great friend.

Scotland are one of the best attacking teams in the world now with Gregor coaching. That is not a surprise to me because Gregor is always thinking about how to be better.

“They are one of the best attacking teams in the world now with Gregor coaching. That is not a surprise to me because Gregor is always thinking about how to be better; how to be the best. Scotland are faster, more dangerous now; they stretch teams and score more tries now. So, yeah, Scotland have a chance of beating the All Blacks.

“But the All Blacks are very strong and have shown that in their latest games. They know Scotland are good, especially at home, and won’t take them easy. It will be a great game … and I think the best team will win!”