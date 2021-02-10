7:26am, 10 February 2021

Uncapped centre Willis Halaholo has been drafted into Wales’ Guinness Six Nations squad alongside Cardiff Blues team-mates Lloyd Williams and James Botham for this Saturday’s clash against Scotland. New Zealand-born Halaholo, who qualifies for Wales on residency, was called up to face the Barbarians in November 2019 but suffered a serious knee injury just after being selected and was sidelined for eleven months.

ADVERTISEMENT

He could make the bench for the trip to Murrayfield, with wing Hallam Amos, centre Johnny Williams, scrum-half Tomos Williams and flanker Dan Lydiate all ruled out following injuries in the 23-16 win over Ireland last weekend.

Lydiate has been released from the squad after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in Cardiff and Wales have said the 65-cap veteran will undergo “a number of assessments and consultations” in the next few days.

Wayne Pivac outlines Wales’ considerable injury list

Amos and Johnny Williams are both sidelined because of head injuries, while Tomos Williams has a hamstring problem.

Scrum-half Lloyd Williams returns to contention after last featuring for Wales three times last autumn, when Botham – grandson of England cricket great Ian – made his international debut, winning three caps against Georgia, England and Italy.

4?? of last Sunday's starting Wales XV won't be on this Saturday's teamsheet for Murrayfield#SixNations #SCOvWALhttps://t.co/CT4IhpV1jd — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) February 9, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere, centre Jonathan Davies is set to miss a second successive Six Nations game as he continues his recovery from ankle trouble, and wing Josh Adams remains suspended following a breach of Covid-19 protocols. To compound Wayne Pivac’s midfield concerns, George North scratched an eye against Ireland, while Nick Tompkins is thought to have a shoulder injury.

On the plus side for Pivac, though, British and Irish Lions back Liam Williams is available again after completing a three-match ban. He was sent off during the Scarlets’ Guinness PRO14 defeat against Cardiff Blues last month. Josh Navidi is Lydiate’s likely replacement, with Liam Williams looking set to replace Amos, Tompkins or Owen Watkin lining up in midfield and Gareth Davies taking the number nine shirt.

27 months out of the Wales team and his comeback sadly lasted just 1??2?? minutes #SixNations #WALvIREhttps://t.co/QqCMzt7zXO — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) February 9, 2021