Sevens

USA name U18s Sevens squads for Global Youth Sevens

USA Rugby have named their Girls and Boys squads for this year's Global Youth Sevens in Auckland, New Zealand (Photo Credit: James Lacey)

USA Rugby have confirmed the squads that will travel to New Zealand for Global Youth Sevens in New Zealand this month.

The country’s top junior talent was selected after training camps at the union’s training facility in Chula Vista, California. They will compete against the world’s best emerging talents at Dilworth School in Auckland across three days starting on Friday 19 December.

It is the third year that USA Rugby have competed at the tournament. The 2025 squads contain a total of 11 players that will return to Auckland.

VIDEO

“Six players return from last year’s roster, and three players are coming off the Junior Pan American Games in August,” Irene Gardner, Women’s Pathways Head Coach, said.

“They will undoubtedly continue to raise the level of play as they have over the past year. Specifically, Marley Larkin and Fane Tausinga have been involved at the Women’s High Performance level and have begun to emulate national team standards, while also sharing their contagious enthusiasm and joy for the game.

“We are excited to see the skills and individual style of each member of the team showcased against international competition.

“Players from previous years remain active in the Pathway program and have made strides in either sevens or XVs, highly impacting their high school and collegiate programs.

“The tournament provides opportunities to play against teams from New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Fiji, and Canada. The tour includes a training session leading up to the three-day tournament, and the ample number of matches gives the players opportunities to make adjustments and apply learnings in subsequent matches. We’ve seen a lot of growth from game to game from our teams previously.”

David Fee is charged with leading the Boys side in New Zealand. With five returnees from last year, his squad also contains six players eligible for selection next year.

“The goal of these trips is to ID Future Eagles and expose them to top level rugby,” Fee said. “So far, 24 athletes from six nations have played in the Global Youth Sevens and are now Olympians from Fiji, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, USA, Canada and Tonga.

“This is the biggest team we have assembled over the last three years attending this tournament. We have a real opportunity to win some aerial battles. We want to not only be competing on Day 3 in the finals but hopefully be in the top rounds and pushing the top teams.”

USA U18s Girls

Allie Gabbard (Naval Academy)
Ariane Moeai (Skyridge High School/ United Girls Rugby Club)
Annabella Vogel (Life University)
Fane Tausinga (Majestics)
Gianna Veetutu (Kent Crusaders)
Madelyn Hubbell (Harvard)
Madison Englin (Waverly – Shell Rock High School Rugby Club)
Marley Larkin (Dartmouth)
Olivia Frisby (Life University)
Sana’a Lunon (Harvard)
Shawnee Asiata (Majestics)
Teagan Barth (Summit High School)
Zoe Zumbro (Belmont Shore)

USA U18s Boys

Alex Drury (White Plains Rugby Club)
Kole Frogley (Owyhee High School)
Caden Hartley (UCLA)
Tristram Harwood (Leeds Beckett University)
Kingston Hawkins (Mustangs)
Gavin Holder (Lincoln University)
Neel Menon (Texas A&M)
Adrian Pham (Try Time Rugby Club)
Mone Pifeleti (San Mateo Wolverines)
Uate Pifeleti (San Mateo Wolverines)
Reece Reiter (Mustangs)
DJ Ta’ape (American International College)
Christopher Thorndyke (Esher Rugby Club)
Dylan Trower (Mustangs)

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 26 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 32 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
