USA name U18s Sevens squads for Global Youth Sevens

USA Rugby have confirmed the squads that will travel to New Zealand for Global Youth Sevens in New Zealand this month.

The country’s top junior talent was selected after training camps at the union’s training facility in Chula Vista, California. They will compete against the world’s best emerging talents at Dilworth School in Auckland across three days starting on Friday 19 December.

It is the third year that USA Rugby have competed at the tournament. The 2025 squads contain a total of 11 players that will return to Auckland.

“Six players return from last year’s roster, and three players are coming off the Junior Pan American Games in August,” Irene Gardner, Women’s Pathways Head Coach, said.

“They will undoubtedly continue to raise the level of play as they have over the past year. Specifically, Marley Larkin and Fane Tausinga have been involved at the Women’s High Performance level and have begun to emulate national team standards, while also sharing their contagious enthusiasm and joy for the game.

“We are excited to see the skills and individual style of each member of the team showcased against international competition.

“Players from previous years remain active in the Pathway program and have made strides in either sevens or XVs, highly impacting their high school and collegiate programs.

“The tournament provides opportunities to play against teams from New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Fiji, and Canada. The tour includes a training session leading up to the three-day tournament, and the ample number of matches gives the players opportunities to make adjustments and apply learnings in subsequent matches. We’ve seen a lot of growth from game to game from our teams previously.”

David Fee is charged with leading the Boys side in New Zealand. With five returnees from last year, his squad also contains six players eligible for selection next year.

“The goal of these trips is to ID Future Eagles and expose them to top level rugby,” Fee said. “So far, 24 athletes from six nations have played in the Global Youth Sevens and are now Olympians from Fiji, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, USA, Canada and Tonga.

“This is the biggest team we have assembled over the last three years attending this tournament. We have a real opportunity to win some aerial battles. We want to not only be competing on Day 3 in the finals but hopefully be in the top rounds and pushing the top teams.”

USA U18s Girls

Allie Gabbard (Naval Academy)

Ariane Moeai (Skyridge High School/ United Girls Rugby Club)

Annabella Vogel (Life University)

Fane Tausinga (Majestics)

Gianna Veetutu (Kent Crusaders)

Madelyn Hubbell (Harvard)

Madison Englin (Waverly – Shell Rock High School Rugby Club)

Marley Larkin (Dartmouth)

Olivia Frisby (Life University)

Sana’a Lunon (Harvard)

Shawnee Asiata (Majestics)

Teagan Barth (Summit High School)

Zoe Zumbro (Belmont Shore)

USA U18s Boys

Alex Drury (White Plains Rugby Club)

Kole Frogley (Owyhee High School)

Caden Hartley (UCLA)

Tristram Harwood (Leeds Beckett University)

Kingston Hawkins (Mustangs)

Gavin Holder (Lincoln University)

Neel Menon (Texas A&M)

Adrian Pham (Try Time Rugby Club)

Mone Pifeleti (San Mateo Wolverines)

Uate Pifeleti (San Mateo Wolverines)

Reece Reiter (Mustangs)

DJ Ta’ape (American International College)

Christopher Thorndyke (Esher Rugby Club)

Dylan Trower (Mustangs)

