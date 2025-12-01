Northern Edition
Sevens

Australia U18 squad locked in for Global Youth Sevens in Auckland

Australia U18s won the Global Youth Sevens title last year. Picture: Global Youth Sevens.

The next generation of Australia’s HSBC SVNS Series stars have been selected for Global Youth Sevens in Auckland from December 19-21, with Rugby Australia unveiling its Under 18’s Sevens Boys squad to compete at the event.

Global Youth Sevens brings together some of the world’s best youth sevens talents, with New Zealand and the USA among the nations represented. Australia U18s took out the men’s title 12 months ago, while the women’s team was defeated by Japan in an entertaining decider.

Wallace Charlie was named Global Youth Sevens MVP at last year’s event, and the rising star has since debuted on the SVNS Series. Charlie represented Australia at the World Championship in Los Angeles, before a particularly impressive performance at last weekend’s event in Dubai.

VIDEO

Ben Dowling, Aden Ekanayake, James McGregor, Beau Morrison, Dietrich Raoche, Hadley Tonga and Cooper Watters are current Australia Sevens squad members who graduated from the Under-18s program.

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Tane Edmed, Tate McDermott and Dylan Pietsch also represented the youth side before playing for the Wallabies. McDermott did play on the World Series before becoming a regular starter and leader at the Queensland Reds.

The 2025 squad includes four NSW Waratahs players, a few talents from the ACT Brumbies, two Queensland Reds products, one player form the Western Force, and another player from Rugby Vicotria.

Tom Hartman, Jarvis Orr and Bailey Roberts-Lintmeijer helped Australia win the title last year, and they’re back as the team chases another crown. Roberts- Lintmeijer and Brody Folkes are currently on development contracts with the senior sevens national program.

“We’ve selected a strong team after starting the selection process from 32 players last month, and we believe this group can help us go back-to-back this year,” Rugby Australia Head of Men’s Sevens Pathways Shannon Fraser said in a statement.

“The team we’ve selected has great representation across Australia with players coming from not only the typical strong holds of NSW and Queensland, but also from the ACT, Western Australia, and Victoria, further highlighting the strength of rugby sevens nationwide.

“The Global Youth 7s has been a natural pathway for our players to progress through to the Aussie Men’s program and we anticipate for that to continue through to the 2028 Olympics.”

Australia Under 18’s Sevens Boys squad

Brody Folkes – Australia Sevens – St Ignatius College Riverview
Chayse Geros – ACT Brumbies – St Augustine’s College
Tom Hartman – NSW Waratahs – Sydney University RFC
Ryder Koia – Queensland Reds – Brisbane Boys College
Iziah Lolohea – Western Force – Nedlands RUFC
Julian Minto – NSW Waratahs – St Josephs College
Tom O’Hara – NSW Waratahs – The Scots College
Jarvis Orr – ACT Brumbies – Knox Grammar School
Treyvon Pritchard – Queensland Reds – Anglican Church Grammar School
Max Prykiel – NSW Waratahs – Knox Grammar School
Bailey Roberts-Lintmeijer – Australia Sevens – Newington College
Will Trostel – ACT Brumbies – Trinity Grammar School
Ian Tunufa’i – Rugby Victoria – Lilydale High School

Head Coach: Stu Dunbar
Assistant Coach: Tom Connor

