12:22pm, 27 April 2021

Four years after he played in all three Lions Test matches against New Zealand, Ireland prop Jack McGrath is definitely not in contention for tour selection this time around as the loosehead has been busy on social media keeping his Instagram followers informed about his recovery from hip surgery over the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 59-cap Ulster loosehead flew to England last week to undergo a hip resurfacing and he has since provided updates on social media.

He initially shared a video of himself walking with crutches accompanied by rugby league’s George Burgess, who has undergone the same procedure.

Mike Brown and Maggie Alphonsi guest on the latest RugbyPass Offload

“Wheels fully in motion for the road to recovery,” the 31-year-old McGrath wrote on Instagram. “Huge relief already from hip resurfacing operation. Up and moving around less than 24 hours after surgery.”

McGrath provided another update on Tuesday, this time explaining the improvement he has already witnessed in his range of motion. “Two days post-surgery getting to 90 degrees flexion. For over a year I was only able to each about 30 degrees, some difference for putting on the socks!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack McGrath (@mcgrath__jack_)

Last capped by Ireland in August 2019, McGrath has been out of action since November 2020 with his hip injury and his spell on the sidelines is now set to be extended in the wake of his recent surgery. McGrath was thriving at Leinster when Warren Gatland selected him for the 2017 Lions and he went on to feature off the Test team bench, replacing Mako Vunipola in all three games in that drawn series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tired of competing with Cian Healy for the starting jersey at Leinster, he opted to join Dan McFarland’s Ulster in 2019 and made 18 appearances before last playing nearly six months ago in a Guinness PRO14 game at Cardiff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack McGrath (@mcgrath__jack_)