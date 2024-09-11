The Frans Steyn reaction to the Sibusiso Nkosi doping ban

The Cheetahs have insisted they got “value for their money” despite the negative publicity surrounding the doping ban given to former Springboks winger Sibusiso Nkosi. This is the view of Frans Steyn, the Cheetahs director of rugby.

It was confirmed this week that Nkosi, a 2019 Rugby World Cup winner, has been banned for three years by World Rugby. He tested positive for an anabolic steroid normally associated with the equestrian world.

Capped 16 times by the Springboks, the 28-year-old underwent a doping test in May and his A sample was positive. He chose not to have his B sample tested and did not fight the case. As a result, he was given a one-year ‘discount’ and was banned for three years. The suspension will run until July 15, 2027.

Confirming to rugby365.com that the Cheetahs only received the World Rugby notification on Tuesday, Steyn insisted that their contracting of Nkosi earlier this year wasn’t a waste of money. “He was good (value) for us and good to us,” he said. “He was good value for the squad and the younger guys. For us (the Cheetahs), it is a massive loss.”

Steyn added that the doping ban was a bed of Nkosi’s making and he must deal with the consequences of his decisions. “There is nothing I can do about it,” he said, adding: “I heard he wanted to stay in Bloemfontein and he enjoys the city.

“I hope somebody allows him to work here and stay here. I will go out of my way to support him wherever I can. I don’t think one (mistake) or doing something bad must define who you are. He is an awesome human being with how he treats the other players and people of the Free State. It’s a massive loss for us.”

Steyn added that he hasn’t spoken to Nkosi since the ban was confirmed, but they had a chat when news of the adverse finding first broke some months ago.

