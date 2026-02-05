Northern Edition
International

Springbok's brother named in 35-man USA Eagles training squad

The USA players stand for the national anthem during the international test match between Georgia and the USA at AdjaraBet Arena on November 8, 2025 in Batumi, Georgia. (Photo by Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images)

There’s no little South African interest in the 35-man USA Eagles alignment camp squad as they begin preparations in earnest for the 2026 international season.

Maybe chief among those interests is the inclusion of the twin brother of Springbok star Jesse Kriel, Dan Kriel.

The Pietermaritzburg-born centre is now plying his trade with the Seattle Seawolves in Major League Rugby and is one of several overseas-born talents hoping to stake a claim in Scott Lawrence’s long-term plans as the US builds towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

A former Junior Springbok and Varsity Cup standout with Tuks, the 31-year-old came through the Bulls academy system, helping the Pretorian side win two age-grade titles.

He also represented South Africa U20 in the 2014 Junior World Championship.

The USA admit they have some ‘glaring positional needs’ that need fixing and it seems Kriel could be part of those plans.

The 6’3, 107kg Kriel is not the only Saffa in the squad. Seawolves teammates Marno Redelinghuys and Rhyno Herbst, as well as New England Free Jacks’ Wayne van der Bank, are also named.

“This pre-season development assembly is an opportunity to check in with current Eagles as well as get our hands on a group of pathway and 2027 Eagle eligible athletes. The Eagles have some glaring positional needs to build depth. We’ve been following players closely who we think might meet or have enough development upside to achieve the positional requirements of the go forward RWC2027 game model,” said Lawrence. “Getting to work with these athletes hands-on helps accelerate our decision-making in a critical year for 2027 cohesion building.”

The camp, held in Chula Vista, California, comes as the USA looks to build depth following their 2025 November tour success over Romania, where they reclaimed the Pershing Cup. Currently ranked 16th in the World Rugby rankings, the North American side will compete in the Nations Cup in July.

On Monday they were drawn against France in their opening game of the 2027 World Cup.

Forwards
Alex Maughan, Anthem RC; Brandon Harvey, Chicago Hounds; Cory Daniel, Old Glory DC; Jason Damm, California Legion; Kaleb Geiger, New England Free Jacks; Kalisi Moli, Seattle Seawolves; Karl Keane, Anthem RC; Ma’ake Muti, California Legion; Makeen Alikhan, Anthem RC; Marno Redelinghuys, Seattle Seawolves; Nathan den Hoedt, Chicago Hounds; Oscar Treacy, California Legion; Paddy Ryan, Seattle Seawolves; Payton Telea-Italio, Anthem RC; Rick Rose, Old Glory DC; Rhyno Herbst, Seattle Seawolves; Sam Golla, Anthem RC; Seth Smith, Anthem RC; Tevita Naqali, Old Glory DC; Wayne van der Bank, New England Free Jacks; Will Sherman, Anthem RC

Backs
Conner Mooneyham, Anthem RC; Dan Kriel, Seattle Seawolves; Ethan McVeigh, New England Free Jacks; James Rose, Life University; Joe Mano, California Legion; Mark O’Keeffe, Chicago Hounds; Max Schumacher, Old Glory DC; Michael Baska, Chicago Hounds; Oliver Kane, Anthem RC; Peyton Wall, Chicago Hounds; Ruben de Haas, Chicago Hounds; Rufus McLean, Seattle Seawolves; Tavite Lopeti, Chicago Hounds; Tom Pittman, Anthem RC

1 Comment
K
KS 4 days ago

Damn, not a single player from a club outside their weird little league doesn't bode well

