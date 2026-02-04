Northern Edition
Six Nations

Six Nations records that are under threat

Thomas Ramos of France looks on during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between France and Australia at Stade de France on November 22, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Records. Made to be broken, made to be set, and in the upcoming 2026 Six Nations, there are a few that could fall if the dominoes land in their rightful place.

From Thomas Ramos having the chance to narrow the gap to Johnny Sexton, to Jac Morgan’s 88 successful tackles in a single campaign, here are some individual records that could be in jeopardy come February.

Leading try scorer
A record that has not budged for the last 12 years. Since Brian O’Driscoll’s last Six Nations try, no player has been able to equal or surpass it (26), with George North coming close but ultimately falling short, finishing on 24 tries.

Currently, only Damian Penaud has had a realistic chance of reaching that mark, but the latest developments suggest his bid is over. After scoring 17 Six Nations tries for France, the wing has been left out by Fabien Galthié, a shocking omission from Les Bleus squad for the Championship.

Could George North come out of Test-match retirement and try to reach O’Driscoll’s number? Or will the responsibility fall on the shoulders of Louis Bielle-Biarrey?

Most tries in a season
The French Road Runner Louis Bielle-Biarrey equalled what Cyril Lowe in 1914 and Ian Smith in 1925 had previously achieved, scoring eight tries in a single Six Nations campaign.

However, Lowe and Smith’s tallies came in the primordial version of what is now the Six Nations, meaning Bielle-Biarrey can be viewed as the outright record holder under the modern format.

So the question now is simple: who can beat LBB at his own game? Or will the Union Bordeaux Bègles wing set a new benchmark in his bid to become the greatest Six Nations try scorer of all time?

Consecutive leading try scorer
Only one player in the last 40 years has finished as the sole or joint leading try scorer across more than two tournaments, and that is Philippe Saint-André. The former France great, now Provence director of rugby, ended as the Five Nations top try scorer in four different seasons, in 1991, 1993, 1994 and 1995.

England’s Will Greenwood, Ireland’s O’Driscoll, Tommy Bowe and Keith Earls, Wales’ George North, France’s Penaud and Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe have all topped the Six Nations try charts twice, but none managed it a third time.

With that in mind, Penaud and van der Merwe still have time to challenge the record, even if Bielle-Biarrey looks poised to threaten virtually every Six Nations try-scoring mark.

Most points in a single season
Will there ever be another tee-kicker like Jonny Wilkinson? One of England’s finest, he was central to Six Nations titles in 2000, 2001, 2003 and 2011, setting a Championship benchmark with 89 points in 2001.

Since then, the tournament has been played 24 times, but only one player has come close to matching that total. It was not Jonny Sexton or Owen Farrell, but a player from the mainland, Thomas Ramos.

The French utility back amassed 84 points in 2023, just five shy of Wilkinson’s record. It ultimately proved out of reach, but Ramos remains active and has another opportunity to finally match or surpass the Englishman.

Curiously, this is one of three records still within Ramos’ grasp, as breaking it would also leave him just 27 points shy of Jonny Sexton’s all-time Six Nations points tally.

Leading points scorer
While Jonny Sexton never threatened Wilkinson’s single-season record, he cemented his legacy as the Championship’s greatest points scorer, finishing his Six Nations career on 566 points.

Having featured for Ireland from 2009 to 2023, Sexton functioned like a long-range missile system, relentlessly accumulating points from the tee that more than once proved decisive in title-winning campaigns.

However, if Steve Borthwick makes the call, that record could yet fall to Owen Farrell. A tee specialist in his own right, Farrell has amassed 528 Six Nations points, and another campaign could see him overhaul Sexton at the top of the standings.

Consecutive leading points scorer
Another record firmly in Ramos’ sights is finishing as the Six Nations leading points scorer for four consecutive tournaments.

After another kicking masterclass in 2025, Ramos topped the points charts with 71, following previous hauls of 84 in 2023 and 63 in 2024.

He is not alone in achieving this feat, however, with Ireland’s Ronan O’Gara also leading the scoring charts across three successive tournaments between 2005 and 2007.

Should Ramos again enjoy a season of piling up points from the tee, he would become the sole holder of this record.

Most tackles in a season
While 2025 was a difficult year for Welsh supporters, Jac Morgan’s work rate stood out, with the flanker finishing as both Wales’ and the Championship’s top tackler with 88 completed tackles.

In doing so, Morgan broke the previous record held by fellow Welshman Justin Tipuric, who made 87 tackles in 2017, another challenging season for Wales.

That mark may not stand for long. Morgan’s total could yet be surpassed this year, with the likes of Michele Lamaro, Maro Itoje, Caelan Doris and Charles Ollivon all lurking with the potential to set a new benchmark.

All-time most turnovers
Maro Itoje has the opportunity to further extend his legacy, needing just one more turnover to become the outright leader for turnovers won in Six Nations history.

At present, the 31-year-old shares the record with O’Driscoll, with both men sitting on 53 turnovers, ahead of John Barclay with 37, Sergio Parisse with 36 and Alun Wyn Jones with 35.

As England look to prise the title from France, Itoje’s breakdown work could again prove decisive, with a single turnover often enough to spark a counter-attack or halt an opposition scoring threat.

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Eric Elwood 9 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I listened to Madigan on Irish Indo podcast also. He made the point about Leinster being a counter rucking team, which slows opposition rucks down and allows the defense get set and ‘rush’ the next phase. They might get around the defense but the line gets up so high that the scramble can get it.

Ireland are a poaching team. One guy into the ruck to poach and if he doesn’t win the space he is smashed out. On Thursday France were generally dominating tackles but Ireland were often caught between rushing and drifting often hesitating when it was clear the rush was late. France could easily get around or though with the line not high enough meaning the scramble was ineffective also.



...

1 Go to comments
J
JL 26 minutes ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

He is being blamed. Clear as daylight. Why is he mentioned so much if he is not being blamed?

If you state that Ireland's poor performance is because of Leinster not doing what they used to since Nienaber came in, then you are blaming Nienaber.



...

106 Go to comments
B
BI 37 minutes ago
5 Englishmen make our Six Nations team of the week

No Fischetti? Dominated the scottish scrum and great in the loose. Also, I'm sorry, but Jalibert was a different level to Ford.

1 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 38 minutes ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

Just to put some understanding on this.

Leinster are now a defensive counter rucking team. They counter-ruck for the 1st prize of trying to win the ball back but second prize of slowing the opposition rucks. If you slow the rucks it means your defense gets set and you can rush and pressure the next phase etc. It takes time to structure this system in.



...

106 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 46 minutes ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

Here you are claiming that he is being blamed for Ireland’s performance when he is not.

106 Go to comments
S
SB 56 minutes ago
France star withdrawn from squad ahead of Wales trip

You don’t rate Flament why? He can carry. He’s the leader of the French lineout and a very consistent performer.

Auradou is a bit raw but at Top 14 he has been absolutely outstanding at lineout time, most steals by far. Even against Ireland he came on and caused some problems in that aspect. He is slight, but stats wise he’s actually solid. Decent out of post contact metres and also carries well although it doesn’t look it. He still has some improving to do but he’s only 22 so I think it’s good he’s getting the experience to come on in tests.



...

7 Go to comments
j
je 1 hour ago
France star withdrawn from squad ahead of Wales trip

I dont really rate Flament or Auradou tbh, Olivon carries better than both of them and is good in the air, Auradou looks like he needs to spend a summer in the gym he doesn’t look robust at all!

7 Go to comments
J
JL 1 hour ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

Exactly, Nienaber is not the Ireland coach, yet here we are…

106 Go to comments
H
HitchikersPie 1 hour ago
Germany down Rugby World Cup regulars to pull off shock REC win

Such a shame they’re looking to reduce the numbers in Rugby Europe, when days like this show how well the product is growing underneath.

3 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 1 hour ago
'Fingers crossed': Highlanders assistant provides brief Fabian Holland injury update

Dislocated shoulder… if there’s no surgery, he’s out for 2 or 3 months; if surgery is required, it’s more than 6 months… which would compromise the start of his international season.

Targeting South Africa?



...

2 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
France star withdrawn from squad ahead of Wales trip

Yep although I’d personally go:

Flament Guillard Cros Boudehent Ollivon



...

7 Go to comments
J
JC 1 hour ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

Yup, apparently you’re just as “thin skinned”. What a shocker. 🤣

106 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

Jesus. The divergence between coaching styles was referenced. Nienaber is not an Ireland coach he is a Leinster coach. You swallowed the click bait headline hook and sinker. Now enough!

106 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

Because the defensive orientated system is clearly Nienaber’s baby just like the attack oriented system was Lancaster’s.

I think you know this. The point is that the system differs from Ireland’s. There is no criticism on the Leinster system other than it suits Ireland less.



...

106 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
Finger of blame pointed at South African in Ireland loss to France

Thin Skinned….arrogant…we are getting a picture of online Saffer supporter DNA allright!

106 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Italy inadvertently throw England a Six Nations hospital pass

Scotland were too focussed on England and looked past Italy. They were poor and Italy showed greater spirit and desire. Scotland will probably look like world beaters this weekend with their annual standout performance against the Auld Enemy but to be a top team that’s not enough

2 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Aye Nick - that they would.

369 Go to comments
M
Mark 1 hour ago
'This Irish team are on the ropes and everyone is coming after them'

Englands win on saturday was competent, but not compelling against a poor Welsh side.

The England bench was more workmanlike than pom squad, and there are still combinations that need finessing ( centres particularly)



...

17 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Hope you didn’t lose too much gelt on the game DM! If Ire had scored when close to the line around the 71st minute they were still a chace, ven after such a poor first hal. So as you say I think France’s future opponents will be seeing plenty of encouraging signs after round one.

369 Go to comments
B
BC1812 2 hours ago
Black Ferns fullback Renee Holmes inks deal with Hurricanes Poua

This article makes it sound as if finishing 3rd at World Cup was an achievement and not a failure.

1 Go to comments
