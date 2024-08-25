Pro D2's Foreign Legion: All 238 overseas players by club and country

The 2024/2025 season of the French Pro D2 is about to start, and the number of international players keeps growing with the likes of Courtney Lawes, George North, Chris Farrell and Curwin Bosch having joined ahead of the coming season.

Here’s the full list of the 238 foreign players making a living in the exotic land of the Pro D2. Japan is the only team with no Pro D2 representative.

Caveat: players born in France and eligible to play for another nation only count if they are already capped for that nation.

Caveat nº2: espoirs/academy players that haven’t played more than a single game for a Pro D2 side are not listed.

SOUTH AFRICA

Curwin Bosch exited the URC Hollywood Sharks to join CA Brive in an all-or-nothing effort by Les Gaillards who want to rejoin the Top14. Bosch’s capability of playing as a flyhalf and fullback will work well for his team.

Another 27 South-African players play in the Pro D2: Shaun Reynolds (US Nevers – fly half), Johan Georg Wasserman (US Nevers – fullback), Janse Roux (Colomiers – lock), Chris Smith (Oyonnax – fly half), Ru-Hann Greyling (US Montauban – hooker), Sikhumbuzo Notshe (US Montauban – loose forward), John Jackson (US Montauban – centre), Marcel Van der Merwe (CA Brive – prop), Retief Marais (CA Brive – loose forward), Nic Krone (CA Brive – fullback), John Fincham (AS Béziers-Hérault – prop), Wilmar Arnlodi (AS Béziers-Hérault – hooker), Sias Koen (AS Béziers-Hérault – loose forward), Brendan Holder (AS Béziers-Hérault – centre), Johannes Jonker (FC Grenoble – prop), Hanru Sirgel (FC Grenoble – loose forward), Robert Rodgers (Stade Aurillacois – prop), Abongile Nonkontwana (Stade Aurillacois – loose forward), Jean-Luc Cilliers (Stade Aurillacois – fly half), Adriaan Coertzen (Stade Aurillacois – wing), Jordon Van Rensburg (Stade Aurillacois – wing), Gareth Milasinovich (Valence Romans DR – prop), Thembelani Bholi (Valence Romans DR – lock), Gysbert du Preez (US Dax – lock), Aston Fortuin (Stade Montois – lock), Luvuyo Pupuma (Stade Niçois – prop), and Christian Erasmus (Stade Niçois – wing).

Curwin Bosch of Sharks gestures during the United Rugby Championship match between Ospreys and Sharks at The Stoop on November 3, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

IRELAND

After five years representing Munster, Chris Farrell signed with Oyonnax in 2022 and helped the Oyomen win that year Pro D2. Now relegated, the Alpine club needs the Irish centre back to his best form if they want to mount a serious title challenge.

Ireland is represented by twelve players in the Pro D2: John Madigan (SA Agen – lock), Darren Sweentam (US Oyonnax – wing), Frank Bradshaw (Montauban – lock), Stuart Olding (CA Brive – fly half), Ronan Loughnane (Stade Aurillacois – hooker), Eoghan Masterson (Stade Aurillacois – loose forward), Karl Martin (Stade Aurillacois – centre), Darren O’Shea (Vannes – lock), Matthew Dalton (Soyaux-Angoulême – lock), Eoghan Barrett (Soyaux-Angoulême – wing) and Tom Daly (Stade Niçois – centre)

NEW ZEALAND

Jimmy Gopperth is living proof that longevity is possible in rugby, as the maestro will play his 20th season in 2024/2025. The former Wasps fly-half signed for an additional season with Provence, with his sights locked on delivering the Pro D2 title to the Mediterranean club.

New Zealand is the only nation with no Test Match players playing in the Pro D2.

A total of sixteen New Zealanders play in the Pro D2: Chris Gabriel (US Nevers – lock), Jack Whetton (Colomiers – lock), Ray Nu’u (Colomiers – centre), Roy Grice (US Oyonnax – loose forward), Jonathan Ruru (US Oyonnax – scrum half), Gavin Stark (US Oyonnax – wing), Kaveinga Finau (Provence – centre), Taleta Tupuola (AS Béziers-Hérault – centre), Dominic Robertson-McCoy (Stade Aurillacois – prop), Ofa Manuofetoa (Stade Aurillacois – centre), Sam Weasley (US Dax – loose forward), Ben Botica (Soyaux-Angoulême – Fly half), Jacob Botica (Soyaux-Angoulême – fly half), George Tilsey (Soyaux-Angoulême – wing), Ramiha Smiler (Stade Niçois – loose forward)

Jimmy Gopperth in action for Provence (Photo by Johnny Fidelin/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

ENGLAND

Courtney Lawes was without a doubt the biggest name signed by a Pro D2 side, adding much-needed experience to CA Brive sqaud. Lawes set-piece excellence, vast experience and gritty attitude could be decisive for how the season plays out.

England’s presence in the Pro D2 has expanded to eighteen players, thanks to more than a handful of new arrivals: Jack Maunder (SA Agen – scrum-half), Billy Searle (SA Agen – fly half), Henry Purdy (SA Agen – centre), Brett Herron (Colomiers – fly half), Charlie Matthews (Biarritz Olympique – lock), Jonathan Joseph (Biarritz Olympique – centre), Zach Kibirige (Biarritz Olympique – wing), Teimana Harrison (Provence – loose forward), Lewis Bean (Montauban – lock), Karl Wilkins (Montauban – loose forward), Christian Judge (AS Béziers-Hérault – prop), Cam Dodson (AS Béziers-Hérault – lock), Harry Glynn (AS Béziers-Hérault – fly half), Pierce Phillips (FC Grenoble – lock), George Worth (Valence Romans DR – fullback), Myles Edwards (Stade Montois – lock) and Jonny May (Soyaux-Angoulême – wing).

ARGENTINA

Former Cherry and Whites hooker Santi Socino has joined SA Agen after four seasons playing in England, granting a powerful scrummager to one of the Pro D2 title challengers.

Seventeen Argentinians will play in the 2024/2025 Pro D2 season: Pablo Dimcheff (Colomiers – hooker), Joaquin de la Vega (Colomiers – fly half), Lucas Mensa (US Oyonnax – centre), Martín Bogado (US Yonnax – fullback), Federico Wegrzyn (Provence – Prop), Nicolas Toth (Provence – prop), Facundo Pompino (Montauban – prop), Tomas Lezana (Montauban – loose forward), Segundo Tuculet (Montauban – wing), Francisco Marchetti (CA Brive – prop), Jose Gonzalez (AS Béziers-Hérault – hooker), Bautista Ezcurra (FC Grenoble – centre), Patricio Fernandez (Stade Montois – fly half), Nicolás Ciancio (Stade Niçois – prop), Facundo Gigena (Stade Niçois – prop) and Martin Freytes (Stade Niçois – lock).

SCOTLAND

After helping the Glasgow Warriors conquer the URC, loosehead powerhouse Oli Kebble has accepted US Oyonnax offer to help them back to the Top14.

Ewan Johnson (US Oyonnax – lock), Cornel du Preez (Biarritz Olympique – loose forward), Robin McClintock (Biarritz Olympique – centre) and Sam Johnson (CA Brive – centre) are the other Pro D2 Scotsmen.

Cornell du Preez

ITALY

Italy’s presence in the Pro D2 is limited to two players: David Odiase (US Oyonnax – loose forward) and former Gil Azzurri international David Odiete (Stade Niçois – fullback).

AUSTRALIA

Ned Hannigan and Izack Rodda’s time in Super Rugby Pacific has come to an end, both departing to new shores, having signed with Provence for the next two seasons, a major boost for the club’s title hopes.

Alongside the two former Wallabies, an extra thirteen Australian-born players will also be involved with Pro D2 teams: Efi Ma’afu (US Nevers – hooker), Caleb Timu (Colomiers – loose forward), Phoenix Battye (US Oyonnax – lock), Zach Holmes (US Oyonnax – fly half), Sione Tui (Provence – wing), Joe Powell (Montauban – scrum-half), Sitakeli Timani (CA Brive – lock), Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco (CA Brive – loose forward), Ryan McCauley (Valence Romands DR – lock), Alexander Masibaka (Soyaux-Angoulême – loose forward), Tom Ross (Stade Niçois – prop) and Tom Murday (Stade Niçois – lock).

FIJI

The Fijian battalion is by far the most numerous on the list, with an insane thirty-five athletes showcasing their craft in the Pro D2.

Even if most are still not Flying Fijians, players like US Dax wing Jope Naseara have set a high standard in the competition.

Kolinio Ramoka (SA Agen – centre), Inoke Nalaga (SA Agen – wing), Josateki Tuituba (US Nevers – loose forward), Sakiusa Baseise (Colomiers – loose forward), Peniami Narisia (US Oyonnax – hooker), Veresa Ramototabua (US Oyonnax – loose forward), Edward Sawailau (US Oyoonax – wing), John Dyer (Biarritz Olympique – lock) Masivesi Dakuwaqa (Biarritz Olympique – loose forward), Eto Bainivalu (Provence – centre), Sevenaia Galala (Montauban – centre), Josua Vici (Montauban – wing), Tevita Ratuva (CA Brive – lock), Paula Walisoliso (US Nevers – centre), Taniela Sadrugu (CA Brive – centre), Asaeli Tuivuaka (CA Brive – wing), Timilai Rokoduru (CA Brive – wing), Tevita Railevu (CA Brive – wing), Peteru Mailulu (AS Béziers-Hérault – lock), Aminiasi Tuimaba (AS Béziers-Hérault – wing), Watisoni Votu (AS Béziers-Hérault – centre), Pio Muarua (FC Grenoble – loose forward), Kaminieli Rasaku (FC Grenoble – wing), Simeli Yabaki (Stade Aurillacois – wing), Ben Neiceru (Valence Romans DR – wing), Mosese Mawalu (Valence Romans DR – loose forward), Ratu Nacika (US Dax – loose forward), Jale Vatubua (US Dax – centre), Nacani Wakaya (Stade Montois – centre), Semi Lagivala (Stade Montois – wing), Eroni Sau (Stade Montois – wing), Sikeli Nabou (Soyaux-Angoulême – lock), Ledua Mau (Soyaux-Angoulême – centre) and Sunia Vola (Stade Niçois – prop).

Pau’s Fijian centre Jale Vatubua reacts during the French Top14 rugby union match between Union Sportive Oyonnax Rugby and Section Paloise (Pau) at Charles-Mathon Stadium in Oyonnax, western France, on December 29, 2023. (Photo by ARNAUD FINISTRE / AFP) (Photo by ARNAUD FINISTRE/AFP via Getty Images)

WALES

George North’s debut for Provence might still be some months away, but there’s no doubt that Welsh legend will make an instant impact once he recovers from his Achilles heel injury.

The other Welshmen are Tyler Morgan (US Oyonnax – loose forward), Tom Francis (Provence – prop), Ross Moriarty (Provence – loose forward), Sam Davies (FC Grenoble – fly half) and Owen Lane (Valence Romans DR – centre).

Tomas Francis of Wales looks on during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

GEORGIA

Georgia takes the silver as the second most represented nation in the Pro D2, not surprising, as the proud nation of the Lelos has helped more than one club achieve glory. Giorgi Kveseladze is one of the newest additions to the league, signing with the 2023/2024 runners-up FC Grenoble.

The other twenty-nine Georgians are as it follows: Lasha Macharashvili (SA Agen – prop), Tornie Mataradze (US Nevers – prop), Ilia Kaikatsishvili (US Nevers – prop), Lasha Jaiani (US Nevers – lock), Vasil Lobzhanidze (US Oyonnax – scrum half), Giorgi Nutsubidze (Biarritz Olympique – prop), Giorgi Dzmanashvili (Biarritz Olympique – prop), Nodari Shengelia (Biarritz Olympique – prop), Tornike Jalagonia (Provence – loose forward), Mirian Burduli (Montauban – prop), Omar Odishvili (CA Brive – prop), Vakh Abdaladze (CA Brive – prop), Konstantin Mikautadze (CA Brive – lock), Georges Shvelidze (CA Brive – centre), Giorgi Mamaiashvili (FC Grenoble – prop), Giorgi Pertaia (FC Grenoble – prop), Giorgi Javakhia (FC Grenoble – lock), Irakli Mtchedlidze (Stade Aurillacois – prop), Giorgi Kartvelishvili (Stade Aurillacois – prop), Basa Khonelidze (Stade Aurillacois – hooker), Luka Nioradze (Stade Aurillacois – loose forward), Mikheil Alania (Stade Aurillacois – scrum half), Tedo Abzhandadze (Stade Aurillacois – fly half), Dachi Papunashvili (Stade Aurillacois – wing), Otar Giorgadze (Valence Romans DR – loose forward), Ilia Spanderashvili (Valence Romans DR – loose forward), Luka Goginava (Stade Montois – prop) and Ioane Iashagashvili (Stade Montois – loose forward).

SAMOA

Newly promoted Stade Niçois has made some roster adjustments to have a better chance of survival, with former Crusaders and LOU Jordan Taufua arriving to take the reigns of the forward pack.

The eleven Samoans who are going to play in the Pro D2 2024/2025: Senio Toleafoa (US Nevers – lock), Marco Fepulea’i (Colomiers – prop), Luteru Tolai (Biarritz Olympique – hooker), Piula Fa’asalele (Biarritz Olympique – lock), Josh Tyrell (Provence – loose forward), Tietie Tuimauga (Montauban – prop), Brendon Nansen (FC Grenoble – lock), Elijah Niko (Stade Aurillacois – centre), Nephi Leatigaga (US Dax – prop), Genesis Lemalu (US Dax – loose forward) and Motu Matu’u (Soyaux-Angoulême – hooker).

Northampton Saints’ Brandon Nansen during the Gallagher Premiership match at the cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton. Picture date: Friday March 10, 2023. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

PORTUGAL

Samuel Marques and fourteen Portuguese internationals are ready for the new Pro D2 season, with a couple of records in the grasp. Francisco Fernandes is just sixteen games away from becoming the all-time player with the most games in the competition, while Samuel Marques needs fourteen points to earn a seat in the all-time point scorer leaderboard.

Lucas Martins (SA Agen – wing), Rodrigo Marta (Colomiers – wing), Vincent Pinto (Colomiers – wing), Francisco Fernandes (AS Béziers-Hérault – prop), Hugo Camacho (AS Béziers-Hérault – scrum half), Hugo Aubry (AS Béziers-Hérault – fly half), Cody Thomas (FC Grenoble – prop), José Madeira (FC Grenoble – lock), Joris Moura (Valence Romans DR – fly half), Diogo Hasse Ferreira (US Dax – prop), Luka Begic (Stade Montois – hooker), Anthony Alves (Stade Montois – prop), Pierre Sayerse (Stade Montois – wing) and Simão Bento (Stade Montois – fullback).

TONGA

Moana Pasifika Anzelo Tuitavuki will be one of the nine Tongans to play in this year’s Pro D2. The centre has signed with Colomiers and will certainly spice up the backline of a club that has the goal to fight for the championship playoff.

Fotu Lokotui (SA Agen – loose forward), Atunaisa Manu (US Nevers – centre), Wesley Tapueluelu (CA Brive – prop), Otonuku Jr Pauta (AS Béziers-Hérault – loose forward), Mosa’ati Moala (Stade Aurillacois – lock), David Lolohea (US Dax – prop), Michael Faleafa (Stade Montois – loose forward) and Sione Anga’Aelangi (Stade Niçois – hooker).

URUGUAY

Only one Uruguayan will feature in the Pro D2, with lock Manuel Leindekar staying with US Oyonnax for another season.

SPAIN

Will 2024/2025 be Biarritz Olympique revival? For that to happen they will need to push Kerman Aurrekoetxea to show his best, as the scrum-half has the potential to be a special troublemaker.

He won’t be the only Spanish to play in the 24/25 Pro D2, as eleven others will also have the chance to show their craft: Hugo Pirlet (Colomiers – prop), Ignacio Piñeiro (US Oyonnax – loose forward), Ekain Imaz (Biarritz Olympique – loose forward), Kerman Aurrekoetxea (Biarritz Olympique – scrum-half), Frédéric Quercy (Montauban – loose forward), Asier Usarraga (CA Brive – loose forward), Charly Malié (AS Béziers-Hérault – fly half), Gauthier Minguillon (Valence Romans DR – wing), Lucas Gillaume (US Dax – lock), Brice Ferrer (US Dax – loose forward), Gauthier Gibouin (Soyaux-Angoulême – loose forward) and Santi Ovejero (Stade Niçois – hooker).

USA

USA’s numbers in the Pro D2 have dwindled since COVID, with only two making the fray being: Nani Ma’afu (Biarritz Olympique – lock) and Renger van Eerten (CA Brive – lock).

ROMANIA

After two years playing for now-demoted Rouen Normandie, Stejarii Taylor Gontineac transitioned to AS Béziers-Hérault as the next step in his career. The son of the legendary Romeo Gontineac is one of the four Romanian in the Pro D2: Adrian Motoc (Biarritz Olympique – lock), Atila Septar (Provence – centre) and Gheorge Gajion (Stade Montois – prop).

The Pro D2 also has players from nations like Netherlands (dutch captain Koen Bloemen is one of the biggest names in the Stade Aurillacois squad), Chile, Venezuela, Brazil, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Algeria, Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Namibia (Richard Hardwick will play for Grenoble until 2026), and many others. The following list only compromises the players from the top-20 Nations of the World Rugby official ranking.