Old Glory DC announce nine re-signings for 2026 MLR season

After announcing the signing of nine new players earlier in the week, Old Glory DC have now revealed nine re-signings ahead of the 2026 season.

Club stalwart Jason Robertson will return for another campaign in the American capital after an injury-plagued 2025 season. The Kiwi debuted in the team’s first MLR game and has owned the No. 10 jersey for four of the six seasons since.

Robertson is joined by a pair of locks, including Billy Whiteside and team captain, Scotland international Robert Harley, who are both back on deck for their third seasons in red, white, and blue, respectively.

Fellow forwards KoiKoi Neligan (hooker) and Collin Grosse (back row) are also set to extend their already established Old Glory DC careers, each heading into their fourth seasons in Washington. The pair boast just shy of 80 Old Glory caps between them.

Indiana native John Rizzo is back for his fifth season with Old Glory DC, looking to add to his scoring tally after dotting down for five tries on the wing in 2025. Centre John Powers completes the list, looking to add to his 38 MLR caps in his third season with Old Glory DC.

THe Washington team kick off their 2026 season with a road trip, first visiting Seattle to face the Seawolves, and then travelling to New England to clash with the reigning champion Free Jacks. They’ll also visit Anthem Rugby Carolina before finally getting a home game against California Legion on April 26.

