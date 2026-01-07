10 USA Eagles headline Anthem RC’s new-look roster for 2026

Anthem Rugby Carolina have confirmed their full roster for the 2026 Major League Rugby season, with former first-overall draft pick Conner Mooneyham and another nine capped USA Eagles headlining the squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former New Zealand U20s back Jordan Trainor was the latest signing unveiled by Anthem RC. The additions of backrower Marques Fuala’au and scrum-half Zion Going to the franchise’s roster has also been confirmed since Christmas Day.

Anthem were founded about two years ago and continues to search for its first victory. With 10 USA internationals bolstering the club’s roster, fans in Charlotte, North Carolina, will be feeling upbeat as MLR prepares to usher in its new era.

VIDEO

Sam Golla, Makeen Alikhan, Alex Maughan, Payton Telea-Ilalio and Moni Tonga’uiha are the five capped USA Eagles in the forwards. There are some electrifying backs with Test experience too, including Luke Carty and Malacchi Esdale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthem Rugby Carolina (@anthemrugby)

Erich Storti, Tom Pittman and Mooneyham are the other Eagles set to wear Anthem’s colours in the 2026 season. Mooneyham was the first-ever number-one draft choice in MLR history, having been selected by the Dallas Jackals after attending Life University.

“It was kind of like an explosion, my phone should’ve broken because of all the notifications that I got. It was unexpected for sure,” Mooneyham told RugbyPass in June 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When they told me that I was going to be the number one pick, I didn’t expect things to blow up as much as they did with rugby not being as popular as other sports in America.

“It’s definitely an exciting time for me and my family.”

Mooneyham, who last played for the USA in a 36-17 win over Tonga in November 2024, is one of 12 players returning to Anthem after last season. This is a largely new-look roster, with 20 fresh signings eager to make their mark.

Will Sherman, Campbell Robb, Johan Momsen, Seth Smith, Oliver Kane, Ramiro Gurovich, James Scott, Alessandro Heaney, Baden Godfrey and Fuala’au are the new forwards. Alex Hernandez, Elias Garza and Alejandro Martinez Tapia are the returning forwards without USA caps.

Junior Gafa, EJ Freeman, Ishma-eel Safodien and Karl Keane are the returning backline players. Jullian Roberts, Will Leonard, Jeron Pantor, Going and Trainor round out the 2026 roster as signings who have already generated plenty of interest on socials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trainor is one of the more significant pick-ups for the Charlotte-based side, with the outside back bringing Super Rugby and New Zealand NPC experience to the franchise. The New Zealander has spent time with Auckland and, more recently, Northland.

Anthem will be Trainor’s fourth MLR franchise in as many seasons, having enjoyed stints with LA Giltinis, NOLA Gold and the Utah Warriors. Trainor started at fullback in all 16 appearances for Utah last season, scoring a double in the Conference Semi-final win over Seattle.