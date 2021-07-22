Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Mitre 10 Cup    

NPC coach's advice to Eddie Osei-Nketia over possible code switch

By Sam Smith
(Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Canterbury head coach Mark Brown has offered a piece of advice to star Kiwi sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia over a potential cross-code switch to rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

RugbyPass revealed earlier this week that Osei-Nketia’s management team and the Crusaders had entered “preliminary discussions” over a possible switch to rugby following the 20-year-old’s shock exclusion from New Zealand’s Tokyo Olympics athletics team.

Speaking to media shortly after Canterbury’s 2021 NPC squad announcement on Wednesday, Brown admitted he knew little about Osei-Nketia, but recommended that he make the switch as quickly as possible if is serious about a career in rugby.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
The NZ schoolboy giant who was lost to rugby league | RugbyPass

“The first thing for him would be to make a career shift and commit to being a rugby player. Things will look after themselves from there,” Brown said.

“He’d be fast. I think he comes from a rugby background but, honestly, I don’t know too much about him … but anyone who gets him wouldn’t be starting from scratch.”

While nothing about Osei-Nketia’s rugby-playing future is set in stone, the youngster – whose 100m personal best is 10.12s, just 0.01s shy of his father and New Zealand record-holder Gus Nketia – said it would be a dream to play for the Crusaders.

“I’ve actually been thinking about it a lot, wearing the red and playing down in Christchurch in the cold,” Osei-Nketia told RugbyPass.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’d be a massive honour to play for one of the best teams of all-time in Super Rugby, helping them out and being a part of the Christchurch community.”

He conceded, however, that he would need to fully commit himself to a cross-code move if he is to make the cut in rugby.

“But, in order for me to play for the Crusaders, I need to get there first. I need to work hard, I need to grind hard, and I just need to be on top.

“I need to be studying the game. I need to make sure that I’m always studying and putting my mind on small things so I can get there one day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Osei-Nketia believes he is capable of doing that via the Crusaders, though, due to the franchise’s “elite” training facilities.

“It looks like a pretty elite academy that can transfer rugby players to elite rugby players. If I go through the academy, I believe that I could change into a very, very talented rugby player. That’s what I think.”

David Havili proving the All Blacks dream is alive and real More often than not, it can take a little bit of time before players really embed themselves into test rugby. Gregor Paul Building the All Blacks around Richie Mo’unga’s Crusaders Analysis: The All Blacks are building their attack around the in-form Richie Mo'unga. Ben Smith TJ Perenara the new guide for integrating returning All Blacks TJ Perenara will follow a different path back into the All Blacks than Beauden Barrett and Brodie Retallick. Gregor Paul Ian Foster’s All Blacks vision taking slow steps forward We don't yet have a full appreciation of what Ian Foster is trying to do as head coach of the All Blacks. Gregor Paul Cohesion key in Canterbury’s ongoing success Analysis: All signs point to Canterbury marching on in the Farah Palmer Cup. Ben Wylie

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Mitre 10 Cup    

NPC coach's advice to Eddie Osei-Nketia over possible code switch

Search