MLR record-breaker JP Smith re-signs with Seattle Seawolves for 2026

Major League Rugby record-breaker JP Smith has re-signed with the Seattle Seawolves for the 2026 season, eight months after the scrum-half made unprecedented league history.

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 18, Smith became the first MLR player ever to make 100 appearances for a single club. Smith has played 106 matches for Seattle, having become a fan favourite and all-time great of the two-time champion Seawolves franchise.

Smith represented South Africa at U20s level, and played for multiple clubs before making the move to Seattle. The No. 9 spent time with the Blue Bulls from 2013-2015, the Cheetahs in 2016-2017, the Southern Kings during the 2018 season, and with the Eastern Province Elephants.

VIDEO

In 2019, Smith made the move to Seattle, starting 11 matches and scoring six tries. Smith helped the Seawolves win their second MLR Championship, scoring a try in the Championship Final and receiving MLR Championship MVP honours.

Smith is top five all-time in MLR playoff points, has captained the team before, and has helped guide the team to three MLR Finals. In 2024, Smith earned selection in the All-MLR Honourable Mention XV and received the 2024 MLR Ironman Award.

Before the 2025 MLR season, Smith debuted for the USA Eagles against Romania, having qualified for the national team through residency.

“This organisation has treated me like family from day one, and the support from our fans and the community they’ve built is what makes it all worth it,” Smith said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m proud to re-sign and continue building something special with the people who believe in us the most.”



Head Coach Allen Clarke added: “It’s fantastic to have JP back for 2026 – his dedication, and team-first attitude embody the spirit of being a Seawolf. His return not only bolsters our team’s identity but also sets a powerful tone for the upcoming season.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seawolves Rugby (@seawolvesrugby)

Seattle have confirmed their regular-season schedule for 2026, kicking things off at home against Old Glory DC on April 3. The Seawolves follow that with away trips to Anthem Rugby Carolina and California Legion, before returning home.

ADVERTISEMENT

After hosting the Chicago Hounds on April 24, Seattle travel to Fort Quincy for a blockbuster against three-time defending MLR Champions the New England Free Jacks. They will also travel to Old Glory before ending the round-robin with three home matches in the last four rounds.

Seattle host Anthem RC on May 17, New England on May 31, and old foes the Legion on June 7. The Seawolves’ final away trip of the regular season will see them head to the Windy City, taking on Chicago on May 24.