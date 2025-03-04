McKenzie injured, Stevenson returns for Chiefs clash in Lautoka

The Chiefs put their three-game winning streak on the line this weekend against the winless Fijian Drua in Lautoka.

Clayton McMillan’s side will be without All Blacks playmaker Damian McKenzie, who will stay in New Zealand after coming off with eight minutes to go last weekend against the Brumbies with a knee injury.

The Chiefs welcome back 96-cap outside back Shaun Stevenson after a short stint in Japan at the Kubota Spears, coming off the bench in the No.23 jersey.

Tupou Vaa’i will once again lead the side in Lautoka, as captain Luke Jacobson remains on the sideline after a facial injury sustained in the home game against the Crusaders in week two of Super Rugby Pacific.

Suva-born flyer Emoni Narawa will take McKenzie’s place at fullback, in a Fijian homecoming for the two-Test All Black.

All Black hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho will start in the No.2 jersey after coming back from injury last week off the bench against the Brumbies, Taukeu’aho missed a long period with an Achilles injury.

Chiefs lock Josh Lord picked up a short-term knee injury in round three and will be replaced by Manaaki Selby-Rickit for the clash in Lautoka.

McMillan admits the injuries have thrown some curveballs, but he’s confident in the 23-man squad named to take on the Drua.

“While injuries have forced our hand with a couple of decisions this week, a ‘next man up’ mentality has served the team well to date,” McMillan said to the Chiefs official website.

“We also know from our trip to Lautoka a couple of years ago how special this opportunity is, and as a club, we’re looking forward to seeing Fijian rugby fans out in force again.

“The Drua are always a tough opponent and will be further boosted by playing at home this week, so we know we’ve got our work cut out for us.”

Gallagher Chiefs Squad (for Round 4)

Ollie Norris Samisoni Taukei’aho George Dyer Manaaki Selby-Rickit Tupou Vaa’i (c) Samipeni Finau Kaylum Boshier Jimmy Tupou Cortez Ratima Josh Jacomb Leroy Carter Quinn Tupaea Anton Lienert-Brown Daniel Rona Emoni Narawa Bradley Slater Jared Proffit Reuben O’Neill Naitoa Ah Kuoi Simon Parker Malachi Wrampling (Gallagher Chiefs debut) Xavier Roe Shaun Stevenson

Injury Update:

Damian McKenzie – Knee, Short-term

Josh Lord – Knee, Mid-term (4-6 weeks)

Luke Jacobson – Facial injury, Short-term

Rameka Poihipi – Knee, Season-ending

Kaleb Trask – Hamstring, Mid-term (4-6 weeks)

Etene Nanai-Seturo – Hamstring, Long-term

Liam Coombes-Fabling – Knee, Mid-term (4-6 weeks)

Fiti Sa – Shoulder, Long-term

Wallace Sititi – Knee, Long-term

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi – Shoulder, Short-term