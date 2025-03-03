Backrower re-signs with Western Force after stellar start in Super Rugby

After an impressive start to this year’s Super Rugby Pacific season, backrower Nick Champion de Crespigny has re-signed with the Western Force through until the end of 2028.

Champion de Crespigny made the move back to Australia’s shores during the off-season after signing with the Force from French Top 14 outfit Castres Olympique.

The 28-year-old spent three seasons in the south of France before linking with the Force ahead of last year’s South Africa Spring Tour, which set the tone for a massive start to 2025.

With the Force winning back-to-back matches to start a Super Rugby season for the first time, Champion de Crespigny was a core part of that history-making start to the new campaign.

Champion de Crespigny played practically every minute of the Force’s first three matches, which saw the loose forward make 53 tackles and carry the ball 20 times.

Following this strong start, the news that Champion de Crespigny has re-signed with the Force comes as a big boost for the club, with the flanker among the form backrowers in Super Rugby.

“First and foremost, he’s a quality human,” Force General Manager of Rugby, Chris Goodman, said in a statement.

“He’s really stood out since joining the Force, and we quickly knew he was someone who would continue to add value around guys like Carlo Tizzano, Ben Donaldson and Harry Potter in the long term.

“Having Nick extend until 2028 is really important as we look to build long-term cohesion within our team.

“He’s provided a week-in, week-out professional that we need. He’s got a hard edge to him. He likes hitting bodies,” he added.

“He’s got a good motor on him and he’s professional on and off the field.

“He adds a lot of value around the club in terms of leadership and personality.”

After representing Sydney University in New South Wales’ prestigious club competition, the Shute Shield, Champion de Crespigny said au revoir to Australia after signing a deal in France.

Champion de Crespigny debuted for Castres at openside flanker against a star-studded Racing 92 side that included Finn Russell and Cameron Woki on September 4, 2022.

In a strong squad, Champion de Crespigny was a regular member of the team’s starting side, with the Australian started 100 per cent of his 21 appearances that season which included a clash with Montpellier in the Grand Final.

Champion de Crespigny continued to perform at a high level for the French side before returning to Australia with the Force. The loose forward made his Super Rugby debut against Moana Pasifika in round one and hasn’t looked back during a strong start to the season.

“I’m really happy at the Force,” Champion de Crespigny reflected.

“This is a club moving in the right direction. I feel a lot of support from the coaching staff and the club in general.

“I feel like they’re making me the best player and person I can be, which is exactly why I came here. I want to invest back in the club and hopefully give back to the fans.

“It’s an exciting time to be in Australian rugby in general with the British and Irish Lions Tour and 2027 World Cup in Australia coming up.

“But it’s also an exciting time to be part of the Western Force. Simon Cron has created a general squad and culture around the organisation, with a view to sustained success into the future.

“Signing on long-term allows me to make my own imprint at the club and try to assist in moving the club in the right direction.”