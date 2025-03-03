How Australian rugby can combine gourmet home cooking and the overseas 'takeaway'

The ailing Exeter Chiefs, who lie ninth out of ten clubs in the Gallagher Premiership, are returning to their roots. The Chiefs have a long and successful history of recruiting Australian players, and director of rugby Rob Baxter is ready to rub the green-and-gold amulet once again to revive their fortunes.
The West Country outfit has always been the main hub for emerging players in Devon and Cornwall, but it has also been garnished generously with talent from the Land Down Under: Nic White, Greg Holmes, Dave Dennis, Dean Mumm, Lachie Turner, Mitch Lees, Ben White, Julian Salvi, Ollie Atkins, Peter Kimlin and Ryan McCauley.
Latterly the Brumbies have been targeted, with Solomone Kata arriving for one season in 2022, fellow centre Tamati Tua and prop Scott Sio on the current roster and Wallaby second/back row hybrid Tom Hooper signed on the dotted line in January. The testimonials from the other side of the world are flooded by an overwhelming tide of gratitude, and thus the fibre of the connection between the West of England and Australia grows and becomes stronger.
“I was going from a club [the Reds] which I had been at for 12 years, to the other side of the world. These past four years have been amazing and this is a very special place to not only come and play rugby, but to live in and be part of a special rugby community. Some of my fondest rugby memories have come from my time here in Exeter and I’m just so glad I’ve been able to experience what I have – and be a small part in what has been a successful period for the club.” [Greg Holmes]
“If an [Australian] player in the future asks me about coming to the Chiefs, I’d say ‘Jump at it!’ [Nic White]
Now it looks very much as if a trifecta of Aussies have heeded White’s advice and are taking the plunge into deepest Devon. In October, Baxter made tentative enquiries about White returning for a second stint, but now he has trumped that ambition with the recruitment of no fewer than three Australians, two of whom are current Wallabies. On a recent media call, the director of rugby announced Len Ikitau, Jake Gordon and English-qualified New South Wales hooker Julian Heaven are all likely to join the club within the next week.
The main point of interest is a completely fresh point of balance struck between home-cooked selection and the overseas takeaway. Ikitau has been signed on an initial nine-month deal that could be extended up until 2027, but with contractual exceptions which mean he remains Wallaby-eligible. On the November tour later this year, he should be available for at least three of the five Tests. If a similar deal is done with Gordon, currently rated the top scrum-half in Australia, it will set a new precedent for cooperation between European clubs and a southern hemisphere union. From now on, you may be able to ‘mix ‘n’ match’ your mealtimes.
There is a caveat – of course there is. Brumbies assistant Rod Seib was appointed head coach of the revived Australia A side which played a couple of fixtures alongside the Wallabies last November, which suggested he was riding high in the national coaching pecking order – but Seib has since signed for Irish URC province Connacht as attacking assistant at the end of the current Super Rugby Pacific season. Ex-Brumby back-rower Scott Fardy already coaches the Galway outfit’s defence after playing 78 times for Leinster.
Another Aussie coach who has travelled in diametrically the opposite direction, Andy Friend, landed in his homeland as head coach of the Brumbies Super W women’s team when he was recommended as ‘a great fit’ for the Wallabies top job by one of charges in Connacht, wing John Porch. If that implies a lack of pathways for the available coaching talent in Australia, it is confirmed by the difficulty ex-Wallaby great Chris Latham has experienced finding a role in his own country. In company with Stephen Hoiles and sevens supremo John Manenti, he is now ‘sharpening his tools’ in the USA Major League with the Seattle Seawolves, while ex-Rebels coaches Tim Sampson and Kevin Foote have exited to the Fijian Drua and South African U20s set-up respectively.
While Australia is making plans to close the gap between home and away for their players, the gusher of coaching talent overseas, and the difficulty of re-casting it in the right role when it returns home, is proving a decidedly thorny issue.
At least the four surviving Super Rugby Pacific head coaches are enjoying the extra material the tailor has to work with in the first two rounds of this year’s competition. Simon Cron has won his first two games with Western Force, and the last round was a significant away win against the Brumbies. The condensing to four franchises and a redistribution of personnel has already resulted in some meaningful Wallaby squad mini-trials: in Canberra, it was Pollard versus Dolly/Paenga-Amosa at hooker, Frost versus Swain in the second row, Reimer against Tizzano at number 7; Lonergan versus White at 9 and Corey Toole against Harry Potter on the wing.
The saving grace for the Force was their defence, which may seem odd comment in a game when they shipped 42 points and six tries. It was however nothing less than heroic, in the context of the 40 minutes the Westerners spent with only 14 men on the field. Just like England against Scotland at Twickenham on the same weekend, the Force made over twice as many tackles as their opponents, but the D was if anything more ‘forceful’ than that of the men in white in those all-important wide areas.
Where England tended to back off and give up metres to get their multiple 7s into the action, the Force adopted a far more aggressive stance on the edge, one which will serve them well in 2025. The tone was set as early as the 10th minute.
Plug in England versus France or Scotland, and the last man on the right edge [14 Potter] might be staying deep and taking the ‘jockey’ cue from the men inside him – looking to mop up the attack further downfield and await the arrival of the ‘sevens cavalry’. But Potter rushes straight upfield from 10-metre depth, looking to pick off the looping pass from Andy Muirhead and convert a potential ‘line-break against’ into an actual ‘intercept try for’ the visitors.
Attacking sides are always wary of shifting the ball too freely to width after catastrophe has occurred, and bad memory haunts the back of the mind.
With the intercept try under his belt, Potter can start taking a few liberties and ‘gaming’ the offence: in the first clip he takes a step forward, threatening the rush before backing off, and that is enough to force the Brumbies back into the thick of the Force defence on the inside; in the second he is once again playing as the highest defender and this time the ‘inside force’ delivers a fumble.
From small seeds, mighty oaks do grow.
Where at the breakdown ‘the low man [player closest to the ground] wins’, in defence it is the ‘high man’, the player furthest upfield who tends to be most influential.
In the modern game, it is often the wing who keys the ultimate shape of the D, and his activity is central to a successful rearguard action. Along with Force 7 Tizzano, Potter stymied two Brumbies’ touchdowns over the goalline, and he was a proactive force helping on the other side of the field.
In the clip, Potter is running all the way from the right sideline to make a ‘centre’ inside his fellow wing on the left, allowing Dylan Pietsch to break on the pass.
Even after a line-break had been made against them, the Westerners were still coming hard off the edge and looking to attack rather than just soak up pressure.
Solid progress is being made Down Under. The four teams remaining after the demise of the Rebels do look significantly stronger than the previous five. They have won five from six games the first two rounds, and with the solitary loss an all-Aussie affair. The litmus test of the top New Zealand franchises is looming, but Aussie at last looks competitive.
Further encouragement is offered by hints of a more unified relationship between European club ‘hubs’ for Aussies abroad such as Exeter and Rugby Australia. If Ikitau has indeed negotiated Wallaby release clauses into his contract with the West Countrymen, and if Gordon can do the same, it will ease concerns over overseas selection policy.
The one remaining issue would be the successful creation of coaching pathways back home for Friend, Latham, Hoiles et al, after time spent away in foreign climes. If their knowledge base can be reabsorbed and redirected for the nation’s good, Australia may just rediscover a superior rugby diet, and the ideal balance between home cooking and the foreign takeaway.
I NEED A CRYPTO RECOVERY EXPERTS SERVICE / REVENANT CYBER HACKER
Modern technological company REVENANT CYBER HACKER is at the forefront of creative solutions for the challenging bitcoin recovery market. This innovative company, which was founded by a group of bright cryptography specialists and cybersecurity trailblazers, specializes in solving the most difficult problems that Bitcoin and other digital asset owners encounter. Whether it’s recovering lost or inaccessible funds due to forgotten passwords, hardware wallet malfunctions, or even elaborate hacking attempts, REVENANT CYBER HACKER’s arsenal of proprietary tools and unparalleled analytical capabilities allow them to unravel even the most convoluted digital money mysteries. Drawing on decades of combined experience in the fields of blockchain technology, digital forensics, and ethical hacking, the company’s seasoned professionals employ a meticulous, multi-pronged approach to meticulously reconstruct transaction histories, identify vulnerabilities, and ultimately restore access to otherwise irretrievable cryptocurrency holdings. With an unwavering commitment to client privacy and an impressive track record of success, REVENANT CYBER HACKER has firmly established itself as the go-to resource for individuals and enterprises seeking reliable, discreet, and cutting-edge solutions to their most complex Bitcoin and cryptocurrency recovery challenges. Hurry, send a direct message to REVENANT CYBER HACKER via: Email : revenantcyberhacker ( @ ) gmail (. ) com Telegram: revenantcyberhacker WhatsApp: + 1 (208) 425-8584 WhatsApp: + 1 (913) 820-0739 Website:http://www.revenantcyberhacker.org
HOW TO RECOVER LOST BTC
Cyber Space Hack pro provide the best hacking tools and they are well trusted at providing mobile remote spy access, this means it’s possible to spy on a device without a physical touch of the mobile devices.
Track Service, Cyber Space Hack pro provides the best tracking device around the globe, you can have your scammer tracked and get justified.
Cyber Space Hack pro provide the best and safety recovery process, 100% security consciousness is highly observed to ensure that clients are safe, their recovery process can always be trusted and this i can guarantee simply because am also a benefactor of their crypto scam recovery service, November 2024 i got scammed of $1,670.324 USD.
My scammed funds were recovered this year february, 2025. You all need to know that so many testimonies are not real and this has caused chaos and lack of trust on the internet, one can no longer differentiate between the real and fake, we have to take cautions on our decision with hiring a hacker online and as a result of so many scammers on the web one will definitely get scammed before being able to find the right one and for this i write here so you do not get yourself into the hands of scammers by trying to hire a hacker without guarantee.
I hereby advise you all who need hacker service to reach out to Cyberspacehackpro(@)rescueteam.com or WhatsApp +1 (659) 217 9239
I'm here to share my experience with the entire world On how I met Dr Benjamin the lottery spell caster. It all started one fateful evening when I and my next door neighbor were having a discussion, she told me a story on how this powerful spell caster (Dr Benjamin) helped her husband won the lottery by giving her the winning numbers and he won, so I contacted him too with the contact info she gave me, immediately Dr Benjamin replied my email after he has gotten my request I told him all I wanted and he gave me the assurance that I wanted to hear, he instructed me on what to do and he undergone me through some series of processes which I obeyed diligently, after 24 hours he gave me the numbers and asked me to go play, I did exactly as he instructed and I won the Powerball of $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. All thanks to you Dr Benjamin, I will keep sharing my testimony to the world so that others can find you. here are his contact information. Email: drbenjaminlottospell711@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +18588585788
Call +1766036031
website https://dr-benjamin.com
Thanks for the article, Nick. Just got down to reading late before turning in for the night. Busy day here, with a Cyclone Alfred now pretty certain to make landfall on the Qld. coast in the next 24 hrs or so. So placing sandbags, clearing anything that might take off in high winds. More likely to get heavy rain here in Toowoomba though, being 140 kms from the coast.
Been a tough year for Exeter, so these signings will be important. Good to see the Australian contingent growing again. Only one Ulsterman on the books now, Niall Armstrong. The days of Steenson and Whitten were good times for the club.
Thanks Miz - and take care with the storm to come…
Ah, Steenson and Whitten. Two very solid Ulstermen indeed, who did yeoman service for the Chiefs for so long. Every time ppl were ready to write them off, they came back stronger!
i am super excited this very moment indeed Dr Dominion is truly a good man, i doubted him from the beginning but right now i can trust him with my all because he has put a beautiful smile on my face and change my life from struggle to millionaire, what would i have done without him, just few months ago i was struggling wondering what would my life turn into, now i am here sharing a wonderful testimony of my life, after i explained my whole situation to him he took me as his own daughter and removed my family from shame, he prepared a lottery winning spell for me with true sincerity and gave me a winning number to play and that was how i won that jackpot, Dr Dominion took away my shame, my pain and my worries, what a humble man with a heart of gold, thank you so much i am very grateful for what you have done for me, should you have any interest in giving it a try or going through any difficulties i think he is the right man to talk to and i believe he can help
Email: dominionlottospelltemple@gmail.com
website: https://dominionlottospell.wixsite.com/dr-dominion
Call: +12059642462
WhatsApp: +14793955445
How many teams/players would track their opposite like that to make a tackle on the other flank?
Some linespeed has been the main area where Aussie sides are still behind NZ so it’s good to see it being coached.
I think it something that will become more common as attacking methods evolve. Defences are using certain players to ‘shadow’ opponents as they move from one side of the ruck to the other…
I thought I’d lost everything when I invested 450,000 dollars in a cryptocurrency project that turned out to be a Ponzi scheme. I felt devastated, foolish, and helpless. But then I remembered that there’s always hope. I reached out to (GLOBALLY RECLAIM ⓐ GMAIL COM ) and their expert team sprang into action. With their help, I was able to recover 95% of my lost investment. I breathed a sigh of relief, grateful for a second chance. I realized that even in the darkest moments, there’s always a way forward. If I can recover from this, so can you. Don’t give up if you’re facing a similar situation. Reach out to GLOBALLY RECLAIM for guidance and support. Remember, you’re not alone, and there’s always hope for recovery.”
I thought I’d lost everything when I invested 450,000 dollars in a cryptocurrency project that turned out to be a Ponzi scheme. I felt devastated, foolish, and helpless. But then I remembered that there’s always hope. I reached out to (GLOBALLY RECLAIM ⓐ GMAIL COM ) and their expert team sprang into action. With their help, I was able to recover 95% of my lost investment. I breathed a sigh of relief, grateful for a second chance. I realized that even in the darkest moments, there’s always a way forward. If I can recover from this, so can you. Don’t give up if you’re facing a similar situation. Reach out to GLOBALLY RECLAIM for guidance and support. Remember, you’re not alone, and there’s always hope for recovery.”
We definitely should be using overseas players. That’s where some of our best players are.
Kerevi, Rodda, etc.
Jake Gordon is only rated by the Tahs and Tah beholden Joe Schmidt. McDermott, Isaac Fines are better halfbacks. Gordon is a plodder. He can box kick. Whoop de do. It’s not what Australia wants or needs.
Bring on Les Kiss, after he tells the sloppy Reds player to pull their finger out.
Ofc.
Most coaches do not share your opinion of Jake Gordon. I’d prefer to see Tate or Nic at 9 for the WBs but Jake is still a vg player for Exe if he does go there. They have been missing a decent 9 since Whitey left.
Weve seen plenty of club partnerships in the past but have we ever seen a nation/club partnership?
Ive been a long-time proponent of the NZRU creating a nation/competition partnership with the Top League and then changing their selection policies to also select from that comp. NZs main issue is finance and having Japan fund NZ players should be on the vision board
Why not? It makes plenty of sense to keep some contractual control of your players, and the EP in particular would probably appreciate a contribution [financial or otherwise] to the deal. It could be player or coach swaps.
The clubs are not flush with money so there is plenty of leverage for RA.
NZR has or had a partnership with Harlequins in London. Led to an England centre playing for the Blues and Tabai Matson coaching Quins but I can't remember any players going over there. Quins play expansive rugby and I think Sean Fitzpatrick is on the board.
News today Nick that promising Aussie U16 giant Visesio Kite has been signed by La Rochelle.
Some blow-up that RA blocked his clearance.
I know RA has a lot of work to get their house in order but surely it is mad to have French clubs poaching teenagers as young as 16??
It’s becoming a joke, if RA amd other countries have to sign every 15-16 yr old to some contract
Clubs are doing what RL have been doing for years, they pick up talented youngsters (far more than they need) give them some training pay them a few $$$ and dump them if they aren’t capable of cracking the squad. It ends up being dependent on who they could potentially replace.
You have to admit the development of our young talent is still behind the top nations and most successful clubs.
Yep, well done RA blocking the transaction. I mean the kids going/went over their on his own! At 16!
Yep I saw that article. I’m surprised RA didn’t nab him, simply from the lesson of Skelton and Meafou.
According to his Dad he couldn’t get a deal at home, but LAR offered him an academy deal. So why wouldn’t he go?
RA must be reading your articles Nick. I remember you suggested them reach out to Exeter and make an unofficial alliance a while back. And yes if they can offer a deal like Ikitaus to only the top players then it is a great way of keeping them here but allowing them to get better pay. FMR and Valentini might be offered something similar?
Yes agreed the 4 teams look competitive and the Force were very close to winning all 3 games too. Depth in some positions looks strong! 12 may be one position with little depth?
It makes sense DW. Exe have done a lot to develope Aussie players and they have a lot of faith their abilities - so make it a productive relationship for both sides by formalizing the relationship.
Then if RA thinks one of their up and comers needs European experience they can offer them to Exe for a couple of seasons!