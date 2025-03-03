Western Force sign former Harlequins prop as injury cover

The Western Force have bolstered their squad by signing loosehead prop Tom Osborne as injury cover for this year’s Super Rugby Pacific season.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Harry Hoopert suffering an ACL injury during pre-season, Osborne signed with the Force after an almost four-year stint with English Premiership giants Harlequins.

Osborne left Australia’s shores in 2021 to attend Oxford University and ended up captaining their rugby team in Varsity matches. The front-rower joined the Quins after a successful trial and later enjoyed loan stints with Championship club London Scottish.

Nick Champion de Crespigny, Harry Potter, Tom Robertson, Tom Horton and Harry Johnson-Holmes all know Osborne well. They were all part of Sydney University’s squad who won back-to-back Shute Shield titles in 2018 and 2019.

With Osborne arriving in Perth last month and linking up with the club, the Force are confident the prop will add plenty of “value” as injury cover.

“We’re thrilled to have Tom come om board for the rest of the season as an injury replacement,” Force General Manager of Rugby, Chris Goodman, said in a statement.

“He adds depth and experience. He’s played as a professional in the UK for several years, so he’ll provide plenty of value to our group from that experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He already knows a bunch of the guys from his time at Sydney University so there was already a connection there which, from a cohesion point of view in a team, is really important.”

Osborne debuted for the Harlequins off the bench in a 21-28 loss to Saracens on November 14, 2021. The prop wore the No. 17 jersey for a second time in a round two win over Northampton Saints but wouldn’t feature again that season.

The following year, Osborne scored a try during a start for the Quins in a win over Saracens and later featured for London Scottish against Ampthill. The Australian would play one more match for Harlequins, which was another against Northampton.

Osborne made 22 appearances for London Scottish over the next two seasons, with the last of those appearances coming in a 26-15 win over Chinnor on December 29 last year. But, the chance to move back to Australia is one the 26-year-old was eager to make the most of.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m really excited to join the Western Force,” Osborn added.

“The opportunity popped up with a few loosehead injuries at the Force and I couldn’t wait to get back to Australia and take up the chance.

“I know a few of the guys already, it’s a beautiful part of the world but mostly I’m keen to be a part of the culture that’s building there.

“It’s a great squad, and an awesome coaching group.”