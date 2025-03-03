Hoskins Sotutu handed ban for high tackle on Peter Lakai

The Blues will be without their star No. 8 for three weeks after Super Rugby Pacific’s Foul Play Review Committee found Hoskins Sotutu guilty of a dangerous tackle against the Hurricanes.

The tackle occurred in the 75th minute of the round three contest and saw the former All Black receive a yellow card, which was later upgraded to a red card following a review by the TMO.

The play also saw Hurricanes No. 8 Peter Lakai leave the field for a head injury assessment as the player Sotutu had tackled.

“The FPRC determined the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks/matches. In light of the player accepting he committed an act of foul play as well as mitigating factors such as the player’s disciplinary record, the FPRC applied the full 50 per cent reduction in sanction,” a statement from Super Rugby said.

The statement also confirmed Sotutu is eligible for a further one-match reduction in suspension should he choose to take part in World Rugby’s Coaching Intervention Programme.

Sotutu will be unavailable for the Blues in at least two of the following three matchups:

– Blues v Brumbies, Friday 7 March 2025

– Chiefs v Blues, Saturday 15 March 2025

– Blues v Crusaders, Saturday 22 March 2025*

Prior to the red card offence, Sotutu had made 13 tackles without a miss in the game and scored his first try of the season. Despite being reduced to 14 men for the second time in the game, the Blues were able to hang on to their four-point lead and claim their first win of the season.

The Blues have a bye in round seven, so should Sotutu opt not to take part in the Coaching Intervention Programme, fans won’t see the No. 8 until April 5, when the Blues host the Hurricanes in round eight.