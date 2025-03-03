How Carlo Tizzano fared against Wallabies incumbent Fraser McReight

Carlo Tizzano sent a message to Wallabies selectors on Saturday night with another standout performance in the Western Force’s clash with the Queensland Reds. Tizzano scored two tries and was generally sound while arguably outclassing Wallabies incumbent Fraser McReight.

Two genuine contenders to wear the Wallabies’ No.7 jersey went head-to-head at Perth’s HBF Park, and it was the understudy who’s believed to have “probably shaded” the man who was regularly picked to start for Australia under coach Joe Schmidt.

Tizzano crossed for a double, made 13 tackles and was more active out-wide than maybe ever before as the Force went close in an all-time classic Australian derby. After breaking the Super Rugby record for most tackles in a match in round two, Tizzano has continued to soar.

As for McReight, the backrower was one of the top tacklers that afternoon but was kept quiet in attack. The 26-year-old came close to potentially scoring a try about seven minutes into the match after running a support line off Harry Wilson, but a pop pass hit the deck instead.

Fast forward to the full-time whistle and it was McReight’s Reds who claimed the win. Winger Filipo Daugunu scored a last-gasp try to hand the visitors a thrilling triumph on the road, but the match-up of the two talented openside flankers was always going to be a talking point.

“I went back and had another look at the game… it was interesting. Fraser McReight played as tight as I’ve ever seen him play – he played like Tizzano. Tizzano played a lot out with width, we saw some of those longer passes, he’s evolved his game,” former Wallaby Turinui said on Stan Sports’ Between Two Posts.

“[Tizzano] was the highest carries for the Western Force in the match in the forward pack. He would’ve made… almost a third of the tackles he made the week before and probably played better so he’s adding layers and balance to his game.

“Fraser McReight played really tight, I think he made 20-something tackles, didn’t get much ball in space so one it was good to see both of the players add another dimension the way they played, but it wasn’t the way we would’ve thought that matchup went.

“Tizzano probably shaded the incumbent Wallaby seven.”



Match Summary 1 Penalty Goals 0 3 Tries 4 3 Conversions 4 0 Drop Goals 0 150 Carries 124 1 Line Breaks 7 9 Turnovers Lost 19 3 Turnovers Won 5

Tizzano has been one of the competition’s best performers so far this season. The five-Test Wallaby sits atop of the try-scoring charts with a handful of five-pointers across the three rounds, with the product of Western Australian Rugby showing clear signs of growth.

At the season launch in Sydney’s Little Bay earlier this year, Tizzano told RugbyPass about his desire to be a multi-year Wallaby, having debuted at Test level in 2024. Tizzano hasn’t done himself any harm this season, with a former Australia captain echoing Turinui’s thoughts.

“Obviously two tries help but I think for Carlo, his ability with the ball in hand, we know how good he is defensively… he carried a lot more, he was trying to play that wider game which is what Fraser McReight sets himself apart from other sevens around the world, I think he’s the best link seven in world rugby,” James Horwill added.

“His ability to follow up, chase the ball, you see any break the Reds make Fraser McReight is there, and I think he’s been doing that with the Wallabies. Tizzano’s gone, ‘Well, that’s what Fraser does, maybe I can show what I can do.’

“Fraser McReight didn’t have a bad game, he was still very good, and I think that’s where his consistency is, he never drops off that high level.

“But Carlo Tizzano did have a very good game, had a big impact, and went a long way to almost getting the Force win.”