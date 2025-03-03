Exeter Chiefs confirm Marcus Street exit from club
Exeter Chiefs tighthead prop Marcus Street has agreed a move to Saracens for the 2025/26 season – as first reported by RugbyPass.
The 26-year-old Exeter native departs after eight seasons at his hometown club, having emerged from the Chiefs academy.
The 121kg prop first lifted silverware with Exeter College in 2016. He honed his skills at Plymouth Albion and with Exeter Braves before making his senior Chiefs debut in 2017/18.
He soon made his mark with a debut start against Cardiff Blues in the Anglo-Welsh Cup. Age-grade honours followed with England U20 recognition two years ahead of schedule.
“Chiefs is my childhood club, and I can honestly say it has been amazing to wear the shirt,” said Street. “I’ve loved my time at the club, meeting so many great teammates and working with coaches who have done so much for me in my career.
“I’m excited for the future, to see what change can bring me as it’ll be good to be chucked into the deep end of a new environment.
“It has been incredible to be an Exeter Chief. Words can’t really describe what it has meant to me. I’ve made some really cool memories here, and now it’s time to make some more.
Street will remain at Sandy Park until season’s end before switching to London and the StoneX.
Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter wished the prop a fond farewell.
“We’d like to thank Marcus for all the hard work he’s put in over the years,” Baxter said. “He’s been a great locally produced player who came through our academy, through the England age-grade set-up and then moved on to becoming a senior Chiefs player who is now on just shy of 100 club appearances.
“We wish him all the best in his time at a new club and we hope everything goes well for him.”
Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said: “Marcus has gained a significant amount of experience in the Premiership for such a young player and we are certain that his best days lie ahead. He joins a young, talented, ambitious group of forwards and has the potential to help us go to the next level.”
Street has made 99 appearances for Exeter to date.
