Former All Black urges Blues head coach to shift Beauden Barrett to No.10
The 2024 Super Rugby Pacific champions finally got over the hump in 2025, winning their first game of the new season in Wellington against the Hurricanes.
Vern Cotter and the Blues were helped by an impressive cameo at first-five late in the second half by All Blacks playmaker Beauden Barrett.
Former All Black Mils Muliaina has backed the move from fullback to first-five for the Blues, saying that it’s a no-brainer going forward.
“Beauden Barrett should be at No.10, and when he moved to 10 at the weekend, he just showed all his class,” Muliaina said on The Breakdown.
“He was dominant the way he was decisive in his decision-making, even when he counterattacked from the back, the guys were all on the same page.
“He understands the ability to get down the other end, and I tell you what, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything so great in the last couple of years other than Beauden Barrett breaking through the line like that.”
The 33-year-old moved from fullback to first-five when replacement back Cole Forbes was brought into the action for one-Test All Black Harry Plummer.
Plummer has been preferred to Barrett at first-five so far this season, but when asked whether Muliaina believed they would have won the game without Barrett’s shift to 10, he wasn’t so sure.
“I’m not sure they would have,” Muliaina said in reply to Kirstie Stanway’s question.
Muliaina admits that he originally thought Barrett should stay at fullback in his first year back from a sabbatical in Japan, but after seeing the Blues play a certain way with him running the cutter at first-five, his opinion has changed.
“I said that he should be playing fullback and now when I see him in round one what he’s doing, and also his ability to open the game up.
“That’s what they’ve got, the Blues have got a different game to them. I know they won one last year keeping the ball in hand.
“But there’s a different element to them as well and I feel that in some of those players, particularly the likes of the outsides, they still want to play that expensive game and this guy here can mix them up and he can ignite it.”
Barrett, who went on one of his signature long, line-breaking runs, provided much-needed impact for the Blues in the last 20 minutes of the round three match in Wellington.
Sky Sports commentator and analyst Taylah Johnson strongly agrees with Muliaina’s thoughts about the Blues playmaking combination, saying that she backs Vern Cotter to make the necessary change this week against the Brumbies.
“Don’t count Vern out, I reckon he might actually put Beauden there because after the game he said to us on the broadcast that he might have to look at that,” Johnson told Sky Sport.
“We also have to remember they’ve got Zarn Sullivan and Stephen Perofeta out injured and I think if they were there, he probably would be at No.10.”
Ex-Highlander Joe Wheeler has stuck with his original take on the playmaking combination of the Blues, backing Cotter to stick with the Plummer and Barrett combination.
“I’ve got my theories, I totally agree with Mils (Muliaina), but do I think Vern will do it? No, I don’t.
“I think he’ll stick with Harry Plummer, because Plummer led this Blues team after 21 years, back to the promised land.
“He’s got a lot of trust in Harry Plummer and what he did last year, and I said this to Jeff Wilson last week and it proved true, he went with Harry Plummer again.
“But I think we can see the quality when Beauden does go to ten, he changes their game.”
Win British & Irish Lions Merchandise! We have Replica Jerseys, Backpacks, Caps, Bobble Hats and Scarves up for grabs. Enter now.
If you're struggling financially or seeking good fortune, I highly recommend Dr Oniha Their spells are potent, and their love for their clients is evident. Thank yu Dr Oniha for all you do.onihaspelltemple @gmail. com
Agree
There's a mystery behind every lottery winner's story that you don't know. I found a way to win after a long time of playing the lottery without winning any reasonable amount of money, i contacted Dr Lucas through Brad Duke's post saying how Dr Lucas helped him won the lottery with his spiritual powers, and i was very desperate to try him to see if it will work for me, i contacted him at once and he responded and asked what i want him to do for me, i told him i want to win big on the lottery and he replied by saying, that's what i know how to do best, he told me what i should do, i did them perfectly, he gave me a date that he will give me the numbers and he never failed, I'm ( Scott G ) the 55 million lottery winner, i was able to achieve this with the help of Dr Lucas spell, this is not a joke, my story is all over the Internet how i won 55 millions you can do your research, but i want everyone struggling to win the lottery to hit Dr Lucas up at once and your story will change at once just like every other people who have benefited from his good work, Dr Lucas is tested and trusted. Email Drlucasspelltemple@gmail.com || WhatsApp +234 904 794 3567
I thought I’d lost everything when I invested 450,000 dollars in a cryptocurrency project that turned out to be a Ponzi scheme. I felt devastated, foolish, and helpless. But then I remembered that there’s always hope. I reached out to (GLOBALLY RECLAIM ⓐ GMAIL COM ) and their expert team sprang into action. With their help, I was able to recover 95% of my lost investment. I breathed a sigh of relief, grateful for a second chance. I realized that even in the darkest moments, there’s always a way forward. If I can recover from this, so can you. Don’t give up if you’re facing a similar situation. Reach out to GLOBALLY RECLAIM for guidance and support. Remember, you’re not alone, and there’s always hope for recovery.”
It took a long time for Razor to have the penny drop too. I guess there are none so blind as those who do not wish to see!
We’ve all seen it before, when BB was AB #10; he simply wasn’t an accurate enough tactical kicker, and even this week nearly all his kicks went straight into the fullback’s hands. He’s a fullback playing in the #10 position. It may work for the Blues, but not at test level.
If Razor keeps using both him and DMac in the #10 spot, it is a sign that he is not the coach the ABs need. He’d be a fool not to look at Godfrey instead.
Beauden is a fine pivot but not as effective at fullback.