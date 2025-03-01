Stormers end losing run to give URC play-off hopes a boost

Stormers gave their United Rugby Championship play-off hopes a lift with a battling 19-16 win over Bulls in Pretoria.

After heavy rain and lightning delayed the start by 75 minutes, penalties dominated the majority of the scoring with Jurie Matthee kicking four to David Kriel’s three to put Stormers 12-9 in front.

Ruan Vermaak’s try, converted by Kriel, on the hour mark nudged Bulls in front again only for Wandisile Simelane to go over, with Matthee adding the extras, as Stormers ended a run of three straight defeats.

