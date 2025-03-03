Du Plessis and Woodman-Wickliffe star in Super Rugby Aupiki opening wins

In the opening round of Super Rugby Aupiki Matatu rallied from behind in Hamilton to score a dramatic victory against Chiefs Manawa. In Wellington, the Hurricanes were no match for the Blues, the reigning champions.

The Manawa v Matatu match was a complete slog in the first half, with a stockpile of mistakes. Manawa led 8-0 after a try from Ruby Tui and penalty kick from Reneé Holmes before a vibrant second half saw Matatu claim a 57th-minute lead they didn’t surrender.

“We came in at halftime and said we’d weathered the storm, now it’s time to unleash,” Matatu captain Alana Bremner told Sky TV straight after the victory.

“[It was done] with our fitness, and just playing for each other. Our carries and cleans weren’t clinical at the start, so once we tidied that up and got some phases together we were pretty happy.”

Matatu and Chiefs Manawa are the closest Aupiki rivals with three wins each in six matches. In their two head-to-head meetings last season Manawa and Matatu claimed a win apiece, both sides winning their home game.

Manawa will be disappointed with the result given it was on home turf and was Dwayne Sweeney’s first match as head coach. The team sheet handed debuts to six players alongside the more experienced heads of Kelly Brazier, captain Kennedy Tukuafu and Ruby Tui.

Matatu’s Amy du Plessis wasn’t a regular starter for the Black Ferns in 2024 but has made a hungry and clinical start to 2025 with two tries and 11 carries in a standout display for the South Island team against Chiefs Manawa.

On the opposite side Mererangi Paul typically plays wing or fullback but wearing outside centre on Saturday she set up Reese Anderson and made some slashing breaks in a compelling display.

Brazier’s storied sevens career is all but over but she’s signalled she’s available for the Rugby World Cup in England in August. Two superior passes to set up two Manawa tries showed her speed, execution and vision are still intact. Brazier has already tasted World Cup victory on English soil with the Black Ferns back in 2010.

The second Aupiki match saw the Auckland Blues 17-0 up at the interval against the Hurricanes Poua before stretching their lead to 50-10.

Blues captain Maia Roos told Sky, “I don’t think we’re satisfied, despite the scoreline, with our skillset, but I think we were dominant, and when we played to our strengths, it worked out.”

The Poua has now lost five successive matches and will find it tough to achieve a single victory in 2025.

The Blues were imperious in the collisions generating fast and direct attacks that often grew expansive and with world class threats Portia Woodman-Wickliffe and Katelyn Vahaakolo on either wing, why wouldn’t you ship the ball out wide?

Woodman-Wickliffe was in her usual terrifying form scoring two tries, using her pace and power to devastating effect against a struggling Poua defence.

The forwards were also on top with dominant set piece off the scrum and lineout providing a strong platform to launch attacks.

By contrast, the Hurricanes fell off multiple tackles and were battered with momentum gained in fits and starts. Halfback Iritana Hohaia, fullback Isabella Waterman, and openside Elinor-Plum King shone in their roles but lacked support.

Despite this being the first match of the season, the Poua already has an extensive injury list with front rowers Karlie Faneva (knee) and Forne Burkin (quad) on the sideline along with outside backs Raedeen Blake (knee), Te Rauoriwa Gapper (concussion), Harmony Kautai (ankle), Payton Takimoana (knee), Rangim?rie Sturmey (ankle) and Shakira Baker (Achilles).

The impact of the bench was palpable in the opening round. In their furious rally against Chiefs Manawa, Matatu got a great impact from prop Moomooga Palu and lock Emma Dermody. The Blues gained momentum in their thrashing of the Hurricanes with lively cameos from Grace Gago, Harono Te Iringa, Eloise Blackwell and Jaymie Kolose.

The Chiefs will be disappointed with their bench which misfired. Even the Hurricanes had a great moment with replacement hooker Denise Aoilupotea scoring a cracking try.

Blue’s Ruahei Demant and Sylvia Brunt were the Blacks Ferns preferred first and second receivers in 2024 and both started the season with real authority but will face tougher opposition than the Hurricanes Poua.

An intriguing round 2 to come as Chiefs head to Eden Park in a rematch of last year’s final against the Blues and Matatu are at home against the Hurricanes on Sunday.