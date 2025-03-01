Northern Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

Reds snatch thrilling win over Force with last-gasp try

Filipo Daugunu of the Reds celebrates a try during the round three Super Rugby Pacific match between Western Force and Queensland Reds at HBF Park, on March 01, 2025, in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Janelle St Pierre/Getty Images)

The Queensland Reds have scored a try in the 80th minute to snatch a pulsating 28-24 Super Rugby Pacific win over the Western Force in Perth.

The Force, aiming to post three straight wins to start a season for the first time in their 20-year history, shot out to a 14-0 lead inside 22 minutes in front of 7377 fans at HBF Park on Saturday.

The Reds, led by two tries to outside centre Josh Flook, hit back hard to take the lead early in the second half, but there were two more big twists to come.

Force flanker Carlo Tizzano scored his second try in the 69th minute to snatch back the lead for the home side.

Time was running out for the Reds as the Force held firm for the next 10 minutes, but the visitors had one more chance to steal victory when they won a 79th minute penalty and kicked for touch in the corner.

Fixture
Super Rugby Pacific
Force
24 - 28
Full-time
Reds
All Stats and Data

A mini break from Reds substitute Kalani Thomas from the line-out put a crack in the Force’s defence, and winger Filipo Daugunu was on hand to snatch the ball from the ensuing breakdown to crash over the line.

The result means the Reds start the season with a perfect 2-0 record, while the Force are 2-1.

Tizzano opened the scoring in the 16th minute when he grabbed the ball from a ruck and dived through a host of bodies.

A brilliant one-two phase of passes between Dylan Pietsch and Mac Grealy set up the Force’s second, with Darcy Swain the beneficiary this time around in another pick-and-go moment.

The Force are looking dangerous 💥#SuperRugbyPacific #FORvRED pic.twitter.com/rhNpQK2IbY

— Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) March 1, 2025
The sizeable lead was short-lived, with the Reds scoring two tries in the space of three minutes to level the scores.

A well-weighted dribble kick from Reds scrumhalf Tate McDermott set up a running Flook in the 24th minute, and flyhalf Tom Lynagh touched down shortly after to silence the home crowd.

A Ben Donaldson penalty gave the Force a 17-14 edge at half-time.

Force back Reesjan Pasitoa was lively in the first half in what was his first Super Rugby appearance since round 15, 2022.

Pasitoa, who missed 2023 with a torn ACL before shoulder and elbow injuries cruelled his 2024 campaign, put his body on the line time and again in his bid to bust through the Reds’ defence.

Reds fullback Heremaia Murray resembled a battering ram in the 44th minute, breaking through three separate tackles from Force defenders in a move that helped send Flook over for his second.

Tizanno also posted a double when he found a slither of a gap with his hands while the Reds were desperately trying to defend their tryline.

But the Force’s decision to kick the ball forward in the 78th minute – giving possession back to the Reds – came back to haunt them.

S
SebastianOwen 2 days ago

O
OJohn 3 days ago

It wasn’t thrilling. It was nauseating watching the Reds make mistake after mistake after mistake.

