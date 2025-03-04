Ex-All Black reveals NRL star Kalyn Ponga linked with Super Rugby team

Former All Black first five-eighth Steven Donald has dropped a bombshell on The Aftermatch podcast revealing his sources say NRL star Kalyn Ponga is exploring a potential move to union.

The Queensland Maroons and Newcastle Knights fullback played union in high school and has previously revealed ambitions of becoming an All Black down the track.

Ponga recently represented the Maori All Stars where he connected with his cultural heritage as a pro player, performing a rousing Haka before the exhibition game.

With the 2027 Rugby World Cup coinciding with Ponga’s prime years, a move to rugby would have to come soon if he is to press his case for the game’s showpiece event.

Donald revealed that his sources say that a move to union “is on the table” for 2026 for the 26-year-old with a New Zealand Super Rugby team.

“A lot of you messaged in saying, Kayln Ponga, Kalyn Ponga,” Donald told The Aftermatch.

“Well yes, I must admit that in the last couple of weeks a little contact of mine in Australia has let it slip that he is under the impression that rugby union is still on the table for Kalyn Ponga.”

Host Kirstie Stanway-Thorne responded “So you’re saying Kalyn Ponga is in talks with New Zealand Rugby?”

“That’s the grapevine. It would be something wouldn’t it?” Donald said.

The pair speculated that the Hurricanes would be the best fit for Ponga given his Manuwatu roots, but the potenital suitor seemed to be based on nothing more than that.

“If this rumour is true, and he’s in talks to come to a New Zealand Super Rugby franchise next season, where is he going?” Stanway-Thorne asked.

“Well there you go, he’s a Palmy boy, the Canes is a natural fit,” Beaver responded.

“Hurricanes for Kalyn Ponga for 2026?” said Stanway-Thorne.

“He’d look good in there kit too, wouldn’t he?”

Ex-Roosters pair Joseph Suaalii and Joesph Manu both switched codes in 2024 with Suaalii going on to immediately star for the Wallabies in last year’s November internationals.

Manu has begun his union career in Japan with the Toyota Verblitz where he has been playing centre.

If Ponga was to come to the Hurricanes and Super Rugby Pacific it would be a major boost for the club and the code.