Wallaby Lukhan Salakaia-Loto signs long-term deal beyond World Cup

Wallabies lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto will remain in Australia beyond the upcoming Rugby World Cup on home soil after signing a long-term contract extension with the Queensland Reds and Rugby Australia through until the end of 2028.

Following other recent transfer news out of Ballymore with Wallabies captain Harry Wilson also recommitting to Australian Rugby, Salakaia-Loto will stay with the Reds for a further three years beyond the current Super Rugby Pacific season.

This is a massive coup for both the Reds and Rugby Australia, with Salakaia-Loto playing 11 of 13 Tests for the Wallabies under coach Joe Schmit last year. As a key member of the national setup right now, this news will come as music to the ears of Wallabies supporters.

Salakaia-Loto is now one of the most experienced forwards in Australia with 41 Test caps, 71 games for the Queensland Reds, and an eight-game stint with the Melbourne Rebels. The second-rower has also played overseas with English club Northampton Saints.

But with a few big years ahead for rugby union in Australia, Salakaia-Loto is thrilled to have locked his future in with the Reds at Brisbane’s Ballymore.

“Securing my future is massively important for me and my family and it’s pretty cool that I Get to continue my career here at the Reds,” Salakaia-Loto said in a statement.

“I’m looking forward to giving back to the club that’s invested a lot in myself and my family.

“I feel like I’m only just getting started in the second chapter of my career and that my best rugby is ahead of me and hopefully I can put my best foot forward in a Reds jersey and a Wallabies jersey is something that I can continue to earn.

“The goal at the beginning of last year was to put the Wallabies jersey on again and it’s the goal again this year but I know that only comes from my performances for the Reds.

“To be at home for the next couple of years with my family settled here, I think that’s important for me to be able to produce some good rugby.”

Salakaia-Loto helped the Wallabies embark on their new era under coach Schmidt last July after being handed a start in both Tests against Warren Gatland’s Wales. The lock also started Rugby Championship matches against South Africa and Argentina.

After coming off the bench in both Bledisloe Cup Tests, which included some highlight-reel impact in the first match at Sydney’s Accor Stadium, Salakaia-Loto was also selected to represent Australia in all four matches during the Spring Tour.

“Lukhan is an experienced Test player whose re-signing shows his long-term commitment to the Queensland Reds and Australian Rugby,” Rugby Australia Director of High-Performance, Peter Horne, added.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to see him work hard and perform well for the Reds during the Super Rugby Pacific season.”