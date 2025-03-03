Why Harry Godfrey reminds Hurricanes coach of Damian McKenzie

One of the biggest breakout stars from the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season is undoubtedly the Hurricanes’ fullback-turned-first-five, Harry Godfrey.

The 22-year-old played another 80 minutes in the 10 jersey against the Blues on the weekend, with 24 points and 68 running metres to his name by the final whistle.

Already in the new season, pundits have compared the youngster to former Hurricanes playmaker and All Blacks centurion Beauden Barrett. A former All Black and World Cup winner, Stephen Donald, claimed to see glimpses of Barrett in Godfrey in the way his pace allowed him to exploit gaps in the defence and make line breaks.

Godfrey’s coach this week had a similar sentiment, although he pointed to a different current All Black with his comparison for the young 10.

Clark Laidlaw lifted the lid on what Godfrey was doing behind closed doors to help his game and the team and also reminded fans just how few minutes his burgeoning star has played in the No. 10 jersey at the professional level.

“Outstanding” was the word Laidlaw used to describe Godfrey’s start to the season when asked by The Breakdown.

“He’s really taken to what it means to be a 10 at Super Rugby level, he’s putting his hand up during the week to really try and lead and organize the game plan with the coaches and the other leaders within the team.

“It’s quite exciting to think he only played one game for Hawkes Bay at 10, which was the first game and then played fullback. So, the age-old question in New Zealand Rugby; Is he a 10 or a 15 is real.

“We’re loving what he’s doing. One of his major attributes is his bravery. I guess he’s a little bit like Damian McKenzie, in a young body, where the ability to take the line on and try and linebreak if nothing else is on is one of his super strengths. And, as he matures around the playmaking side, he’s got a big future ahead. Hopefully for us.”

For the upcoming round, the Hurricanes will face off with one of the club’s all-time greats in Ardie Savea for the first time.

Savea donned Hurricanes colours more than 130 times between 2013 and 2023, helping the side win the title in 2016 – the club’s lone final victory.

Now representing his Samoan heritage with Moana Pasifika, Savea will host his former side in Auckland.

“He’s a hell of a rugby player, isn’t he?” said Laidlaw, looking ahead to the contest.

“He’s been an amazing Hurricane, a really strong All Black for so many years, and you can see what a world-class player can do to a team that’s got a lot of good players.

“You put in a couple of guys like Ardie, and Jackson Garden-Bachop’s a really smart tactician that goes alongside them, so with those two additions, they’ve got some firepower on the wing on both sides of the field so we’re under no illusions around what we need to prepare for this week.

“Going up there is an exciting challenge for us, and hopefully we have the same sort of atmosphere they had on the weekend for our game coming.”