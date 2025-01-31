Northern Edition

Justin Marshall's players to look out for in 2025 Super Rugby Pacific

(Original photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

There’s only two weeks until the first match of the Super Rugby Pacific season, but before that, there’s a bunch of pre-season matches to give us a taste of what’s ahead in a busy 2025 rugby calendar.

The Blues have beat the Crusaders in Kirwee, Jamie Joseph’s Highlanders left it late against Moana Pasifika in Albany, but former All Black Justin Marshall is looking towards the 2025 All Blacks squad and which positions are most in need of added depth.

World Rugby Breakthrough 15’s Men’s Player of the Year Wallace Sititi is going to miss a chunk of the Super Rugby Season, which could put him in doubt for the international season as well, creating opportunities in the loose forward positions.

104 Test former All Black Sam Cane has also retired from International rugby, putting more pressure on the up-and-coming players to fill the void of the veterans in the black jersey.

Marshall, who played 81 Tests for the All Blacks, believes it’s a big year for Hurricanes loose forward Peter Lakai.

“Peter Lakai had a really good season two years ago. Lakai was still a really good performer last year and was in the All Blacks, but this is his year to really take that next step,” Marshall told Martin Devlin on the DSPN Podcast.

“But obviously just didn’t take that next step, because Wallace Sititi basically took that role.

“So keep an eye on Peter Lakai this year. He’s one player that I really feel we could do with him stepping up and making a real statement.” 

Lakai burst onto the Super Rugby scene in round one of the 2023 campaign, before making his Test debut for the All Blacks against Japan in 2024.

Marshall says that All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has high praise for the 21-year-old, with Lakai impressing during the end-of-year tour and in training.

“We had a beer with Scott Robertson in Ireland, and he was massively complimentary of Lakai in training and his work ethic and the things that he’s doing,” Marshall said.

All Blacks midfielder Jordie Barrett will miss the Super Rugby Pacific season, playing in the United Rugby Championship at Leinster.

Marshall claims that there could be an opening in the 12 jersey for the All Blacks, putting forward Dallas McLeod as a potential option going forward,

McLeod, who has played one Test for the All Blacks when he came on during the Bledisloe Cup match in Dunedin against Australia.

“I certainly feel there are opportunities out there. When you look at Jordie Barrett being away, that 12 jersey is an important jersey for the All Blacks and traditionally it has been one that I feel that, if someone in Super Rugby can put their hand up, like Dallas McLeod.

“After such a meteoric rise, and then all of a sudden, found himself on the wing, because McLeod is a true 12, and then he probably hasn’t had the best season or two but there’s a massive opportunity there for somebody to grab a hold of that jersey.

Marshall also talked about Chiefs midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown and questioned what his future could look like in a black jersey.

“What’s Anton Lienert-Brown going to do? Is he a 12, or is he a 13?

“I’m really interested to see where that jersey goes.”

Comments

10 Comments
m
ma 2 days ago

Justin is a crusader.. he obviously picking McLeod.Havili isn't cut out for the ABs.

Quin tupea ,

Levi Aumua could be a go but they will have to put strong performances .

ALB probably will take that spot at 13 or 12 if his discipline is good.

J
JH 2 days ago

Dallas McLeod isn't likely to see much time at 12 if Havili is the Crusaders captain.


The standout nz centre pairing come the end of the comp will probably be the Riley Higgins/Billy Proctor one. Not that they'll ever be given a proper go in black unless there's injuries.

T
TD 2 days ago

What is Marshall talking about re. Lakai? Two years ago he made his Hurricanes debut and played 7 games. Last year he missed all but 2 games and was arguably the best loose forward in the competition through out the regular season. He is (somehow) younger than Sititi and doesn't even play with the same number on his back.

T
Tk 2 days ago

I think Lakai will own 7 now. 10, 12, 13 axis is ABs big problem now. Havili is definitely not a solution and if he blocks up crusaders 12 jersey that could be an issue for McLeod

S
SC 3 days ago

How many more bloody chances does ALB get to cement himself as the starting 12 or 13? He has 75 caps and has failed.


Cut ALB and David Havili and select two BIGGER and more physical 12s.


Then shift Ioane to wing and select a new 13 who can distribute the ball to his outside backs accurately, run hard inside lines, and make his first up tackles to compete with Proctor.

J
JH 2 days ago

Agree about ALB. Hard to recall him having any standout games in black.


He is racking up quite the collection of cards these days though, to the point they may as well reserve the sin bin seat for him pre-game.

G
GP 3 days ago

David Havili is there from the beginning this year. Now he is the captain of the Crusaders he is in for a big year. Ethan Blackadder who was the captain on Friday is looking good, he will challenge for a AB position.

G
GP 3 days ago

I agree with a lot of what former Crusaders great Justin Marshall has to say. Peter Lakai , no doubt get in the AB's this year. I think Crusaders midfielder Dallas McLeod, in with a chance. Played very well for Canterbury and got in the NZ 15 last year. He ended up on the wing in Razor's last year in 2023, due to injuries, Sevu Reece copped a serious one. But Dallas knows how to straighten the attack. Will be an interesting year with gaps opening up in All Black positions.

S
SC 3 days ago

How does anyone expect Dallas McLeod to get any real gametime at 12 for Crusaders now that David Havili has been named captain and is guaranteed to start at 12 when healthy?

