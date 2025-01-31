Justin Marshall's players to look out for in 2025 Super Rugby Pacific

There’s only two weeks until the first match of the Super Rugby Pacific season, but before that, there’s a bunch of pre-season matches to give us a taste of what’s ahead in a busy 2025 rugby calendar.

The Blues have beat the Crusaders in Kirwee, Jamie Joseph’s Highlanders left it late against Moana Pasifika in Albany, but former All Black Justin Marshall is looking towards the 2025 All Blacks squad and which positions are most in need of added depth.

Related Highlanders leave it late against Moana Pasifika in Super Rugby pre-season A small but good crowd showed up on a sunny Friday afternoon and was treated to some running rugby from the two teams, trying to iron out the cobwebs ahead of the new campaign in two weeks. Read Now

World Rugby Breakthrough 15’s Men’s Player of the Year Wallace Sititi is going to miss a chunk of the Super Rugby Season, which could put him in doubt for the international season as well, creating opportunities in the loose forward positions.

104 Test former All Black Sam Cane has also retired from International rugby, putting more pressure on the up-and-coming players to fill the void of the veterans in the black jersey.

Marshall, who played 81 Tests for the All Blacks, believes it’s a big year for Hurricanes loose forward Peter Lakai.

“Peter Lakai had a really good season two years ago. Lakai was still a really good performer last year and was in the All Blacks, but this is his year to really take that next step,” Marshall told Martin Devlin on the DSPN Podcast.

“But obviously just didn’t take that next step, because Wallace Sititi basically took that role.

“So keep an eye on Peter Lakai this year. He’s one player that I really feel we could do with him stepping up and making a real statement.”

Lakai burst onto the Super Rugby scene in round one of the 2023 campaign, before making his Test debut for the All Blacks against Japan in 2024.

Marshall says that All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has high praise for the 21-year-old, with Lakai impressing during the end-of-year tour and in training.

“We had a beer with Scott Robertson in Ireland, and he was massively complimentary of Lakai in training and his work ethic and the things that he’s doing,” Marshall said.

All Blacks midfielder Jordie Barrett will miss the Super Rugby Pacific season, playing in the United Rugby Championship at Leinster.

Related Injury concerns for the Crusaders as Blues win pre season clash in Kirwee Pre season is all about gaining momentum ahead of the new season, trying new combinations and hopefully avoiding any major injuries. Read Now

Marshall claims that there could be an opening in the 12 jersey for the All Blacks, putting forward Dallas McLeod as a potential option going forward,

McLeod, who has played one Test for the All Blacks when he came on during the Bledisloe Cup match in Dunedin against Australia.

“I certainly feel there are opportunities out there. When you look at Jordie Barrett being away, that 12 jersey is an important jersey for the All Blacks and traditionally it has been one that I feel that, if someone in Super Rugby can put their hand up, like Dallas McLeod.

“After such a meteoric rise, and then all of a sudden, found himself on the wing, because McLeod is a true 12, and then he probably hasn’t had the best season or two but there’s a massive opportunity there for somebody to grab a hold of that jersey.

Marshall also talked about Chiefs midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown and questioned what his future could look like in a black jersey.

“What’s Anton Lienert-Brown going to do? Is he a 12, or is he a 13?

“I’m really interested to see where that jersey goes.”