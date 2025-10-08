Jake White: Why I'm deeply troubled after stellar Rugby Championship
Firstly, can I give a warm congratulations to the Springboks. It is wonderful to see South Africa go back-to-back for the first time in The Rugby Championship’s history and it tells you a lot about where they are as a squad, as they head into 2026. I also don’t think you can underestimate quite how much it means to the fans and everyone back in SA. We are all delighted.
Can I also say what a fantastic tournament it was. It’s arguably the best version of the tournament since its inception in 2012 when Argentina was invited in. Right until the final afternoon, no one quite knew if the Wallabies were going to roll over the All Blacks, or whether the Pumas would cause a shock at the Allianz Stadium in London in front of 70,000 fans. That sense of jeopardy hasn’t happened for a long time, if ever, so it would be a crying shame if Wallabies and Los Pumas regressed just when they were becoming competitive. From what I’ve seen, I have no doubt Argentina are on a serious upward trajectory. Australia, while not perfect, are gaining momentum because they simply have no choice. The 2027 World Cup is a huge opportunity they simply have to make the most of, and I think they will.
However, I would sound a note of caution. Having read the headlines and debate in the aftermath, I am troubled that its very existence is being brought into question. I get the ‘Greatest Rivalry’ between the All Blacks and the Springboks is a marketable commodity, but it shouldn’t be at a cost to others. I personally don’t want to see The Rugby Championship wither on the vine. My red flag is not to tinker too much. Rugby must hold its nerve.
Why do I say this? Well, the Currie Cup is now played without the best players in South Africa playing. We could have a Currie Cup final where no Springboks are within a 100km radius. Then you have the NPC. In truth, it’s not the force of old, with Otago, Taranaki and North Harbour, as a provincial competition. Super Rugby is another competition that has had the wind knocked out of it and is simply not the same force without the South African sides. It doesn’t have the same intensity and standard of the glory days after its inception. Yet those products did work.
In the Northern Hemisphere, the Gallagher PREM, shorn of Wasps, London Irish and Worcester is not the competition it was – it’s a lite-version until they are back to full strength. In fact, the Top 14 is probably the only global competition that has gone from strength-to-strength, primarily due to its generous TV rights deal. That is not even up for debate. So, the most important thing I would like to ask is, why? Why are we so obsessed with change?
For me, rugby is built on history and tradition. They are its bedrocks. Having the privilege of seeing the Springboks name etched onto a storied trophy, along previous winners, is priceless. That sense of achievement can be punctured when you restructure with a new iteration that hasn’t forged a connection with players or fans. In a fragmented, congested market, it is confusing enough for a rugby public already being bombarded with a deluge of information that demands their attention. It takes time for a competition to bed into the public consciousness and patience is required.
In my eyes, the rugby and wider sporting public yearn for tradition. They want to marvel at a set of golf clubs from the first Open in 1860. They want to look at Donald Bradman’s bat from his final innings at the Oval in 1948. They want to see a Green Bay Packers helmet from the first Super Bowl in 1967. They want Jonah Lomu’s shirt from the 1995 World Cup. Imagine if there was no more Claret Jug, Calcutta Cup or The Ashes. It’s a piece of history. It means something. As humans, we want to learn what has gone before, both good and bad. The tourism industry is built on visiting, castles, monuments, colosseums and there is a reason for it. Nostalgia is big business.
Don’t get me wrong, I know all sports have to evolve. I get that new competitions being introduced all the time. There’s is a new club World Cup in the pipeline and this R360 is trying to get off the ground, but let’s not forget what we’re about. Rugby has long hung its hat on old-school values. I sit here in my house looking at my little bar and I have a signed rugby ball from Gilbert, rugby boots from old players, a few framed photos. You go to any clubhouse in Ireland, Scotland or England and you’ll find framed shirts, placards or long lists of those who have represented their club or country. I’ve travelled to Wales, where it seems that in every other pub, you’ll see a picture of Gareth Edwards or Barry John. Head West, you’ll see a statue of Ray Gravell. I remember watching some footage of Derek Quinnell almost barging past people to get onto the pitch in Paris to make his debut, just to say he’d played for Wales. That pride brings a tear to the eye and I really hope Welsh rugby can find its way past this current crisis. Who can forget Munster beating the All Blacks, or the hotbed of talent in the Borders with Hawick, Gala and Melrose. That folklore is passed down generations.
It’s not just the fans, either. Players raise their game to play in these competitions, because it means so much. When Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu broke Percy Montgomery’s points record for a Springbok against Argentina, don’t tell me it meant nothing. Fans lap up those stats to compare the modern stars to stars from a previous generation over a pint.
That’s why the Six Nations, which dates back to 1883, is such a revered competition. Who can forget the scenes when Wales won the Grand Slam in Cardiff in 2005 for the first time in 27 years, or Ireland won the Grand Slam for the first time in 61 years in 2009. Scotland will never forget their last Slam in 1990 and the scenes when they win it again will be magical.
We had a similar debate before. In 2005, when the British & Irish were whitewashed in New Zealand, there were calls to scrap the ‘outdated’ concept because it wasn’t the same as the Seventies when they won in 1971 and 1974, but you can’t take away 134 years of history. You can’t forget what it means to the players in the modern-day. The tears you see in those squad announcement videos are very real for those individuals who have reached the pinnacle of their sport.
Listen, I just worry sometimes that rugby moves too fast in search of its nirvana. I know it’s a period of incredible change in technology with social media and AI but there are certain things we need to keep close to our heart, so why fix what’s not broken. Rugby must never lose its soul.
Finally in this column, I would like to send my best wishes to Lewis Moody. I really feel for him after such a difficult diagnosis, but I am sure rugby world will do what it does best and get behind him.
Great article and I fully agree on the huge power of tradition. Of course we have to evolve parts of the calendar and grow the game but one only has to look at strange ill-thought marketing like Svns and The Prem to wonder if the focus needs to improve, I am a 15s fan, first and foremost, but the diminishment of the global sevens is sad to see, particularly for developing rugby countries and those without enough other development pathways. In the latter category would be my team Scotland and the developing ones have very much come with nations where football has been the main sport and 7s is the bridge to 15s; think Italy, Spain, Argentina etc.
However, you highlight the good and the great and long may it continue!
SANZAAR needs to look at itself. Its now a dysfunctional body with 2 powers who are keen to embrace their own path and 2 other bodies without much of say. SA and NZ are the reason for the end of the old Super Rugby comp. Their constant tinkering and demands led to continuous changes and more teams being added and they eventually messed up the comp and its format. Its the same with The Rugby Championship which has so much potential to be more than just an afterthought and just when its becoming competitive its now being shunted to one side. It was a big mistake to truncate the tourney in world cup years as well. Look at whats happened to the Currie Cup in SA thanks to all the changes SA Rugby have made. The Six Nations and the Northern comps are different. They all have an equal interest and work together. Their traditions are respected and they try to build their products rather than constantly choppin and changing. SANZAAR needs to get its house in order if it wants to stay relevant.
Living in the past, Jake doesn't work, especially when you consider that the game was kept down as an amateur sport until 1995 by the pom Posh Boys who didn't like the idea of losing ‘their’ game to the hoi polloi. In fact, a lot of amazing Welsh players ended up in rugby league and were lost to the game (much to the joy of those public school types no doubt, who regularly got thrashed by them).
And the Six Nations is all very well, but is never a fair reflection overall as it's not done on a home-and-away basis, much like the so-called Rugby Championship has become, thanks to the two-games-away and home that was brought in to keep SA happy because of all the ridiculous travelling across so many time zones that disfavoured our team (even worse in ‘Super’ rugby) because of jetlag, which could be one of the reasons - along with the rain - that led to the Eden Park loss. While it sounds like our URC sides are forced to use cheap (and cattle class seats?) airlines, at least they're travelling N-S and not W-E.
The only tournament that is worthwhile is the RWC that allows a proper contest (well, OK, maybe depending on the weather as in France in 2023) which is why quite a few of us are suggesting that if you want an RC then do it on an annual basis in rotation at each country. You would halve the number of games (6 round robins plus perhaps a grand final), it could be over in a few weeks and the three visiting teams would have a chance to overcome jetlag and acclimatize as in the RWC.
A very timely write Jake. The rugby world is forgetting it’s origins to expand it’s concepts and bring in the essential money. In Aus we are in deep trouble, the number of schools playing rugby has shrunk dramatically. We are now looking at league players and I suspect AFL players will also get offers. We have the talent in the country, but it is spread over many sports.
We need a generational change that wants to play a contact sport again.
Great article Jake. In the commercially focussed ticket selling, tv rights holder world of International Rugby (and professional sport in general) the financials are driving many of the decisions/changes without considering the long term impacts (they are all chasing the much needed cash) to repair the damage from COVID (caused by the lack of fans attending games).
Like you, I thought this was the best TRC I can remember - It’s been outstanding from the 1st game to the last and having 4 competitive sides was a big part of that success )playing some stunning rugby throughout).
It’s a real shame that after such an outstanding Championship things have changed. Ultimately, it’s the fans paying the money that generates the income, so they will have to find a way to package everything together and give us what (we) the fans will pay for.
The 6 Nations has immense history but is ultimately 5 weeks of expensive days out for the fans, who all pack the stadiums and make it such an event (and the packed full stadiums are really the stars of the 6N’s show). Commercially, they can’t afford to mess around with the 6Ns but I do think the TV rights for the 6N’s & TRC could be aligned and combined, which would create greater financial value and help grow a more global game.
As England RFU found when they signed with Sky, getting a favourable package was the easy part, holding on and renewing it at those same level was harder, which the Premiership also experienced during Covid when they took a further hit from BT Sport (now TNT).
In that case, there is greater strength in numbers, rather than each Union trying to look after themselves. Ultimately, that was the turning point of F1, where they stopped selling individual races and moved to a globally aligned schedule, sold as a complete package and to achieve this you need something the fans value, which is where TRC has its place and audience.
Like you I am worried. Truth be told there have been too many short term decisions based on a lack of cash in rugby, with limited long term considerations.
The Top 14 is thriving but if that deal doesn’t sustain the advantageous terms, they will quickly start to struggle.
The Premiership has improved as a product (the games are higher quality) but it’s suddenly become very difficult for the youngsters to get game time in a short format league, so how do you develop the players of the future if they can’t get games with their clubs?
The game needs fans, who will buy match day tickets, buy merchandising and support our global game. Hopefully one day the leaders of the various Unions will realise the game has better strength together, rather than pursuing individual agendas and one day we will find a way to make it work, so we all enjoy the game together.
Great piece - hopefully it’s a short pause for TRC, or they create the Southern 6 Nations (including Fiji & Japan) and we can create further history for many centuries to come.
Congratulations to SA - that was something special. 👏👏👏
Nice piece Mac. Agree with just about everything - and you know there will be a “but” coming - and here it comes. The money interest and emotions generated by long tours of yesteryear have not been replicated. The two/ three test mid year tours are poor replacements. The Springbok/ All Black every four years home tours will grow in stature. I was at a braai with Peter Kirsten and I asked him of all his prestigious moments in sport which one stood out. “Bloody nearly beating the best rugby team ever assembled the ‘74 Lions. Standing opposite people like Gareth Edwards and Phil Bennett as an absolute kid was amazing and the best moment of my life was when I realised I could actually live on a pitch with those maestros.” I’ve taken licence but in essence that is what he said. That is why the top vs top only is - to quote a legendary coach - not in the spirit of the game 😆 But seriously long tours are what made rugby special. Club standard players getting a run against the Wallabies or NZ. So can we make a compromise? Or has it become too much about money?
Agree with Jake on this.
Rugby urgently needs courageous and visionary leadership of the global game.