Jake White: It isn't only the All Blacks who have lost their aura

South Africa's flanker and captain Siya Kolisi (C) meets with supporters upon the South African rugby team's arrival at the OR Tambo International airport in Ekurhuleni on October 31, 2023, after they won the France 2023 Rugby World Cup final match against New Zealand. (Photo by Emmanuel CROSET / AFP) (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP via Getty Images)

The Autumn Internationals are upon us and start in London, so what better place to run the rule the Springboks’ opponents in the next few weeks.

Now, every coach who has ever been involved in international rugby has always had the same feeling about England: that they are rugby’s biggest sleeping giant. Everyone knows that.

Look at the natural advantages they have. They have the richest union in the world. They have a hugely competitive Premiership, where they unearth a rich seam of talent on a consistent basis and they have a vibrant schools system which feeds into their pathway and they have a massive playing base to choose from.

Yet, since the advent of professionalism, they have got it right only sporadically. Sir Clive Woodward awoke the beast in the early 2000s, but since then it’s been slim pickings. Indeed, I still find it staggering that they have only won one Grand Slam in the last 20 years.

Once they get their act together, they will be very hard to beat but first England need to decide how they want to play. You know, what is their identity? Back in the day, we knew that Dallaglio, Hill and Johnson would carry hard around the corner. That Greenwood and Tindall would smash it up the middle. That out wide the likes of Josh Lewsey, Jason Robinson and Ben Cohen would run you ragged with space, and if Wilkinson couldn’t get the running game going, he would kill you with his boot, whether it was a drop-goal or that metronomic left-boot off the deck. You knew what was coming, but boy it was a different matter stopping it.

Martin Johnson
Johnson led England to many memorable victories, including in New Zealand in 2003 (Photo Nigel Marple/Getty Images)

One aspect the RFU have nailed is by backing Steve Borthwick. They need continuity. He is the youngest international coach on the circuit, so he has time on his hands. He has kept a nucleus of players they’ve rewarded with a central contract, and this has further strengthened his hand in controlling the players. These are the sorts of things that can really help harmony, identity and cohesiveness. And don’t forget, they have genuine talent coming through. Guys like Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Ollie Sleightholme can get bums off seats. I have no doubt they will get it right but what most England fans will be asking is, ‘when?’. Well, this weekend at Twickenham would be a decent time to start.

Obviously, in the opposing corner, the All Blacks wagons have rumbled into London this week, followed by a cacophony of mixed press. There is pressure is on them irrespective of what happens over the next month, I truly believe they could be the standard bearers for how the game evolves in the years to come.

I’ve read some critics asking, ‘The New Zealand honeymoon is over, is this time to see whether Scott Robertson is good enough be All Blacks coach? And I enjoyed the riposte from Wayne Smith saying, ‘we’re not going to mimic anyone, we’re going to play the game the way it needs to be played’.

In fairness, we saw glimpses of that against Japan. They will be brainstorming how to retain their crown as the world’s top side and that doesn’t start and end in South-West London on Saturday. It should be a barnstorming game.

I’ve seen a few quip that the pressure is on them more than South Africa, but I don’t get that logic. How can you have more pressure on the All Blacks than the Boks, who have won the World Cup and Rugby Championship in the last 12-months?

Speaking of the Boks, I’ve already spoken about the challenge that faces them with England and I don’t think it’s going to be easy this Autumn because they have a target on their backs and they have picked up a lot of injuries. What has changed for the Boks is they’ve lost their mystique, simply because they’re playing against the Northern Hemisphere sides now. They are a known quantity.

Santiago Chocobares and <a href=
Tomas Albornoz of Argentina” width=”1920″ height=”1080″ /> Santiago Chocobares and Tomas Albornoz of Argentina celebrate after winning the the Rugby Championship 2024 match between Argentina Pumas and South Africa Springboks at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades on September 21, 2024 in Santiago del Estero, Argentina. (Photo by Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images)

I remember we’d only see the All Blacks every decade, so when we met the Sid Goings, Murray Mexteds and Andy Hadens it felt like a big deal. There was an aura about them. If you are playing them every weekend, that je ne sais quoi naturally lessens. If Glasgow can beat the Sharks with a side half-full of Boks, that will give their players confidence up at Murrayfield. The confidence Glasgow have got from winning the URC will be similar to the fear factor Leinster impose. The fact Franco Smith’s team got seven points on their travels in SA was a warning not to underestimate our Scottish friends.

The Boks finish their travails in Cardiff. Now I have just come back from a few weeks there and I would say is there is a lot more optimism than there was 12 months ago. They’ve fared well against the South African franchises this season. The Dragons came within one defensive set of beating the Sharks, the Scarlets beat the Bulls and the Ospreys beat the Stormers. While Cardiff haven’t played a South African franchise, they beat Ulster in a massive comeback last weekend. Three of their regions won for the first time since 2021 so they have that precious commodity; confidence.

I know they’ve been through tough times of late, but I would never want to see Wales reducing their regions. Less is definitely not more. Their clubs of yesteryear, Llanelli, Neath, Pontypridd, Newport and Bridgend were good enough to challenge and even beat Test teams and though they’ve been through the mill, the regions seem happier, more aligned and confident now. I caught up with Warren Gatland for a drink while I was over there and we chatted rugby. He said they picked players on form and certain youngsters are growing up quickly in the squad. They have guys like Jac Morgan, Dewi Lake, Taine Plumtree, Dafydd Jenkins who are really going to raise the bar for the team in the years to come after a fallow period. In time, they could take over from the golden generation of Welsh players we have seen slip away in the past few years. I think they will surprise a few people over the next few weeks.

Warren Gatland
Warren Gatland, head coach of Wales is seenduring the International Test Match between Australia Wallabies and Wales at AAMI Park on July 13, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

Finally, I want to touch on the new laws coming in, specifically, how the kick chase is refereed and how teams will adapt.  I know it seems like a small thing but it’s about collisions in the air. So, are teams going to risk kicking the ball and not competing in the air? That means you’re ceding possession and effectively turning it over. Also, how vigilant are referees going to be in policing the support runners and not blocking the chasers? In other words, stopping the opposition from catching it. I foresee the game shape, whether intentional or not, changing the game because teams won’t just routinely kick it to the wing or full-back like the old days. They risk of playing a guy in the air, which is a card, or getting their timing wrong which means it’s dangerous, or getting their running lines wrong and getting cut-off or being penalised for obstruction. I’m interested to see which team adapts quickest to these new laws.

We should have plenty to discuss over the coming weeks and I’d be very interested to hear your thoughts on the game’s talking points…

Comments

20 Comments
a
arthura 2 days ago

He always have a problem cause he was never as good as Rassie.

b
by 3 days ago

Excellent and well balanced article from a top class coach.

S
SadersMan 3 days ago

Since rugby was invented, aura has always been something OTHER nations talk about. The All Blacks in the meantime, just carry on. Playing rugby. Not talking about aura.

D
DA 11 hours ago

you lot with the Irish are the biggest boasters and so you do care about your"aura"

D
DP 3 days ago

Jake, seeing as you’re buddies with Warren, I don’t suppose he apologised for his antics during the BIl series? Asking for all of South Africa..

G
GH 3 days ago

Triggered the whole thing and pretended to be innocent. I have no respect for Gatland. Wales worship him as if he won 2 successive World Cups. The eye of the beholder hey.....

Sorry Gats, Rassie has the stats on his side. You only have the benefit of british press and perception of one eyed british fans.

S
SF 3 days ago

Good article Jake. The All Blacks will reinvent and back in the top 2 in the world. Providing they find a way to handle the rush defence system. At the moment it seems that they have forgotten about field position first, before they let their backs loose. They seem to want to run from deep in their own half too much. I'm glad BB is back at 10. He will play tactically correct first before attempting enterprising play.

England is and always will be a good competition team, ie World Cups. At the moment they lack that bulldog toughness in their pack.

The Boks will be good for a long while to come, but they have a target on their back now. Every team is going go for them. If the Boks are not switched on 100% against the top 8/9 teams, they could lose.

Rugby is in a good place at the moment. Teams are innovating and evolving which is very interesting.

It is good to see that the basics of forward play, scrumming, lineouts etc is even more essential now for a team to succeed. I'm enjoying rugby at the moment. It is interesting and exciting.

D
DA 11 hours ago

"If the Boks are not switched on 100% against the top 8/9 teams, they could lose." This applies to every other team as well, not just the Boks

B
Ben 3 days ago

Rugby is in a good place only inasmuch as the rules and unpopular teams' deserved dominance are not being fiddled with/sabotaged underhandedly.

D
DP 3 days ago

If the Boks are not switched on 100% against the top 8/9 teams, they could lose.


No. Only the top 5. And that is true for everyone in that bracket, on any given day one could knock over the other.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
CO 31 minutes ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

They don't have any choice against Ireland when the Allblacks pick only two lineout jumpers.


They went short and to the over throw repeatedly against the English and this telegraphing of intent by Jason Ryan to repeat the dose may be a smokescreen.


What I'd do against the Irish is start Cane at seven to rough them up (legally) in a return to 2016 and start three locks with Tupou shifted to six.


Sititi at eight with Savea to lead the bench impact with a 6-2 split that includes Darry and Finau. Ratima and ALB to cover the backs.


Savea to replace Cane after thirty or so minutes with Cane instructed to empty the tank.


No disrespect to Ireland, they're the toughest test, slightly tougher than France with with only six days recovery for the Allblacks and up against the best coaching group in the north.

12 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Nah, that just needs some more variation. Chip kicks, grubber stabs, all those. Will Jordan showed a pretty good reason why the rush was bad for his link up with BB.


If you have an overlap on a rush defense, they naturally cover out and out and leave a huge gap near the ruck.


It also helps if both teams play the same rules. ARs set the offside line 1m past where the last mans feet were😅

28 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'Freelancer' Izaia Perese shows the need for true inclusivity in Australian rugby

Yeah nar, should work for sure. I was just asking why would you do it that way?


It could be achieved by outsourcing all your IP and players to New Zealand, Japan, and America, with a big Super competition between those countries raking it in with all of Australia's best talent to help them at a club level. When there is enough of a following and players coming through internally, and from other international countries (starting out like Australia/without a pro scene), for these high profile clubs to compete without a heavy australian base, then RA could use all the money they'd saved over the decades to turn things around at home and fund 4 super sides of their own that would be good enough to compete.


That sounds like a great model to reset the game in Aus. Take a couple of decades to invest in youth and community networks before trying to become professional again. I just suggest most aussies would be a bit more optimistic they can make it work without the two decades without any pro club rugby bit.

79 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

Good point

7 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

That would work too.

28 Go to comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Riley Higgins incoming.

28 Go to comments
O
Oh no, not him again? 3 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

You don't win anything if you don't back yourself. If a South African said that, people would just accept it as their psyche. I think you'd expect Ben to bring that to a team with his experience. England lacked the experience and the bench to close out the match. IMO anyway.

7 Go to comments
O
Oh no, not him again? 3 hours ago
England internationals disagree on final play execution vs All Blacks

Okay, so we blew it big time on Saturday. So rather than repeating what most people have all ready said, what do I want to see from Borthwick going forward?


Let's keep Marcus Smith on the pitch if he's fit and playing well. I was really pleased with his goal kicking. It used to be his weakness. I feel sympathy for George Ford who hadn't kicked all match and then had a kick to win the game. You hear pundits and commentators commend kickers who have come off the bench and pulled that off. Its not easy. If Steve B continues to substitute players with no clear reason then he is going to get criticised.


On paper I thought England would beat NZ if they played to their potential and didn't show NZ too much respect. Okay, the off the ball tackles certainly stopped England scoring tries, but I would have liked to see more smashing over gainlines and less kicking for position. Yes, I also know it's the Springbok endorsed world cup double winning formula but the Kiwi defence isn't the Bok defence, is it. If you have the power to put Smith on the front foot then why muzzle him? I guess what I'm saying is back, yourself. Why give the momentum to a team like NZ? Why feed the beast? Don't give the ball to NZ. Well d'uh.


Our scrum is a long term weakness. If you are going to play Itoje then he needs an ogre next door and a decent front row. Where is our third world class lock? Where are are realible front row bench replacements? The England scrum has been flakey for a while now. It blows hot and cold. Our front five bench is not world class.


On the positive side I love our starting backrow right now. I'd like to see them stick together through to the next world cup.


Anyway, there is always another Saturday.

7 Go to comments
M
MakeOllieMathisAnAB 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Which 2 backs make the bench?


BB being injured has kind of made things complicated.


Rueban Love is the most like-for-like, covers 10 and 15….. but 10 in a test?


Plummer would be safer option for first five cover, also covers 12.


Then ALB covers 12-13.


I think the sensible choice would be Plummer and ALB, but I’d rather see Plummer and Rubes.

That might be a bit much for a test this size but if they lit it up it would be one hell of a story.

Leaves our midfield too light for cover though.


Front row could be interesting. Ofa in my opinion is too important to leave out at the moment and needs to be on the rimu.

Mighty Temaiti will be better off for last weekends experience, he offered more around the field than DeGroot has in his last few games.

9 Go to comments
C
CO 3 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

Robertson is more a manager of coaches than a coach so it comes down to intent of outcomes at a high level. I like his intent, I like the fact his Allblacks are really driving the outcomes however as he's pointed out the high error rates are not test level and their control of the game is driving both wins and losses. England didn't have to play a lot of rugby, they made far fewer mistakes and were extremely unlucky not to win.


In fact the English team were very early in their season and should've been comfortably beaten by an Allblacks team that had played multiple tests together.


Razor has himself recognised that to be the best they'll have to sort out the crisis levels of mistakes that have really increased since the first two tests against England.


Early tackles were a classic example of hyper enthusiasm to not give an inch, that passion that Razor has achieved is going to be formidable once the unforced errors are eliminated.


That's his secret, he's already rebuilt the passion and that's the most important aspect, its inevitable that he'll now eradicate the unforced errors. When that happens a fellow tier one nation is going to get thrashed. I don't think it will be until 2025 though.


The Allblacks will lose both tests against Ireland and France if they play high error rates rugby like they did against England.


To get the unforced errors under control he's going to be needing to handover the number eight role to Sititi and reset expectations of what loose forwards do. Establish a clear distinction with a large, swarthy lineout jumper at six that is a feared runner and dominant tackler and a turnover specialist at seven that is abrasive in contact. He'll then need to build depth behind the three starters and ruthlessly select for that group to be peaking in 2027 in hit Australian conditions on firm, dry grounds.


It's going to help him that Savea is shifting to the worst super rugby franchise where he's going to struggle behind a beaten pack every week.


The under performing loose forward trio is the key driver of the high error rates and unacceptable turn overs due to awol link work. Sititi is looking like he's superman compared to his openside and eight.


At this late stage in the season they shouldn't be operating with just the one outstanding loose forward out of four selected for the English test. That's an abject failure but I think Robertson's sacrificing link quality on purpose to build passion amongst the junior Allblacks as they see the reverential treatment the old warhorses are receiving for their long term hard graft.


It's unfortunately losing test matches and making what should be comfortable wins into nail biters but it's early in the world cup cycle so perhaps it's a sacrifice worth making.


However if this was F1 then Sam Cane would be Riccardo and Ardie would be heading into Perez territory so the loose forwards desperately need revitalisation through a rebuild over the next season to complement the formidable tight five.

28 Go to comments
B
BM 3 hours ago
All Blacks lose Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor for Ireland Test

Billy Proctor is on way to welcome his first child in NZ !

26 Go to comments
A
Alex 3 hours ago
Borthwick, it's time to own up – Andy Goode

It is getting really frustrating with some of the selection calls. Have been willing for some time now to give SB the benefit of the doubt, but they just felt like real schoolboy errors tbh. England did better than I thought they would given it's a first hit-out, but their back three and pack must be so frustrated with just not getting enough quality ball from the centres. Clearly Alex Mitchell is missed, and a creative centre is needed, which has been the issue for a loooooooong time now.

18 Go to comments
J
JN 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

I may be wrong, but Blackadder is at home in NZ recovering from injury.

12 Go to comments
P
Phillip 3 hours ago
Dropped Wallaby Tom Lynagh stars as Queensland Reds beat Wild Knights

He is. He travelled with the Reds to Japan, now I imagine he'll be linking up with the Australian XV. If he hasn't already.

2 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Ratima would have never faced a rush defence like that and he did it in the hardest environment. He will have learnt a lot from that and to say Roigard, who came on when the teams were stuffed. was better is a bit much really. If Roigard had started it would have been the opposite.

9 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Sorry but if Dmac didnt delay, run, then pass the England winger is in on Jordan and Jordan gets tackled with the ball. Id happily say that Dmacs little hesitation, run and pass was 50% of that try. Without it the try doesnt happen, but even with it Jordan still had to get it right and he did.

9 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 3 hours ago
All Blacks talk late-game adjustments after clutch England win

Dmac has the best catch and pass in the game. That split second delay was the key as it meant the winger had to stay put out wider and it gave WJ time to get that final pass away with only 1 tackler on him. Both passes perfect.

9 Go to comments
J
JWH 4 hours ago
Would a Springboks B team really conquer the world?

I would put Ireland a lot lower than that, they have no depth whatsoever.

31 Go to comments
H
Head high tackle 4 hours ago
Scott Robertson responds to criticism over All Blacks' handling errors

I get sick of the 12 being a battering ram. NZ did much better when ALB was at 12 against Aus with JB out injured. Id like to see the old 12 being selected. The one who had guile and tactical kicking, had passing down pat and could sidestep players.

28 Go to comments
N
NM 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks plan to challenge Ireland after gutsy England win

It was a very gutsy win against England. There has been lots of negative comment about 'lucky escapes' & England losing by 'the width of a goal post'. Yes, this is all true but conversely nothing has been said about the AB's scoring 3 tries to one, & this could easily have been 5 to 1 had it not been for a PT dropped catch or a CC fingertip knock on! An unusually high penalty count also gifted the poms 15 easy points. What if's are meaningless, history only remembers the score board. With just a little more patience, discipline, & accuracy this evolving AB's team will be #1 again!

12 Go to comments
