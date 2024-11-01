Would a Springboks B team really conquer the world?

Danny Care reckons they’d do it. Dan Cole and Ben Youngs asked with straight faces if they would. That fans and pundits around the rugby world are even contemplating the question is testament to the outrageous depth in South Africa.

Since everyone else has offered an opinion, we thought we’d get into the nuts and bolts of a debate which has evolved from simple banter into something worthy of a long read: would a Springboks B team win a World Cup or Rugby Championship?

Let’s establish a couple of things before we start. We’ll assume every South African player who has not retired is fit and available. We’ll also select a 23 which would represent the A side.

Our first team is as follows:

We won’t have universal agreement, but we’ve got to eliminate some big names in order to achieve our main objective.

Below is a proposed Springboks B side broken down into its various components. There’s also a ranking out of 10 to better reach a conclusion.

Front row 5/10: Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar, Thomas du Toit

Potentially the one area on the park that has the most dramatic step down from the quality running through the A team. But this is still a formidable cluster of heavies. Du Toit was the standout forward in the Premiership last season and Steenekamp and Grobelaar have been earmarked for big things in the future.

Thomas du Toit had an outstanding debut season with Bath and can play on either side of the scrummage (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Will this front row plough through the opposition as frequently as Nche and co? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean it’s not at least on par with at least two front rows in the Six Nations. And against the better equipped sides you’d back them to hold their own. After all, these three regularly train against the Springboks.

They’re a young group – all yet to reach 30 – and offer threats on either side of the ball. If they’re able to limit the number of scrums and mauls throughout their stay on the pitch they’d be competitive.

Second row 6/10: Salmaan Moerat, Lood de Jager

With a Springbok captain and a World Cup winner, there is no shortage of star power here. The line-out is guaranteed to operate with the proficiency of a Swiss pocket watch which could make up for any shortcomings in the scrum.

Admittedly there is a lack of punch in the tight exchanges which means one of them would have to find some extra grunt in the engine if the game morphs into a scrap. But with so much pedigree and experience between them, they’d be expected to find a way.

Back row 8/10: Marco van Staden, Elrigh Louw, Cameron Hanekom

Springboks coaches have always been able to rely on a productive conveyor belt that regularly churns out elite level loose forwards. And just look at that. Would that back row be out of place in any Test match? It would be hard to make a case this triumvirate is better than what’s available for Ireland, New Zealand or France. But Italy? Fiji? Australia?

Cameron Hanekom has earned a call-up to the Springboks squad after a series of barnstorming displays for the Bulls (Photo by Lee Warren/Getty Images)

There’s dynamism, athleticism, skill and hunger aplenty. At 25, Louw has already proven himself at the top echelons of the game and Van Staden offers the requisite dose of experience. In Hanekom this loose trio has an all-court number eight who would dovetail beautifully with the two versatile flanks either side of him.

Half-backs 7.5/10: Faf de Klerk, Manie Libbok

Scott Robertson, Andy Farrell, Steve Borthwick and Gregor Townsend would at least consider exchanging the half-backs they have for these two. Only Fabien Galthie would immediately turn down the offer. One could debate whether some individuals – such as Jamison Gibson-Park, Finn Russell or Marcus Smith – are better in their respective positions. But as a combination, De Klerk and Libbok tick just about every box required.

Sure, there’s a glaring weakness when kicking off the tee, which is why they lose half a point, but they more than make up for that in other areas. Control and creativity. Grace and guile. Tenacity on defence and steely resolve from broken play. No matter the game plan, no matter how much front-foot ball they receive, these two have the tools to unpick most defences. There’s a good chance a few people reading this would have selected them as their starting 9 and 10 in the A team.

Centres 9/10: Andre Esterhuizen, Lukhanyo Am

Like the half-backs, this centre pair would challenge for a place in just about every other Test side. They’d walk into the Australian and Welsh midfield and would also stake a claim to start for England. Esterhuizen provides the go-forward with his brutal running and would be a joy to watch supplying options off Libbok’s shoulder.

Andre Esterhuizen has returned to South Africa with the Sharks and started the URC campaign in typically powerful fashion (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Am remains the most creative and skilful centre South Africa has produced in the professional age. And though injury and age have combined to reduce his impact when scything through holes, his link-up play remains world class. In another age, with another rugby philosophy at the forefront, it could have been these two, and not De Allende and Kriel, who broke the South African appearance record in midfield.

Back three 8/10: Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie, Aphelele Fassi

None of them have the electric feet of Kolbe or Arendse, which means turnovers around the halfway line might not equate to points as often, but they certainly know their way to the try line if given enough space to search it out. Mapimpi’s ageing legs aren’t what they used to be, but that seems to have provided some extra gears in his engine as he routinely carries over the gainline from tight corners.

Moodie is a generational athlete and also provides cover in other positions. His defence needs work but with Fassi finding so much confidence and poise over the Rugby Championship, the young lad on the wing has some help. All three are explosive carriers and would not be bullied in the air. They’d be adept at playing a heavy kicking game in all conditions and have enough pace to burn on the counter.

There are four World Cup winners in there but it still feels a little short of experience. Kleyn offers heft at lock which could make up for the deficiencies of the starters, but that might see the line-out take a hit.

Dixon ensures the back row maintains its effectiveness and the Hendrikse brothers would be a delight in tandem (provided they can play off the front foot and it’s not bucketing down). With Jordan Hendrikse and Moodie covering multiple positions, the wily Le Roux would be a threat at first receiver in the final 20 minutes.

Willie le Roux is a two-time World Cup winner and it could be argued still warrants a place in South Africa’s ‘A’ squad (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

So, would this team win the World Cup and Rugby Championship in place of the first team?

The short answer to the question is no. Or at least they’d be overperforming if they did. South Africa won the last World Cup by winning three knockout games by a single point using their best available 23. They were behind in both games against New Zealand this year and have recently lost to Argentina and Ireland. South Africa’s dominance of the oval ball is real but is not as commanding as some devotees might think.

A better question, therefore, to ask is this: where would South Africa’s B team rank in the world? There’s no question the backline is capable but the tight five in particular looks depleted, which underlines the value and rarity of these large, lumbering warhorses. The back row lacks experience – and the cheat codes that are Du Toit and Smith – and the second row, shorn of Etzebeth’s menace, doesn’t seem so intimidating. Goal-kicking, too, would be an issue, but then any South African team without Pollard carries this doubt.

Perhaps their advantage is the one they’d share with the A side. If Jacques Nienaber could return as coach, with Jake White and Franco Smith providing support, then maybe they’d leverage some of that Mzanzi spirit that seems to elevate South African rugby players every time they pull on a green jersey.

Stick the film Invictus up on the big screen. Read out excerpts from Nelson Mandela’s Long Walk to Freedom. Show them images of hungry and homeless people littered around the land while telling them they’re the only thing that works in the country. Who knows, maybe this would turn these bib-wearing, tackle bag-carrying, economy-class flying reserves into champions.

It’s a question worth asking, isn’t it?