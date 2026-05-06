Northern | US
36 - 20
FT
21 - 31
FT
45 - 14
FT
19 - 13
FT
36 - 38
FT
28 - 44
FT
31 - 33
FT
26 - 47
FT
21 - 15
FT
40 - 17
FT
38 - 38
FT
43 - 17
FT
31 - 26
FT
17 - 50
FT
32 - 15
FT
54 - 19
FT
27 - 15
FT
33 - 61
FT
WOMENS
46 - 7
FT
41 - 17
FT
45 - 14
FT
38 - 40
FT
59 - 7
FT
59 - 17
FT
28 - 69
FT
WOMENS
26 - 41
FT
27 - 20
FT
31 - 7
FT
33 - 12
FT
WOMENS
15 - 24
FT
26 - 7
FT
27 - 51
FT
17 - 76
FT
35 - 12
FT
24 - 26
FT
Friday
02:05
Friday
13:45
Friday
13:45
Friday
13:45
Friday
13:45
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Friday
23:35
United Rugby Championship

'It’s somewhere we have come on leaps and bounds': Andrew Porter

Andrew Porter of Leinster during the Investec Champions Cup semi-final match between Leinster and RC Toulon at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Comments
Comment

After enduring a frustrating few months, Andrew Porter admits it’s “incredibly special” to be back as Leinster Rugby push for silverware on two fronts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 79-times capped Ireland prop missed the whole of the Six Nations campaign after picking up a calf injury in training.

Then, just two games into his comeback, he hurt his arm in the Investec Champions Cup last 16 tie against Edinburgh Rugby, consigning him to another month on the sidelines.

VIDEO

But now he’s all smiles having returned to action in the semi-final victory over Toulon on the weekend, marking the occasion with a Player of the Match performance.

It was as if he had never been away, as he delivered a dominant display in the scrum and provided his usual mighty ball carrying and defiant defence.

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Leinster
31 - 7
Full-time
Lions
All Stats and Data

The Dubliner has resumed duties at the real business end of the season with Leinster now having a Champions Cup final against Bordeaux-Begles to look forward to in Bilbao on May 23, as well as aiming to retain their URC crown.

They currently lie fourth in the league log, but are just three points behind the table-topping DHL Stormers with home games against the Fidelity SecureDrive Lions and the Ospreys to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

So there is a huge amount to play for over the coming weeks and Porter is thrilled to be involved again.

“It’s incredibly special for me to be back after a bit of injuries,” said the 30-year-old loosehead.

“We are going from strength to strength. It’s incredibly exciting what we are doing and we are just delighted. We have been to Bilbao before, a few years ago, we have great memories, so hopefully we can repeat that.”

Reflecting on the 29-25 victory over Toulon at the Aviva Stadium, he said: “They definitely put it to us the whole 80, but it was absolutely incredible being out there.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You could feel the energy from the crowd, from each other. It was very special.”

He added: “I thought the scrum went incredibly well. It’s great to have seven other lads around you who are completely dialled in. It’s somewhere we have come on leaps and bounds.

“You know you are coming up against quality opposition like Kyle Sinckler who is a seasoned international and has been playing incredibly well for Toulon.

“It was a big French pack, but you relish those opportunities in a semi-final. It’s great to be a part of something like that.

“It’s always handy when you have a great back five and a pack like we have. I think we have been building very well as a pack.”

Leinster were presented with challenges during the course of the game as Porter and fly-half Harry Byrne were yellow carded in quick succession just before the break, while they also faced a late Toulon revival, but held firm to claim the win.

“I didn’t really help things myself with that ten minutes in the bin,” said the prop.

“But it was incredible to see how we stuck in with 13 men in the first half going into the second and dug it out. It was incredibly inspiring.”

Now comes the final lap of the season in both league and cup with two trophies up for grabs.

“It’s great to be in the position we are in, but there’s still work to do,” said Porter.

Related

The uncomfortable truth revealed from the Squidge vs Goode spat

It started, like so many of these nothingburgers do, with a post on X.

Read Now

That work begins on Saturday when the third-placed Lions roll up at the Aviva Stadium.

Assistant coach Tyler Bleyendaal is well aware of the threat posed by the in-form visitors from Johannesburg who have won their last six URC matches.

“We know the challenge the Lions are bringing,” said the Kiwi.

“They are extremely cohesive at the moment and playing with a lot of confidence and they are getting results from that.

“They are a very dangerous team with ball in hand. They punish any mistakes or any lapses in concentration. They are awesome in transition. They also defend really well and have got a great kicking game.

“It’s going to be a fiercely contested match. We have got a lot of respect for the Lions and how they are playing.”

Bleyendaal added: “The URC log is so tight. It’s hotly contested at the top of the table, so every point matters. “That’s why we have had to turn the page very quickly to focus on the Lions. We need to perform well and try to get a result.

“We have only got two league matches left and then the seedings will be there. We understand that having home advantage for as long as possible in the URC is a big advantage.”

Related

Leinster's Jerry Cahir joins Irish rivals after whirlwind year

Leinster loosehead prop Jerry Cahir will join Irish rivals Connacht at the end of the season.

Read Now

RugbyPass App Download

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!


Whether you’re looking for somewhere to track upcoming fixtures, a place to watch live rugby or an app that shows you all of the latest news and analysis, the RugbyPass rugby app is perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

All Blacks coach weighs in on Leicester Fainga'anuku's flanker switch

12
2

'Best lock in the world': Rennie clarifies update on former All Black lock’s possible return

10
3

Dave Rennie reveals scrapped All Blacks plan for Richie Mo'unga

8
4

Frustrated Duhan van der Merwe to discuss Scotland future with Townsend

5

Wobbling champions Bath suffer new low under Johann van Graan

4
6

Gloucester's Ross Byrne linked with URC return but it's not Irish

2
7

Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

26
8

The best uncapped Irish prospects pushing for summer tour places

16

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Tandy mines the depth chart as Wales look to unearth World Cup gems

The Welsh coach has named an expanded squad for the Nations Championship as he seeks to widen Wales' resources

LONG READ

Why France's potential next head coach looked to South Africa for inspiration

Feted as France's next coach in waiting, Yannick Bru says an insight in the the unique mindset of South African rugby has been pivotal

3
LONG READ

How Glasgow Warriors are building 'monsters in the darkness' to propel the club into a new era

As budgets tighten, a swathe of muscular academy members are being nurtured and hardened to buttress the club's future.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
Carlos 7 minutes ago
'Strong opinions': Dave Rennie appoints Sir Graham Henry as All Blacks selector

2007 was QF.

17 Go to comments
c
ck 22 minutes ago
Dave Rennie reveals scrapped All Blacks plan for Richie Mo'unga

😂😂awesome plan

8 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 47 minutes ago
'Best lock in the world': Rennie clarifies update on former All Black lock’s possible return

Nice JW there is wiggle room especially in regards to players like Brodie and Ardie and moving forward maybe even some others if they wear black I’m sure they still need to get paid but there would be significant cash being freed up for the others ?

10 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 57 minutes ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

I am not totally against Joseph at 13 but one things for sure why he hadn’t been used at 15 and the wing more is a missed opportunity at the least my feels on his defensive mistakes often come out of being left out in the cold with not getting the ball and he gets anxious somewhere between looking for a big play and not wanting to make mistakes

124 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

Earlier in the season when Creighton was starting 10 first handful of games he had the most carries for Tahs with zero nil line breaks and a heap of handling errors what a waste of JAS and Jorgo hate picking on dudes

124 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
New NZR CEO addresses growing Super Rugby Pacific player exodus

its a big place to cut your teeth… instead of paying for 10 odd springboks, they could cut a few and bring in a cracker of coach from abroad, under whom JP could learn…

60 Go to comments
c
cnw 1 hour ago
All Blacks coach weighs in on Leicester Fainga'anuku's flanker switch

Yes - the important point is that there is additional mass / energy available to the forwards given the brutal demands in the set piece and rucks. The way LF plays he is what I call a polymorph - he can morph between 7 - 10 - 8 - 13 - 11 - 6 depending on what is in front of him as he did against the Blues. But he can also play the “traditional” hybrid role in terms of where he is formally positioned within the team unit.

12 Go to comments
C
CV 1 hour ago
‘Hurricanes may end up champions, but they might be the symbol of why Super Rugby needs a radical overhaul’

The only rugby nation that understands commerce in sports is France. Their comp is the best because clubs are privately run, get a piece of the (huge) TV-revenue cake and so on. The clubs pay for and develop players. Their marketing is excellent too. The league runs for a full season meaning 13 home games in the Top 14 and 15 in the ProD2, before playoffs en not counting the 2 home games Top14 teams always play in Europe. They run the Top 14 like the NRL or EPL. Clubs rule because that’s what every successful sport does.

Bordeaux sold out every home game over the last two seasons. That’s 30 x 35000.. over a million fans through the gates. La Rochelle sold out over the last 10 (TEN) seasons in their 19000 seat stadium. NZR can only dream of those numbers for the ABs.



...

83 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
Bans totalling 35-plus years for Georgians found guilty of anti-doping violations

What?! No Bok players?! How can this be!?

1 Go to comments
J
Jonty McGrath 2 hours ago
'You’re like: ‘These are some of the worst people in the world''- Mack Hansen

Oh, come on, it’s not rocket science. NZ and the Boks have developed a fear of Ireland because they have upset the cozy, traditional apple cart by becoming a serious threat to the two previously dominant sides in the world.

Ireland became ‘upstarts’ and they didn’t like it.



...

3 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

I always knew Thorn should have had an 11 on his back

124 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

No doubt NB and the younger Pritchard at Reds probably indicates that has already started he was outstanding at the global youth 7s tournament and there was some really good players at that one hopefully he stays injury free for u20s

124 Go to comments
G
Guest 2 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

I am afraid so, just heard CD mention it on the ESPN podcast too :(

124 Go to comments
S
SouthernRuckby 3 hours ago
'You’re like: ‘These are some of the worst people in the world''- Mack Hansen

It’s always funny seeing Irish players talk up this non-existent “rivalry” with NZ. A rivalry is two-sided, aint no one here thinking about you. Australia and South Africa though…

3 Go to comments
c
cnw 3 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

Why start NB? SBW found his place as the best impact 12 in the world. JS has all the credentials to be a world class impact player.

124 Go to comments
N
NJ 3 hours ago
Dave Rennie reveals scrapped All Blacks plan for Richie Mo'unga

Bloody farce.

8 Go to comments
P
Paul Ennis 3 hours ago
The best uncapped Irish prospects pushing for summer tour places

Either would be great. I don't see any of the Murphy's coming back to Leinster though. There was a collective “let's get out of here” 2 years ago and when there was talk of Ben going to Munster, Leinster never seemed to come into the equation. Connacht and Ulster have much to offer right players right now (I am sure Munster will eventually get their sh1t together) so I really hope both qualify for Europe next week. There are 8 to 10 players at each province who need to be playing at the highest level next year to help push Ireland on to another level

16 Go to comments
c
cnw 3 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

Maybe sacrilege and cliche in the same breath - but isn’t JS the perfect impact player. He can cover 13-15, but more importantly has an attacking X factor that could unleash from min 60. His point of difference is not grinding out immaculate defensive displays but liquifying defensive screens. If anything the impact role allows their very competent centres like Flook (who looks like a modern Conrad Smith to me) and Ikitau to play their role, while also enabling them to use the other hugely talented back three resource they have too as starters.

124 Go to comments
D
DP 3 hours ago
Why France's potential next head coach looked to South Africa for inspiration

Saffas helping French teams win titles. Nothing new here..

3 Go to comments
G
GS 3 hours ago
New NZR CEO addresses growing Super Rugby Pacific player exodus

Answering a bit hard for this one is it?

Ah, no, however unlike you I have a life and responsbilties to attend to and can’t live on a rugby website apparantly having to answer questions that are demanded of me.



...

60 Go to comments
Close Panel
Close Panel

Edition & Time Zone

{{current.name}}
Set time zone automatically
{{selectedTimezoneTitle}} (auto)
Choose a different time zone
Close Panel

Editions

Close Panel

Change Time Zone

Search Timezones
Close
ADVERTISEMENT
Copied to clipboard

Share Article close