'It’s somewhere we have come on leaps and bounds': Andrew Porter

After enduring a frustrating few months, Andrew Porter admits it’s “incredibly special” to be back as Leinster Rugby push for silverware on two fronts.
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The 79-times capped Ireland prop missed the whole of the Six Nations campaign after picking up a calf injury in training.
Then, just two games into his comeback, he hurt his arm in the Investec Champions Cup last 16 tie against Edinburgh Rugby, consigning him to another month on the sidelines.
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But now he’s all smiles having returned to action in the semi-final victory over Toulon on the weekend, marking the occasion with a Player of the Match performance.
It was as if he had never been away, as he delivered a dominant display in the scrum and provided his usual mighty ball carrying and defiant defence.
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The Dubliner has resumed duties at the real business end of the season with Leinster now having a Champions Cup final against Bordeaux-Begles to look forward to in Bilbao on May 23, as well as aiming to retain their URC crown.
They currently lie fourth in the league log, but are just three points behind the table-topping DHL Stormers with home games against the Fidelity SecureDrive Lions and the Ospreys to come.
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So there is a huge amount to play for over the coming weeks and Porter is thrilled to be involved again.
“It’s incredibly special for me to be back after a bit of injuries,” said the 30-year-old loosehead.
“We are going from strength to strength. It’s incredibly exciting what we are doing and we are just delighted. We have been to Bilbao before, a few years ago, we have great memories, so hopefully we can repeat that.”
Reflecting on the 29-25 victory over Toulon at the Aviva Stadium, he said: “They definitely put it to us the whole 80, but it was absolutely incredible being out there.
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“You could feel the energy from the crowd, from each other. It was very special.”
He added: “I thought the scrum went incredibly well. It’s great to have seven other lads around you who are completely dialled in. It’s somewhere we have come on leaps and bounds.
“You know you are coming up against quality opposition like Kyle Sinckler who is a seasoned international and has been playing incredibly well for Toulon.
“It was a big French pack, but you relish those opportunities in a semi-final. It’s great to be a part of something like that.
“It’s always handy when you have a great back five and a pack like we have. I think we have been building very well as a pack.”
Leinster were presented with challenges during the course of the game as Porter and fly-half Harry Byrne were yellow carded in quick succession just before the break, while they also faced a late Toulon revival, but held firm to claim the win.
“I didn’t really help things myself with that ten minutes in the bin,” said the prop.
“But it was incredible to see how we stuck in with 13 men in the first half going into the second and dug it out. It was incredibly inspiring.”
Now comes the final lap of the season in both league and cup with two trophies up for grabs.
“It’s great to be in the position we are in, but there’s still work to do,” said Porter.
That work begins on Saturday when the third-placed Lions roll up at the Aviva Stadium.
Assistant coach Tyler Bleyendaal is well aware of the threat posed by the in-form visitors from Johannesburg who have won their last six URC matches.
“We know the challenge the Lions are bringing,” said the Kiwi.
“They are extremely cohesive at the moment and playing with a lot of confidence and they are getting results from that.
“They are a very dangerous team with ball in hand. They punish any mistakes or any lapses in concentration. They are awesome in transition. They also defend really well and have got a great kicking game.
“It’s going to be a fiercely contested match. We have got a lot of respect for the Lions and how they are playing.”
Bleyendaal added: “The URC log is so tight. It’s hotly contested at the top of the table, so every point matters. “That’s why we have had to turn the page very quickly to focus on the Lions. We need to perform well and try to get a result.
“We have only got two league matches left and then the seedings will be there. We understand that having home advantage for as long as possible in the URC is a big advantage.”
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Marshall Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Marquesas","location":"Marquesas","code":"PF","country":"French Polynesia","title":"Marquesas - French Polynesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Midway","location":"Midway","code":"UM","country":"US Minor Outlying Islands","title":"Midway - US Minor Outlying Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Nauru","location":"Nauru","code":"NR","country":"Nauru","title":"Nauru"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Niue","location":"Niue","code":"NU","country":"Niue","title":"Niue"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Norfolk","location":"Norfolk","code":"NF","country":"Norfolk Island","title":"Norfolk Island"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Noumea","location":"Noumea","code":"NC","country":"New Caledonia","title":"Noumea - New Caledonia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Pago_Pago","location":"PagoPago","code":"AS","country":"American Samoa","title":"Pago Pago - American Samoa"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Palau","location":"Palau","code":"PW","country":"Palau","title":"Palau"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Pitcairn","location":"Pitcairn","code":"PN","country":"Pitcairn","title":"Pitcairn"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Pohnpei","location":"Pohnpei","code":"FM","country":"Micronesia","title":"Pohnpei - Micronesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Port_Moresby","location":"PortMoresby","code":"PG","country":"Papua New Guinea","title":"Port Moresby - Papua New Guinea"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Rarotonga","location":"Rarotonga","code":"CK","country":"Cook Islands","title":"Rarotonga - Cook Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Saipan","location":"Saipan","code":"MP","country":"Northern Mariana Islands","title":"Saipan - Northern Marinara Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tahiti","location":"Tahiti","code":"PF","country":"French Polynesia","title":"Tahiti - French Polynesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tarawa","location":"Tarawa","code":"KI","country":"Kiribati","title":"Tarawa - Kiribati"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tongatapu","location":"Tongatapu","code":"TO","country":"Tonga","title":"Tongatapu - Tonga"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Wake","location":"Wake","code":"UM","country":"US Minor Outlying Islands","title":"Wake - US Minor Outlying Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Wallis","location":"Wallis","code":"WF","country":"Wallis and Futuna Islands","title":"Wallis and Futuna Islands"},{"tz":"UTC","location":"UTC","code":"UTC","country":"","title":"UTC\/GMT"}]
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