Super Rugby Pacific

Injury concern for Crusaders as young Highlanders shine in win

Finn Hurley of the Highlanders. Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images

The Crusaders locked horns with the Highlanders in Invercargill on Thursday afternoon in a lung-busting game of preseason rugby.

A rapid back-and-forth contest came down to the wire but the young Highlanders outfit came away with a 29-24 win to back up last week’s late victory over Moana Pasifika.

After the slow start against Moana Pasifika, the Highlanders came out of the gates full of energy and intent. Bruising defence shut the Crusaders’ opening possession down early and new recruit Veveni Lasaqa opened the Crusaders’ defence up with a midfield run, the flanker showing rapid pace with his first touch.

Video Spacer

Lomu – The Lost Tapes – Jonah’s fitness | RPTV

Featuring never-before-seen footage, Jonah Lomu shares his story and how he escaped gang violence to become the planet’s most iconic rugby player. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV and via the RugbyPass app

Download now

The pressure resulted in an early three points for the Southerners.

Efficient attacking breakdown work allowed the Crusaders to build some momentum with the ball and the visitors earned strong field position for their efforts.

The Crusaders twice went wide to Sevu Reece but the Highlanders defence was up to the task and caught the All Black short of the line. George Bell would have no such issue though after breaking away from a rolling maul five metres from the Highlanders line and crashing over.

Ethan de Groot, the Highlanders’ lone All Black lined up in the No. 1 jersey opposite Fletcher Newell, another All Blacks prop who fell down the pecking order on the tail end of the 2024 international season. The Crusaders scrum outpowered their opposition thoroughly, and the pace of the game only grew as rolling subs were deployed early. George Bell and Dallas McLeod both left in the opening quarter with injuries.

There were offloads and intercepts aplenty but again the Crusaders were the team able to string more phases together, and Taha Kemara was the next to score after slicing through the defence on a clean angle.

An opportunistic pick-and-go by Jona Nareki saw him dance through a congested area and reach the try line next. The Crusaders responded on the brink of halftime to extend their lead to 19-10.

The second half delivered more exhilarating play from the outset, with play swinging from end to end.

Fletcher Newell departed the contest and was replaced by young second-rower Liam Jack, resulting in uncontested scrums entering the game. Keep an eye out for injury updates in the coming week.

Caleb Tangitau was in the thick of the action for the Highlanders while Finn Hurley injected pace into the game with every touch. Newly named Highlanders co-captain Timoci Tavatavanawai was destructive in the No. 12 jersey.

For the Crusaders, Sevu Reece finished his shift with numerous intercepts to his name and former Wallaby James O’Connor showed some classy moments as a playmaker.

While the Highlanders grew throughout the second period, their lineout was a shambles and held them back from capitalizing on hard-earned momentum. That being said, tries to Sean Withy and Michael Manson gave them a two-score lead.

With full-time approaching and down 10, Xavier Saifoloi put a huge fend on to break the Highlanders line, setting Macca springer away with space. Springer chipped the ball through and regathered to score.

The late charge was too little too late though as the Highlanders held on to their five-point lead until the final whistle.

Comments

6 Comments
J
JW 14 hours ago

I think George has even bigger thigh's this year, you're not able to compete with Jonah mate, give it up you look like you can hardly run properly anymore. Shame as otherwise he looks to have a similar physique to Coles. To be fair from the limited time I have seen of him hes totally not that type of player though.


O'Connor kicking was very shoddy, and a crabbed a fair bit looking unsure. I thought he might have just tried to come into the team, like Cooper did in his later yeras for the Wallabies, and just knock it around and lead them. It still looks like his trying to play the Dmac mold style 10 however.


Otherwise it's going to be interesting the counterpoint in Highlanders faced paced game and Blues up the guts this year. I also posted this in the other article for those Saders fans out their..

Saders have some good fortune with their new u20 wing looking like he'll become a starter this season, hopefully with Springer as his partner. Young 2nd5 Tony Bell looked like a future AB as well, that kid has the game of a true 2nd5, only looks about 19 though so still a few years off taking over in that kind of position.


Blackadder and Grace were pretty typical, no change there, with Blackadder looking the clutz still tripping over his own players and fumbling the ball. Too big to be playing 7.


Like Timico at 12 as well, lots of solid play from several Landers who are set in their roles by now. Not quite looking "it" again with Fakatava trying to lead the team though. They could have done with Preston in their side this year.

G
GP 15 hours ago

Liam Jack played very well when he came on for the Crusaders at lock. Looking forward to Will Jordan starting next week, he looked classy on Thursday until he was subbed. He was sorely missed last year. Noah Hotham put his hand up at 9 in the first half. Really knows how to break a game open. It is going to be a very interesting first round of Super Rugby.

J
JW 14 hours ago

Yep one of the few guys with clear class in the game.


The picture of rugby has changed so much when it used to be more rare that someone was fit and ready for the first game of the year.


Didn't pay attention to Liam but I was looking at the Landers pair, Holland really grew into the game as it went on. I think he needs those minutes.

I
Icefarrow 2 days ago

Sounds like they need to fire their strength and conditioning team. How many years in a row have they had mass injuries pre-season? Four?

J
JW 14 hours ago

I didn't really catch the props going down but it made for a pretty lame situation not being able to have scrums. You'd think it would have made sense for one the Landers to have just switched sides.


Worrying to see Nareki, who was the counterpoint to Jordan, going down with yet another leg strain. Looked like it would have got twisted in the tackle but the way he was hobbling with it indicated more of just a knock. Hopefully aint too bad.

J
Jen 2 days ago

Yeah something doesn't make sense. They're either under-baked or over-flogged. A bit early in the year for a pile of players to be pulling up lame.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 16 minutes ago
Fissler Confidential: Favourites emerge to land Handre Pollard

Japan. Good move for the body for Polly.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 38 minutes ago
Four talking points as Scotland prepare to get under Ireland's skin

O'Mahony had a terrible match against England last year in a high pressure situation.

I think he will perform today but if Ireland lose its probably his last International.

1 Go to comments
l
lK 2 hours ago
‘When he speaks, everyone listens’ Moana Pasifika coach on inspirational leader

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Not what I’m saying, or at least an incredibly simplistic view of it. Ofc finances must be transparent to ensure sustainability, however deliberately restricting the levels of investment below what is sustainable for some clubs isn’t sensible.


The biggest issue that the GP has is that the owners fight like rats in a sack and can’t get their sh1t together in a more effective way. IF they were able to do that, then we might eventually find out where the commercial ceiling in English rugby actually sits…

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

🥱

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

No marks for interpretation there old bean!

207 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Eh…because in sporting and commercial terms, they’ve got the most successful rugby league in the world perhaps?

207 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Exactly.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

As it happens...😁

207 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Chose the loose forward trio we discussed the other day!

207 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

And the only problem now is getting the best out of those players in the dark blue jersey when the ten month soap opera is overworking them!

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Yes those were all v positive steps to improving the quality of French players emerging from the system - and ofc their recent u 20s success.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

I can only guees he's never been a sportsman, otherwise he'd know you never just turn up and decide you're going to win on that particular day! Esp v opponents you have no idea whether you can beat....

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Bull is enjoying running free with his alleged 'big plums', and indirectly taking pot shots at NZ as he canters. Nothing more.🤣

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

And who says they will have the ability to win those two knockout matches before they get to the semis RW?


Teams do not progress by trying to pick and choose when they win and when they lose, and it's not 'smart strategic thinking'. If Ireland don't win in NZ in 2022 they prob don't go on a 17-match unbeaten run or get to #1 world ranking.


They are not full of confidence when they play NZ in the QF and have no idea whether their plan will work, because it has not been tested under real pressure prior to that.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

The other question is whether Top 14 and other domestic comps are compatible with a global season, which shoule be the ultimate aim. Could it [and int comps like 6N] accommodate the change needed to work within set 'windows' during the year?

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

What does NZ consider most relevant - its provinces or the ABs? Now ask the same Q about France.

207 Go to comments
f
fl 5 hours ago
Is ‘lightning rod’ Lowe edging Lions duel with Van der Merwe?

you don't get much closer to 40 than 38!

5 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

He means club footy should be given precedence over internationals.

207 Go to comments
N
NB 5 hours ago
When will France learn to win away from home?

Well we have CV saying there should have been more regulation and Ed saying there should be less, so I'm not sure anyone has a grip on how the English system would best work JW!


If Sarries hadn't worked around the cap regs they prob would not have won those Champions Cup medals.


Premiership Rugby has never been keen on linking with the RFU and giving up some contractual control in return for funding, and it has only accepted the necessity since the demise of those three pro clubs.

207 Go to comments
