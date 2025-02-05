Northern Edition

International

Jeremy Williams re-signs after breakout year in Wallaby gold

Australia's lock Jeremy Williams avades tackles from England's scrum-half Ben Spencer and England's lock Maro Itoje to score a try in the corner during the Autumn Nations Series International rugby union test match between England and Australia at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in south-west London, on November 9, 2024. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Rugby Australia and the Western Force have announced the re-signing of Wallabies lock Jeremy Williams for another two years. Williams enjoyed a breakout season in 2024 which saw the 198cm second rower debut for Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies against Wales.

After first playing at Super Rugby level for the NSW Waratahs in 2021, Williams found a rugby home out west after moving to the Force. The towering lock had also been selected for Australia A honours in 2022 – scoring a try against Fiji – before debuting for the WA club the next season.

Willaims ran out in Force colours for the first time on February 25, 2023, in a 34-27 win over the Melbourne Rebels at HBF Park. After impressing during 13 starts in as many appearances, Williams was elevated to the leadership role of captain for the 2024 campaign.

The mobile lock is a workhorse around the park who has also proven himself a worthy leader as a general at the set-piece. As an established member of coach Schmidt’s Australia side now, having featured in 10 of 13 Tests last year, Williams is looking forward to what’s to come.

“I’m really pleased to be able to re-commit my future to the Western Force and Australian Rugby,” Williams said in a statement.

“Since moving to Perth I certainly feel I’ve developed as a player and a person and there’s a number of people here at the Western Force to thank for that.

“I know I have a lot more growth in me and I’ll be working hard to ensure I give myself the best opportunity to be part of what’s an extremely exciting and rare period coming up here in Australian Rugby.”

Williams, who is Wallaby No. 973, has re-signed with Rugby Australia and the Force ahead of a massive period for the Wallabies with the British and Irish Lions Series in a matter of months and a home Men’s Rugby World Cup in 2027.

In the first Test match of Schmidt’s coaching era with the Wallabies, Williams was handed a maiden cap in the win over Wales at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium before backing that up with another appearance in the starting second row a week later in Melbourne.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Western Force (@westernforce)

After coming off the bench in matches against George, South Africa in Brisbane and Argentina in La Plata, Willaims returned to the First XV in all five other Test appearances that season, which included an incredible sign of athleticism to score in the thrilling 42-37 win over England in November.

“It’s awesome that Jeremy has chosen Perth as his home and the Western Force as his Super Rugby team,” coach Cron explained.

“He is an amazing leader, a great human and a massive part of our environment. The coaching staff, management and players love him being here, so we’re thrilled to have him re-sign and continue to bring his enthusiasm and drive to the program.

“It’s been really exciting to watch his progression and to see him wearing the gold jersey. Our job now is to help him to continue his journey and be the best he can be.

“We’re definitely looking forward to him leading our team again.”

Rugby Australia Director of High Performance, Peter Horne, added: “Jeremy’s re-commitment is a positive for supporters of the Western Force and Australian Rugby.

“He’s a great young player at the start of his international career and a strong ambassador for our game off the field. We’re looking forward to watching him continue to grow and work hard in the Australian system.”

