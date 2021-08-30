'I'm hugely disappointed with myself' - Du'Plessis Kirifi forced into apology

4:30am, 30 August 2021

Wellington Lions and Hurricanes flanker Du’Plessis Kirifi has been forced to apologise after hosting a party during New Zealand’s level four lockdown.

It was revealed Kirifi and his partner hosted a small gathering despite New Zealand being in Level 4 lockdown as a result of an outbreak of the Delta variant in the country.

Kirifi, who is the captain of the Wellington Lions and had been the face of the team’s pandemic lockdown messaging, has now been forced into an awkward mea culpa over the incident.

The Wellington Rugby Football Union said they were disappointed with their skipper. No other players from the team attended the shindig.

A statement on the union’s website said: “Wellington Rugby Football Union have been made aware of a breach of Level 4 lockdown by Wellington Lions Captain, Du’Plessis Kirifi.

“We expect our players to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the high standards of WRFU and the Wellington Lions, and as such, we’re disappointed with Kirifi’s unacceptable decision-making regarding the breach. We can confirm that no other Wellington Lions players were involved.”

“We’ve spoken to the player in question, and he has taken full responsibility for his conduct in this incident. He knows it was unacceptable and is disappointed with himself.”

Kirifi said he was ‘hugely disappointed’ with himself following the get-together.

“I want to apologise to the Wellington community, family and friends, as well as WRFU and Hurricanes rugby for breaching lockdown. I take full responsibility for my actions here. I’m hugely disappointed with myself and this huge error of judgement. I know every day, thousands of people are working tirelessly to stop COVID-19, so for me to break my bubble was selfish and immature.” – wrote the 24-year-old in the joint statement.

“Further conversations will be had internally between Du’Plessis Kirifi and Wellington Lions management,” the statement concluded.