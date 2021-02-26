4:53am, 26 February 2021

Bristol boss Pat Lam has no qualms with disciplinary officials trying to tidy the Gallagher Premiership following last weekend’s round of matches which featured five red cards for rival teams and a tip tackle citing for his own Sam Bedlow.

ADVERTISEMENT

The midfielder landed himself in hot water for a second-minute tip tackle in Bristol’s extraordinary draw with London Irish last Sunday.

However, rather than moan that Bedlow got caught up in red tape and has been suspended for three weeks, missing the next series of Bristol matches against Leicester, Worcester and Wasps, Lam believes the ban is a positive for the sport in underlining how serious it is about tackling foul play.

Nigel Owens guests on the latest RugbyPass Offload with Simon Zebo and Ryan Wilson

“Disappointed for Sam but he made a mistake. The good thing is that the jury found it was accidental, not with intent, so it came in at low range and Sam has got a good record, an exceptional record, and it is what it is. It’s not ideal. It adds to the unavailability list but it is what it is and we move on. It’s a lesson for us all.

“We always talk about it [discipline] and that was why I was disappointed for Sam because we don’t see tip tackles, but when we looked through it close and the way that Sam tackles, it was accidental. It’s a good message for everybody.

“If you want to tidy up and make the game safer you have to call these. It’s no different if you want people to create space and people get offside – if referees don’t referee it then people are going to be offside, so if you want a safe game it is very clear for everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it is great. I think the officials are doing a good job on it and we take the consequences. I have no argument. At the time when it happened I thought, ‘Well, that’s a red card’. We were fortunate at the time that it was yellow but certainly it was picked up.”

@RugbyPass coming in with the goods just in time to watch all your super rugby games.. weekends are sorted!!. https://t.co/oGxHXVnuP5 ???? #code #leeesgooo — nemzy (@nemani_nadolo) February 25, 2021