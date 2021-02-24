6:31am, 24 February 2021

RFU independent disciplinary hearings have handed down a combined ten weeks’ worth of suspensions to Gloucester’s Val Rapava-Ruskin, Bath’s Mike Williams and Bristol’s Sam Bedlow following two red cards and a citing for a tip tackle following last weekend’s Gallagher Premiership matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Wednesday morning statement from the RFU on the Premiership suspensions read: “Val Rapava-Ruskin of Gloucester, Mike Williams of Bath and Sam Bedlow of Bristol Bears all appeared before an online independent disciplinary panel last night (Tuesday, February 23).

“Rapava-Ruskin and Williams were each shown a red card by referee Wayne Barnes in the Bath v Gloucester match on Friday, February 19 as follows:

Rapava-Ruskin in the eighth minute for striking Josh Bayliss of Bath with the arm/elbow, contrary to World Rugby law 9.12;

Williams in the 52nd minute for a dangerous tackle on Gloucester’s Kyle Moyle contrary to World Rugby law 9.13;

Bedlow was cited by independent citing commissioner Nick Wood following the match between London Irish and Bristol Bears on Sunday, February 21. This was for a tip tackle on London Irish’s Theo Brophy-Clews in the second minute of the match contrary to World Rugby law 9.18.

“All three players accepted the charges and were given the following suspensions by the independent disciplinary panel comprising Jeremy Summers (chair), with Chris Skaife and Jamie Corsi.

Val Rapava-Ruskin: three-week suspension. He is free to play again on March 16;

Mike Williams: four-week suspension. He is free to play again on March 23;

Sam Bedlow: three-week suspension. He is free to play again on March 16.

“Full judgments, including explanation for sanction lengths (e.g. entry points and any mitigation), for each of the hearings are available as follows: Rapava-Ruskin here, Williams here and Bedlow here.”

The Breakdown looks ahead to Super Rugby round one in New Zealand