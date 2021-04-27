Ex-England back-rower James Haskell has opted for Wales’ Dan Biggar to start at fly-half for the British and Irish Lions against South Africa in July. With Warren Gatland naming his tour squad on May 6, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby have shared Haskell’s 40-man squad on Twitter – as well as his Test team.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is plenty of focus on the No10 jersey this year, with Owen Farrell, Johnny Sexton, Finn Russell and Biggar all competing to make the squad. All four toured with Haskell with the Lions in 2017 and he has selected this quartet in this year’s squad as well, using Farrell as a centre.

However, the retired England flanker has chosen Biggar, his former Northampton Saints teammate, to start the Test series with Farrell on the bench.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
The Damian McKenzie show goes on…

Having started in every match of Wales’ successful 2021 Guinness Six Nations campaign, Biggar is the form No10 out of the Lions candidates at the moment, and his string of commanding performances for the Saints have come at the perfect time.

His Gallagher Premiership man of the match performance against Leicester Tigers in the East Midlands derby last Saturday was an ideal statement in his final match before the Lions squad is announced.

There is also room in Haskell’s squad for fellow Saint Courtney Lawes, who was picked at the expense of Ireland and Munster’s Tadhg Beirne despite his barnstorming Six Nations. Joe Launchbury has also made Haskell’s 40-man squad, although his chances of making the tour are now in jeopardy after picking up a knee injury for Wasps against Bath last weekend after already missing the Six Nations through injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere in the second row, Haskell, the 77-cap England international, has chosen Alun Wyn Jones as his captain this year in what could be his fourth tour. The Wales skipper gets the nod over the likes of Farrell, Sexton and Maro Itoje, who are also contenders to lead the team.

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News
Blue is the coldest colour Things appear to be unravelling at the Blues and this time, there are no ready made excuses. Gregor Paul Up for the fight Steve Hansen has been impressed with how Big Brad Thorn has turned around the Red's fortunes. Patrick McKendry Mana rising Despite coming in as an interim coach, Clayton McMillan had no intentions of sitting on his hands. Michael Pulman On the hook The fire that burns within Dane Coles is raging still, which is why he’s put off retiring. Gregor Paul Push the pass The All Blacks' offloading game has faded dramatically since Wayne Smith left the coaching fold. Ben Smith

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now