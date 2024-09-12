Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
25 - 14
FT
24 - 18
FT
28 - 32
FT
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
22:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
03:00
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
08:30
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
22:05
Saturday
22:05
Sunday
00:35
Sunday
02:05
Gallagher Premiership

Gloucester line up England's Callum Chick to replace Zach Mercer

By Neil Fissler
England's Callum Chick during the International match between England and Barbarians at Twickenham Stadium on June 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Gloucester have lined up Newcastle Falcons No.8 Callum Chick as their replacement for Zach Mercer, who is heading for the Kingsholm exit door and link up with Top 14 giants Toulon next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chick has played over 130 times for the Falcons since joining their academy when he was 12 and was a member of the England side that won the 2016 World Rugby Under-20 Championship.

He won two England caps against the USA and Canada three years ago and then played against the Barbarians in 2022 and has had talks about moving to the West Country at the end of next season.

Video Spacer

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV

The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, is coming to RugbyPass TV on Friday 13 September.

Coming soon

Video Spacer

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV

The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, is coming to RugbyPass TV on Friday 13 September.

Coming soon

Chick, 27, signed a new two-year deal to stay with his hometown club in April 2023 after Alex Codling was appointed head coach, but the Cherry and Whites have put him at the top of their shopping list to replace Mercer.

Contrary to reports that it’s a done deal, RugbyPass understands that there is nothing yet agreed upon between Mercer and Toulon, but they are in advanced talks and edging closer towards a deal from the start of next season.

Mercer is keen to head back to France next season after not featuring for England under Steve Borthwick despite having another couple of years left to run on his contract, which will land cash-strapped Gloucester a much-needed windfall.

Despite him being close to a move to Toulon, it is known that a potential switch to Racing 92 isn’t dead in the water. They are still weighing up their options and have money to spend after Siya Kolisi’s return to the Sharks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Look, from my point of view, I don’t really want to talk too much about that. It’s common knowledge. There’s lots of teams would like to sign Zach and particularly from France.

“But I’d rather only talk about that when we have got something proper to talk about,” said Gloucester boss George Skivington when he spoke to the media last week.

Related

Caelan Doris takes major stride towards Lions captaincy

One of the frontrunners to captain the British and Irish Lions next year, Ireland No.8 Caelan Doris, has been named as Leinster's new captain for the upcoming season.

Read Now

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup is in full swing - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Cam Roigard’s outrageously impressive Bronco time during injury rehab

2

Jean de Villiers' brave verdict on future Springbok captain

3

Warren Gatland racing to recruit Exeter's Zack Wimbush for Wales

4

Stuart Hogg facing stalking charges against a second woman – report

5

'Can we campaign for the Lions to flip tour and go to South Africa?'

6

Stephan Lewies steps down as Quins captain as England star takes over

7

Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

8

Former Wallabies react to Australia’s record loss to Argentina

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

A new coaching era has brought the same old problems and New Zealand are struggling to retain their aura as the world's best team

LONG READ

How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

New Zealand must seek incremental gains having seen the rest of the rugby world reduce their advantage.

LONG READ

Can Schmidt revisit history and revive Wallabies for ‘worst type of All Blacks'?

Australia may fear the worst with a wounded New Zealand next, but Joe Schmidt has previous in overseeing a swift transformation.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Terry24 9 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

They had scored 54 in a match before 1999.


They took them seriously in 2011 but there was not that much indication of psychological strenght there. If Wales had made the final that NZ team were in serious bother.


The psychological issue was not as much winning pressurized matches as taking teams seriously enough so you are not suprized to end up in a close presurzied match and ill prepared to win it.


Everybody in the NH was thinking after 1999 that NZ would take France seriously from now on but then 2007 happenned!


They go on about 'special respect' between NZ/SA but I sometimes think from the NZ side is that the only respect they have?


The preparation for Argentina test 1 in 2023 did not strike me as that of a team taking Argentina seriously. That is the psychological weakness of NZ in my opinion.

131 Go to comments
T
Tk 35 minutes ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

I'm sure that he had a great plan for this season. However all military strategists say that no plan survives contact with the enemy. The enemy didn't play ball so now he is reacting. That's how he will learn as a test match coach

6 Go to comments
N
Nickers 38 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

I agree with you about WJ. Jordie was great in that role last year, but also playing out the back. It gives the opposition a lot more to think about. He is wasted being used as a battering ram. I would love to read some analysis about the attack the ABs are running this year vs. last year Nick, it seems they are finding space out wide they struggled with against England, but in the last game in particular obviously didn't score tried despite that. Less of that second man guy in the boot sort of thing.

131 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 39 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Thank goodness the ABs are the best of the best. Imagine if they had these attitudes.

131 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 42 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Then you can’t be called the best team. Test rugby is all about pressure. And even more so at a World Cup. Against the home favourites.

131 Go to comments
N
NB 46 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

That too C😜

131 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 46 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Ah. Allblacks are also the masters of manipulation of the English refs to setup the extra man.


All square then.

131 Go to comments
N
NB 48 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Thanks Spew, a really big 'big man' then - is he more of a 4 or a 5 type lock?

131 Go to comments
N
NB 49 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

What about Plummer? Is he really in contention?

131 Go to comments
N
NB 50 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

👍

131 Go to comments
N
NB 50 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Razor thinks WJ is a full-back playing wing, I feel it's the other way around. DMac made more mistakes in Cape Town than he did in the entire England series, so it's something he p[robably felt too... I am also surprised they are not standing Jordie at first receiver more too, he could allow DMac to pick his moments.

131 Go to comments
N
NB 53 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Tend to agree, his world-class ability is breaking and finishing, not making play for others. The need to help out DMac will only drag him further infield and away from the spaces where he can make a diff.

131 Go to comments
N
NB 55 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

I don't think DMac can play without a second 10 at FB Carlos. Not at this level anyway.

131 Go to comments
N
NB 56 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

They had a real shot to put the game away when Willie was off for 10', but didn't take it!

131 Go to comments
R
RugCs 56 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Playing both sides of the ball is the fashionable term to use these days.

131 Go to comments
N
NB 57 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

MAybe they don't fully trust Fletcher Newall yet??

131 Go to comments
M
Mitch 59 minutes ago
Can Schmidt revisit history and revive Wallabies for ‘worst type of All Blacks'?

For the sake of rugby in the SH I hope the Wallabies can turn it around and be ready for he Lions next year.

That's definitely the sentiment among rugby people here but it feels there are non rugby people here who would love to see their national team lose the series 3-0.

10 Go to comments
N
NB 59 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

He was fine at 10 with so many of the old hands still on deck 2016-2018.

131 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

IIRC they hd already thrashed the French in June by over 100 points over two games before that, so prob felt they had nothing to worry about.

131 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Ted used to say that Marshy was the only leader in the ABs he found after he took over in 2004.

131 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks
Search