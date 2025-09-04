Northern Edition
United Rugby Championship

The Welshman in France eager to plunder Wales' shrinking URC talent pool

Ospreys players during the United Rugby Championship match between Emirates Lions and Ospreys at Emirates Airline Park on May 17, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Gareth Baber, who led Fiji to a remarkable Olympic sevens gold medal defence in Tokyo, has his own personal experience of a Welsh Rugby Union shake-up of the domestic game, having been told he had failed to make any of the four regions that are now in danger of being cut to just two.

Baber was the Pontypridd scrum-half when the WRU created the Newport Gwent Dragons, Scarlets, Cardiff Blues and Ospreys, and believed his part-time job away from the game was suddenly about to be the focus of his post-rugby career. That changed when Mike Ruddock called to offer him a contract with the Dragons in what turned out to be a crucial sliding doors moment for the 53-year-old, who has been closely watching the latest WRU proposed panacea for the game.

Baber is the head coach of Nissa Rugby, the Nice-based Nationale (third division) outfit that has big plans to regain the ProD2 status they lost last season and then bid for inclusion in the Top 14, arguably the toughest club league in the world. To achieve that, Baber knows he will have to strengthen a professional squad that is spearheaded by Owen Williams, the former Ospreys and Wales outside-half, who has just moved his young family to the Côte d’Azur.

With the WRU bidding to axe two of the regional teams, there will only be 46 players involved in match-day squads in the URC and European matches going forward instead of the 92 currently on match duty for the regions. That means talented players will be coming onto the market, and the Nissa hierarchy, headed by club president Jean-Baptiste Aldigé, the former Biarritz Olympique owner, are monitoring the situation closely, hoping to convince other players to follow Williams’ lead and join a squad that also includes former Fiji captain Waisea Nayacalevu.

Baber, who took charge of a Nice squad that jettisoned 27 players after relegation, told RugbyPass: “We have had that conversation (about Wales) as a management and coaching staff already in terms of recruitment. Barry Maddocks (ex-Dragons, Bath, Biarritz and Agen) is the attack coach here and also has good connections in Welsh rugby.

Gareth Baber
Nissa head coach Gareth Baber.

“I remember what it feels like because when we went to the four regions I didn’t have a region and basically semi-retired. Then Mike Ruddock called and I had four years at the Dragons. I would love to give other Welsh players an opportunity to be part of a good project like this one at Nice.

“Owen (Williams) really stands up and leads the team and is building a new life in Nice. He is healthy and playing well. It’s a long season and all the early signs are he is enjoying the challenge. Waisea is here and close to playing, having had some knee and ankle problems and didn’t have a lot of rugby at Sale and Ospreys. There is a good crew of Fijian and Pacific Islands players around him, and that kind of mutual support is important.

“There are great players performing in Fiji for the Drua and in other parts of the world. Here the sun shines a lot of the time and that makes a difference, and I will be looking at that kind of talent. We would be fools if we didn’t utilise my strong links. One of the obvious benefits of coming here is the weather, with sunshine for 11 months of the year.”

Baber, who works closely with Nice sporting director Matthew Clarkin, has a trophy-laden sevens CV and is relishing the challenge of leading Nice, having gained XVs coaching experience at Cardiff and Edinburgh. So how did he end up in Nice? “I was at Cardiff Met University as director of rugby systems, including the men’s and women’s teams along with the player development centre run in conjunction with the WRU women’s section,” he explained.

“I was there for about two years, which included a period as consultant to the Fiji sevens for the Paris Olympics. The president of Nice is someone I coached when I was in Hong Kong, and over the last 10–15 years he has been involved in different projects. Previously we have had conversations about potentially doing something. It didn’t happen as things changed, and then he put together a group to take over Nice and contacted me with a view to being the head coach here.

Owen Williams
Then Gloucester’s Owen Williams during the EPCR Challenge Cup Quarter Final match between Gloucester Rugby and Ospreys at Kingsholm Stadium on April 12, 2024 in Gloucester, England.(Photo by Bob Bradford – CameraSport via Getty Images)

“I coached XVs at Cardiff and head coached the northern tour by the Fiji team in November 2021. There is obviously a different way of thinking and skills compared to being involved with sevens. I was skills coach with Edinburgh under Mike Blair, who was very forthright about attack, and that appealed to me. I thoroughly enjoyed working in Scotland for 18 months. My family was still in Cardiff, and the Met role came up.

“Here at Nice, the president has the ambition to be in the Top 14 and there is a business to be built as Toulon have done. Nice is a very attractive part of the world and there is good financial stability. The project is to get back into the ProD2, consolidate in what is a very tough competition, and then potentially move into the Top 14. There is no fixed salary cap in the Nationale division and there is quite a variation in budgets. We would be at the top of that, having just come down from ProD2. We have 40–45 professionals in our squad along with the academy, and the limit on non-French players is more flexible in this league.

“We have just one home game in the first five and have won one and lost one so far. We go to Bourgoin at the weekend. We were consulted on the programme and it’s a challenge, and we are bang in the middle of it at the moment, having won at Tarbes and lost to Périgueux.

“This is a new experience for all of us and the first home game with Massy will be good for the region. We have a stadium that holds 3–4,000 but they are looking to redevelop it to 15,000 capacity in the summer of 2026. Up the road we have the Nice football stadium where Wales played some of their World Cup games. We need to find what this project can deliver in this region, where our nearest team is Toulon while Provence are in ProD2. Jamie Cudmore (former Canadian star) is part of the academy set-up and there is a lot of talent in this region, which has traditionally looked to Toulon, and we want to hold players in this area.”

Baber admits his French needs work, which makes getting his message across a daily challenge, and he is taking inspiration from Ronan O’Gara, who has come up with a unique vocabulary of English, French and expletives in his head coach role at La Rochelle. “How do you get your message across and build those relationships when you cannot get your message across in French? A lot of it is body language and utilising the players with some translation. I am very apologetic to the boys but they can see I am trying and learning. I haven’t got an Irish accent like ROG but if I can get to that level of French then I will be happy.”

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 10 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 11 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 13 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 43 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 44 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments