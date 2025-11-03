French giants eye former Leicester fly-half Zack Henry

ASM Clermont Auvergne are the first French club to break cover and move to sign former Leicester Tigers fly-half Zack Henry, who is leaving Stade Français when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

It has already been announced that Brighton-born Henry, 31, who has spent most of his career in France, will be leaving Les Stadistes, for whom he has played twice this season, when his three-year contract expires.

The former Harlequins academy graduate, who was educated at the University of Bath, is reported in France to have been given a guided tour of Clermont’s training facilities and Stade Marcel-Michelin last week.

However, Les Jaune et Bleu are believed to face competition for his signature from several other clubs in Pro D2, including Colomiers, who have won seven of their nine matches this season and are four points behind leaders Vannes.

Henry was brought to France by former Bath and England scrum-half Richard Hill in 2016, when he was in charge of Fédérale 1 side Rouen, and he joined Nevers two seasons later, where he became one of the Pro D2’s top performers.

He then signed with Leicester Tigers in August 2020, making 31 appearances and scoring 151 points, marking his only club rugby experience in his homeland.

Henry, who made a substitute appearance in the European Challenge Cup final during his time at Welford Road, was released early from his contract after falling behind George Ford and Johnny McPhillips in Steve Borthwick’s plans.

The Tigers had re-signed Freddie Burns, which allowed Henry to move to Pau in June 2021, before transferring to Stade Français two years later, where he has made 40 appearances, including 27 starts.

While Midi Olympique has reported that Nevers and Pau have indicated they aren’t interested in re-signing their former star, they did enquire about his terms.

