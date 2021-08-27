Fixtures released: URC release 'most complex' schedule ever to avoid clashes

9:50am, 27 August 2021

The United Rugby Championship (URC) have released what they’ve called their ‘most complex’ schedule yet as they bid to launch their fixtures in rugby’s pandemic landscape.

The URC have confirmed details of all 144 games as ‘South Africa’s top clubs take to the field against the Celtic and Italian nations in a global first for rugby.’ The organization also confirmed that the provisional fixture list has been altered due to the pandemic concerns, with South African sides now taking part in four-week tours of Europe.

They have also rescheduled Round 6 to guarantee that league fixtures won’t compete with international weekends to ensure ‘every round of the tournament is played on a standalone weekend.’

The tournament will largely be broadcast free-to-air in its respective territories, giving the latest iteration of the PRO14 its largest-ever exposure across two continents and six nations.

“The unique appeal of the URC will be on show in the Round 1 where defending title holders and eight-times champions, Leinster, will play host to the three-time Super Rugby champions Vodacom Bulls. Munster, another multiple-time champion will welcome the Cell C Sharks to Ireland while the DHL Stormers face Rainbow Cup winners Benetton in Treviso and the Emirates Lions travel to Parma to take on Zebre,” the URC said in a statement.

“Edinburgh will host Scarlets in their new stadium in the Scottish capital, the first Welsh derby of the season takes place between Dragons and Ospreys, Cardiff Rugby entertain Connacht while a battle of former champions will take place between Ulster and Glasgow Warriors.”

The URC have released details of how fans in the UK can watch the new tournament. https://t.co/pTYxb4iJ7J — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) August 27, 2021

Martin Anayi, United Rugby Championship CEO, said: “We believe these fixtures will ensure that the URC could deliver on its promise of a new era for our league where the very best from South Africa go head-to-head with our Celtic and Italian teams. As we carefully manoeuvre out of the pandemic, the URC will take its place as one of the leading leagues in global rugby and this fixture list should ignite our competition and take it to the next level.

“This schedule is the most complex we have ever produced and the efforts of every one of our stakeholders to help us piece it together in the current climate have been monumental. We now have a format that will heighten competition, showcase our clubs, elevate our athletes and bring great excitement to fans and TV audiences right across our territories and beyond.”

The full United Rugby Championship fixture list can be found HERE.

