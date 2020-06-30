10:52pm, 30 June 2020

Junior Wallabies Will Harris and Joey Walton will make their NSW Waratahs debut in Friday’s Super Rugby AU opening-round clash with Queensland in Brisbane.

The Tahs could have as many as five debutants, with No.8 Harris and inside-centre Walton starting and forwards Tom Horton and Tiaan Tauakipulu and five-eighth Ben Donaldson named on the bench.

Injuries have ruled out Lalakai Foketi and Wallabies Karmichael Hunt, Jake Gordon and Tom Robertson, but the run-on side includes four Test forwards and Jack Maddocks at fullback.

Waratahs: Jack Maddocks, James Ramm, Alex Newsome, Joey Walton, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Will Harrison, Mitch Short, Will Harris, Michael Hooper, Lachlan Swinton, Rob Simmons (capt), Ned Hanigan, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Robbie Abel, Angus Bell. Replacements: Tom Horton Tetera Faulkner, Tiaan Tauakipulu Tom Staniforth, Jack Dempsey, Michael McDonald, Ben Donaldson, Tepai Moeroa.

– Adrian Warren