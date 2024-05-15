Ex-Saracens tighthead Titi Lamositele is back in the Premiership

Harlequins have finally made official their signing of Test-level prop Titi Lamositele 10 weeks after RugbyPass exclusively reported that he would be quitting the Top 14 and returning to the Gallagher Premiership after four seasons away from England.

ADVERTISEMENT

The confirmation comes in the same week that Harlequins admitted that Will Collier, the academy graduate who made a first-team debut in 2011, is leaving to take up a contract in France.

A statement read: “Harlequins are excited to announce the signing of three-time Premiership winning prop and Samoan international Titi Lamositele.

Pieter-Steph du Toit with Big Jim – Teaser trailer | RPTV Double World Cup winning Springbok Pieter-Steph du Toit hosts Jim Hamilton in Japan for an all-encompassing chat about the Rugby World Cup, horrific injuries and Chasing the Sun 2. Watch the full chat on RugbyPass TV Watch now Pieter-Steph du Toit with Big Jim – Teaser trailer | RPTV Double World Cup winning Springbok Pieter-Steph du Toit hosts Jim Hamilton in Japan for an all-encompassing chat about the Rugby World Cup, horrific injuries and Chasing the Sun 2. Watch the full chat on RugbyPass TV Watch now

“The 29-year-old, who has been capped for Samoa and the USA, will join the club from French Top 14 side Montpellier in preparation for the 2024/25 Gallagher Premiership season.

“The tighthead prop, who was born in Tacoma Washington, made his international debut in 2013 against Canada, becoming the youngest ever USA international at the age of 18.

Harlequins Bristol All Stats and Data

“He went on to achieve 32 Test caps for the USA, including seven appearances at the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cup, before switching his international alliance to Samoa in 2023.

“At club level, Lamositele joined Saracens in 2015, winning three Premiership titles and three Champions Cup titles. He then moved to Montpellier in 2020, helping the French side to their Challenge Cup victory over Leicester Tigers in 2021, before winning the Top 14 title in 2021/22.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lamositele said: “I’m excited to be joining Quins. I have been impressed with the rugby they have played this season, and I can’t wait to return to the Premiership and link up with my new teammates.

“I have enjoyed my time in France but I’m excited for this new chapter and I can’t wait to pull on the Quarters and play in front of a packed Quins crowd.”

Director of rugby Billy Millard added: “I have known Titi since my time coaching with USA Rugby and I’ve followed his progress closely throughout his career.

“He is a very experienced and dynamic tighthead, who has achieved great success at club and international level and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our front row.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is a hard-working, tough ball carrier, who adds plenty of power to our scrum and will be ready to make a good impact next season.”