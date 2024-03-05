Titi Lamositele is heading to Harlequins to replace Will Collier

Harlequins have ended their search for a tighthead prop after snapping up former Saracens front-rower Titi Lamositele on a two-year contract from Top 14 strugglers Montpellier from the start of next season.

The 29-year-old, who hails from Tacoma, won international caps for the United States before switching to Samoa in 2023. He has made 11 appearances for Montpellier this season, including a start in their 10-18 defeat at La Rochelle last weekend. In total, he has played 91 times since moving to France four years ago.

Having started his rugby career at Chuckanut Bay, Lamositele moved to Saracens in 2015, winning three Premiership titles and featuring in the 2017 and 2019 Champions Cup victories. He then played in Montpellier’s European Challenge Cup victory over Leicester in 2021 and also won a Top 14 title the following season.

He had been due to be under contract in France until the end of next season but will now return to the Premiership to take up an offer at Harlequins.

The Londoners had been searching for someone to replace long-serving prop Will Collier, the 33-year-old who played for England against the Barbarians two years ago. He is moving to Castres in France when his contract runs out at the end of this season.

Quins fans will welcome Lamositele’s arrival at the Twickenham Stoop this summer. They are still reeling from the revelation that popular midfielder Andre Esterhuizen is leaving the club in June.

Esterhuizen is joining the Sharks, Lovejoy Chawatama is off to Bristol Bears, and Louis Lynagh is joining URC outfit Benetton when their contracts run out.