Every selection for round two of Super Rugby Aupiki

Week one of Super Rugby Aupiki dished up plenty of highlights as the Bues stamrolled the Hurricanes Poua and Amy du Plessis lifted Matatu to glory over the Chiefs Manawa.

Round two sees Matatu look to continue their winning form against the Hurricanes Poua, who will be eager to improve their poor set-piece game.

Eden Park plays host to a 2024 final rematch, with the Blues taking plenty of momentum from their 50-point scoring outburst into a contest against a Chiefs Manawa outfit who largely failed to fire on attack despite boasting plenty of star power.

Hurricanes Poua team to play Matatu

Ngano Tavake Forne Burkin Angel Mulu Sam Taylor Joanah Ngan-Woo Kahurangi Sturmey Elinor-Plum King Layla Sae Iritana Hohaia Cassie Siataga Ayesha Leti-I’iga Monica Tagoai Leilani Hakiwai Teilah Ferguson Isabella Waterman

Reserves

16. Denise Aiolupotea

17. Nina Poletti

18. Jayme Nuku

19. Olioli Mua

20. Jackie Patea-Fereti

21. Paige Lush

22. Te Rauoriwa Gapper

23. Harmony Kautai

Matatu team to play Hurricanes Poua

Marcelle Parkes Georgia Ponsonby Amy Rule Laura Bayfield Chelsea Bremner Alana Bremner Lucy Jenkins Kaipo Olsen-Baker Maia Joseph Hannah king Fia Laikong Grace Brooker Amy du Plessis Winnie Palamo Kaea Nepia

Reserves

16. Jet Haywood

17. Pip Love

18. Moomooga Palu

19. Emma Dermody

20. Fiaali’i Solomona

21. Kelsyn McCook

22. Charlotte Va’afusuaga

23. Keighley Simpson

Blues team to play Chiefs Manawa

Chryss Viliko Atlanta Lolohea Aldora Itunu Maiakawanakaulani Roos Maama Vaipulu Elizabith Moimoi Dajian Brown Liana Mikaele-Tu’u Tara Turner Krysten Cottrell Jaymie Kolose Ruahei Demant Portia Woodman-Wickliffe 14. Katelyn Vahaakolo Braxton Sorensen-McGee.

Reserves

16. Grace Gago

17. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu

18. Harono Te Iringa

19. Eloise Blackwell

20. Paris Mataroa

21. Kahlia Awa

22. Sylvia Brunt

23. Kerri Johnson.

Chiefs Manawa team to play Blues

Kate Henwood Vici-Rose Green Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu Charmaine Smith Jade Coates Chyna Hohepa Kennedy Tukuafu (c) Mia Anderson Ariana Bayler Hazel Tubic Mererangi Paul Kelly Brazier Azalleyah Maaka Ruby Tui Tenika Willison

Reserves

16. Grace Houpapa-Barrett

17. Krystal Murray

18. Santo Taumata

19. Rebecca Burch

20. Martha Mataele

21. Holli O’Sullivan

22. Kirian Nolan

23. Renee Holmes