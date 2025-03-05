Every selection for round two of Super Rugby Aupiki
Week one of Super Rugby Aupiki dished up plenty of highlights as the Bues stamrolled the Hurricanes Poua and Amy du Plessis lifted Matatu to glory over the Chiefs Manawa.
Round two sees Matatu look to continue their winning form against the Hurricanes Poua, who will be eager to improve their poor set-piece game.
Eden Park plays host to a 2024 final rematch, with the Blues taking plenty of momentum from their 50-point scoring outburst into a contest against a Chiefs Manawa outfit who largely failed to fire on attack despite boasting plenty of star power.
Hurricanes Poua team to play Matatu
- Ngano Tavake
- Forne Burkin
- Angel Mulu
- Sam Taylor
- Joanah Ngan-Woo
- Kahurangi Sturmey
- Elinor-Plum King
- Layla Sae
- Iritana Hohaia
- Cassie Siataga
- Ayesha Leti-I’iga
- Monica Tagoai
- Leilani Hakiwai
- Teilah Ferguson
- Isabella Waterman
Reserves
16. Denise Aiolupotea
17. Nina Poletti
18. Jayme Nuku
19. Olioli Mua
20. Jackie Patea-Fereti
21. Paige Lush
22. Te Rauoriwa Gapper
23. Harmony Kautai
Matatu team to play Hurricanes Poua
- Marcelle Parkes
- Georgia Ponsonby
- Amy Rule
- Laura Bayfield
- Chelsea Bremner
- Alana Bremner
- Lucy Jenkins
- Kaipo Olsen-Baker
- Maia Joseph
- Hannah king
- Fia Laikong
- Grace Brooker
- Amy du Plessis
- Winnie Palamo
- Kaea Nepia
Reserves
16. Jet Haywood
17. Pip Love
18. Moomooga Palu
19. Emma Dermody
20. Fiaali’i Solomona
21. Kelsyn McCook
22. Charlotte Va’afusuaga
23. Keighley Simpson
Blues team to play Chiefs Manawa
- Chryss Viliko
- Atlanta Lolohea
- Aldora Itunu
- Maiakawanakaulani Roos
- Maama Vaipulu
- Elizabith Moimoi
- Dajian Brown
- Liana Mikaele-Tu’u
- Tara Turner
- Krysten Cottrell
- Jaymie Kolose
- Ruahei Demant
- Portia Woodman-Wickliffe
- 14. Katelyn Vahaakolo
- Braxton Sorensen-McGee.
Reserves
16. Grace Gago
17. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu
18. Harono Te Iringa
19. Eloise Blackwell
20. Paris Mataroa
21. Kahlia Awa
22. Sylvia Brunt
23. Kerri Johnson.
Chiefs Manawa team to play Blues
- Kate Henwood
- Vici-Rose Green
- Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu
- Charmaine Smith
- Jade Coates
- Chyna Hohepa
- Kennedy Tukuafu (c)
- Mia Anderson
- Ariana Bayler
- Hazel Tubic
- Mererangi Paul
- Kelly Brazier
- Azalleyah Maaka
- Ruby Tui
- Tenika Willison
Reserves
16. Grace Houpapa-Barrett
17. Krystal Murray
18. Santo Taumata
19. Rebecca Burch
20. Martha Mataele
21. Holli O’Sullivan
22. Kirian Nolan
23. Renee Holmes
News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!
We have enough talent & experience to blow away all other test nations at RWC2025. Unfortunately, the sh*t results under Bunting since his (imo) ridiculous appointment in 2022 indicate that it’s not going to happen. What a shame.
That sounds the height of optimism to me and a large dose of one-eyed Kiwi assumed rugby superiority. Some teams might well be blown away but it will largely be the Red Roses who are doing it, even with by far the toughest pool draw.