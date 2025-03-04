Northern Edition

International

Donna Kennedy: The woman who started 95 of Scotland's first 100 Tests

Scotland's Donna Kennedy sings the national anthem.

In our first instalment for Women’s History Month in March, we’re celebrating the players who have done extraordinary things in the women’s game and whilst at it, secured over a century of caps for their country. First up, Donna Kennedy.

Donna Kennedy was the epitome of tough and durable. Between 1993 and 2006 she started in 95 of Scotland’s first 100 Tests.

The following year she came out of retirement and became the first Scottish international male or female to reach a century of caps, eventually finishing her career with 115 appearances.

“My 100th Test was against France, always a great team to play, on March 18, 2007,” Kennedy told RugbyPass.

“I tried to treat it as any other game but in the back of your mind you know it’s special, and it was a great game, physical, and only a few points in it.

“I remember being hoisted on my team mates shoulders afterwards holding a Scottish flag that had ‘Donna 100 caps’ written on it.

“We celebrated with some classic French hospitality and the Scottish Rugby Union was good about it. My first, 75th, and 100th Test jerseys reside at the Thistle Room at Murrayfield Stadium alongside Sean Lamont, Ross Ford, and Chris Patterson, the only males to play 100 tests for Scotland.”

Kennedy was born in Lanark on February 16, 1972 and grew up playing hockey and athletics. When Kennedy started playing rugby aged 19, Scotland didn’t even have a national team. That changed in 1993 when they tussled with Ireland in their first international.

“It was Valentine’s Day 1993, at Raeburn Place, Edinburgh – actually where the first ever game of international rugby took place in 1871. There was a big crowd, even some on the roof of the property nearby. We won 10-0. I can’t remember who got the first try but I’ll get in trouble if I claim it,” Kennedy joked.

It was Scottish captain and halfback Sandra Colamartino who scored both tries. Scotland won their first 14 meetings against Ireland, holding the Irish scoreless in half of those tests.

The year after, the 1994 World Cup was set to kick off, and it was anything but official. In the second hosting of the event, it was due to be held in Amsterdam in April but was canceled less than a month before the first match. The official reason for the cancellation was that the event organisers failed to get the official endorsement of the event as the “Women’s World Cup” from the International Rugby Board (IRB).

The minutes of the 1993 Interim meeting of the IRB state the following about the “1994 Women’s International Tournament: “The Council agreed to defer consideration of participation by member unions in the tournament until such time as a formal request is received from the organisers.”

Because of this, the Unions of some countries decided not to pay team expenses, including New Zealand, the Netherlands, Spain, and Italy.

Scotland decided they would run the tournament at the last minute. An astute and determined organising committee spearheaded by Sue Brodie, Sandra Colamartino, Sarah Floate, Jan Rowlands, and Maureen Sharp, utilised their professional and personal networks to keep the costs down and, in a reverse of the finances of the 1991 World Cup, the 1994 tournament turned a profit.

The Rugby World Cup was renamed ‘The Women’s Rugby World Championship,’ to avoid any legal issues from the IRB who owned the trademarked ‘Rugby World Cup’ title.

Eventually, 11 of the original 16 entrants took part while a Scottish Students team, Russia, and Kazakhstan were added.

Scotland lost to Wales (0-8) in the quarter-finals but rallied to defeat Ireland (10-3) and Canada (11-5) to capture the Shield.
It was not until 2009 that the IRB officially endorsed the event as a “World Cup.”

“Teams slept on the floors of pubs, billeted with each other, and just found a way to get it done. I remember the tournament being well-supported. It’s fair to say Scotland saved the World Cup,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy would go on to make a record 22 World Cup appearances for Scotland between 1994 and 2010. Scotland won 11 games in that period with Kennedy at her best against World Champions New Zealand.

“In 2006 I remember lining up against New Zealand and facing the Haka. Rugby is deeply ingrained in New Zealand so facing the haka was stirring, a unique opportunity,” Kennedy said.

“It was really close in the first half because I think they underestimated us, but then they brought on their big guns and won 21-0. It was a physical encounter and I got player of the match. It was one of my favourite games.

“I loved the physical and strategic aspects of the game. I had no fear and always trained in the same way I played so some of our training sessions got heated as it was so competitive. I always considered it a badge of honour leaving the field with a black eye and bruises.

“To be a successful loose forward you need that ruthless mindset. You can’t be half-hearted in my opinion.”

The 1998 Home Nations championship was Kennedy’s favourite international experience. For the only time in their history, Scotland captured the Grand Slam. They beat Ireland (15-0), Wales (22-12) and England (8-5) at Inverleith, home of Scottish Rugby from 1899 to 1925. A framed team photograph of Scotland celebrating that victory hangs proudly in Kennedy’s lounge room.

“It was such a tight game between two big, strong packs. They had threats out wide too, so we had to be cautious.

“Scotland versus England always brings out the best in both teams. I don’t like admitting it but England has been the benchmark for such a long time so wherever we get a crack we rise to the occasion.”

Women’s Rugby: A Newspaper in History reported: “Scotland were not flattered one bit by the final score line…Most of England’s problems lay in the pack, where they lacked the coordination of their opponents.”

Scottish captain Kim Littlejohn scored the first try only for England to respond. Late in the match, Paula Chambers kicked a penalty for Scotland inside the English 22 after number eight Gill Burns was penalised for overzealous rucking.

Burns is a fellow World Rugby Hall of Fame inductee. She played 74 Tests for England and was ranked by Kennedy as one of her most respected opponents alongside other Hall of Fame members Maggie Alphonsi (England), Lisa Burgess (Wales), and Black Fern Rochelle Martin who won 31 of her 32 internationals.

In 2024 Kennedy became World Rugby Hall of Fame inductee Number 170. “It’s like the damehood of rugby, isn’t it? Getting that email through to tell me the news, it was just like ‘Wow!’. It feels so surreal but it’s such an honour,” she told the Scotland Rugby website.

Kennedy most enjoyed playing alongside Jeni Sheerin, Lee Cockburn, Paula Chambers, and Beth Macleod. The quartet are important and durable pioneers of Scottish women’s rugby.

Sheerin was capped 69 times in the back row and runs a successful carpet business. Chambers was a halfback and Scottish hockey international who became Scotland’s leading points scorer in World Cups with 64. She presently resides in Australia.
Her brother Craig Chambers played 60 Tests for Scotland.

Macleod was a veteran development officer for women’s rugby in Scotland who now runs her consultancy business. Cockburn played 77 Tests at lock and is a lifeguard making 45 rescues one year. She has since become a leading crime writer.

Kennedy is perhaps the most respected figure in Scottish women’s rugby, and having spent 33 years in the Veterinary profession alongside her rugby career, significant milestones have elapsed on the rugby pitch.

In 2001 she was a member of the Scottish team that won the FIRA European Championship. Scotland beat Wales (13-3), France (9-6) and Spain (15-3) en route to the title.

In 2002 she was a part of the first Scottish team that played an international at Murrayfield, defeating Sweden 34-3. In 2004 she was named IRB Women’s Player of the Year, a year later passing Gregor Townsend’s record for most Scottish caps with 82.

In 2007 she captained her side against Wales in a narrow 0-10 defeat. In 2015, the Donna Kennedy Cup, an annual top-level women’s rugby competition, was launched in her honour. In 2017, she was inducted into Scotland’s Rugby Hall of Fame.

“It’s amazing how much the game has changed since I started playing. Heaven Forbid, I was around when you couldn’t lift in the lineouts and we could watch that on VHS,” Kennedy laughed.

“I’m still involved a lot with coaching and was co-founder of the Scottish Thistles which is designed to connect past, present, and future Scottish women’s players.

“We missed out on the World Cup for a dozen years between 2010 and 2022. For a long time, we were guilty of having nothing underneath. We’re trying to get that right now with better building blocks in place at the grassroots.

“What England has done is a model for securing the growth and future of the women’s game.”

l
👍🏼

👍🏼

Latest Features

LONG READ

Will Vern Cotter succumb to second season Blues in Auckland?

'Stern Vern' has infused the champions with renewed steel, but can he continue to steer the franchise onwards?

LONG READ

The revitalised Australians are pushing a Super Rugby revival

Super Rugby may be 'shrinking to glory', and the Australians are the driving force behind an enticing new season.

LONG READ

25 Six Nations Memorable Moments: 15 to 11

Dupont's freakish power, O'Driscoll's genius, Scotland's sensational comeback and a Croke Park cracker feature in our next five of the tournament's most iconic moments.

Comments on RugbyPass

JC 27 minutes ago
England explain why they have dropped Marcus Smith and Henry Slade

Max Cooper 1 hour ago
Crusaders prepare for 'dangerous in all elements' Chiefs game-breaker

A
AA 1 hour ago
England explain why they have dropped Marcus Smith and Henry Slade

Maybe Borthwick can’t remember what he said yesterday . And he can’t remember who he picked last time .

Let’s hope he turns up at Leicester at the weekend . We might get an open game without his kick chase .

5 Go to comments
P
Poorfour 2 hours ago
'Mitchell’s cup overfloweth': An alternative uncapped Red Roses starting line up

It’s a real shame Wythe is injured - I think she would have had a genuine chance to break into the Red Roses squad this season despite the strong competition in the back row. Given the nature of her injury - it looked like a shoulder dislocation - it’s possible that she will be fit over the summer and might have a chance of making the RWC training camp.

3 Go to comments
T
Tom 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Indeed. It's really difficult to be critical of the English backs because they're not allowed to play rugby.


Yes Marcus didn't win many matches but England clearly aren't trying to play the running rugby of Harlequins and debatably had he not been crooked for Ford on a couple of occasions, we may have won some and he'd still have the 10 shirt now. He admittedly didn't get the backline moving at all but I feel this was as much a system failing as it was Marcus'.


And as you say now we have a great prospect in Fin who's capable of playing a very balanced game… and he's barely getting his hands on the ball.


Borthwick picked two flyhalves to be distributors in the 13 and 15 shirt, made sure no one passed them the ball and then dropped them.

16 Go to comments
T
Tom 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Well they have done that but they should have done that all along. Oh well..


Farrell was a poor centre, he offered nothing in attack whatsoever. He was so slow he would either just spoon it on to the 13 to get clobbered or he kicked. Honestly I wasn't a huge fan of him at 10 either. He did a lot of stuff really well and he was an inspirational character but I felt it was a double edged sword. His personality dominated the dressing room and other voices got quashed in the process… and he really lacked an attacking edge. Once England got into the 22 he'd immediately go to a grubber or cross field kick. I always said he was world class in his own half of the pitch but not so great in the opposition’s. I think the coaches always knew Ford was the better 10 but they were desperate to keep Farrell in the team so he ended up at 12. Essentially the same as the Marcus at 15 fiasco.

16 Go to comments
V
T
Teddy 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Ford seems to be redundant at this point so I'd don't see why he doesn't just go with both Smiths in their natural positions. It's not a three way tussle. Start one and bench one.


A young blood with plenty of gifts and a 26 year old who will hit 50 caps by 27.


But it's England. They told the world that Farrell (a consistently world class 10 who kicked 75% on a bad day) was a centre. Even with his ‘ambitious’ tackle height. The results were often halarious.

16 Go to comments
T
Teddy 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Yet how many of those games has Marcus Smith played the full 80 mins, though?


He was hooked in both NZL July games close to 70 mins. The younger Smith couldn't steer them home.


Marcus Smith, having started at 10 was shifted to full back in the Australia game last year as England let a lead slip.


He got the full 80 mins against Ireland last year and had a memorable impact.


Fin Smith is obviously a more natural playmaker. But he's doing that in a team that have reverted - unapologetically - back to 10 man rugby?!


Lots of luck to them.

16 Go to comments
