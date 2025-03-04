Northern Edition

PWR

How 'brutal' PWR sprint could impact Women's Six Nations

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 05: Hannah Jones of Gloucester-Hartpury during the Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby match between Bristol Bears and Gloucester-Hartpury at Ashton Gate on January 05, 2025 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

If domestic seasons are supposed to be marathons, then the 2024/25 Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) campaign has been an unrelenting sprint for all involved.

A competition that was played across at least seven months in each of the previous four seasons was crammed into five this time around in an attempt to aid England’s bid to win their home Rugby World Cup.

Some teams used the condensed format to their advantage. Four victories in 21 days in October and November provided the catalyst for a 10-match winning run that catapulted Harlequins into the play-offs.

But for others, the whirlwind pace of the season proved less positive. Exeter Chiefs won their opening eight matches but only two of their final seven – played across seven consecutive weekends – to slip out of the top four.

The tailspin ultimately cost head coach Susie Appleby her job.

Gloucester-Hartpury, back-to-back defending champions, and Saracens are the two teams who remain in the kick for home on the final straight at StoneX Stadium on March 16.

Speaking ahead of their semi-final victory against Bristol Bears last weekend, Gloucester-Hartpury co-captain Natasha Hunt admitted the shortened season had been “brutal”.

Hunt paid tribute to the sacrifices made by her club-mates for whom rugby is not their full-time job and have had to juggle a compact playing schedule with work.

One of Hunt’s teammates finished a night shift at 9am on the Friday they played their final regular season match against Quins. Another had worked in A&E at a local hospital all day.

“My full credit, and my heart just goes out to the girls that have managed to juggle full-time work with what we’ve managed to achieve this season and still perform the way they did,” the England scrum-half said.

Fixture
PWR
Gloucester-Hartpury Womens RFC
10:00
16 Mar 25
Saracens Womens
All Stats and Data

Bears head coach Dave Ward made a similar point in the build-up to the semi-final at Queensholm while Quins number eight Jade Konkel-Roberts suggested her club’s strength and conditioning department had played a vital role in their campaign.

“It’s actually been a great season,” the Scotland international said. “The fact that there hasn’t been quite a lot of rest weeks, I think has allowed us to stay in that rugby zone.

“Yes, it’s been quite tough on the body, especially after a lot of physical games, but we knew that this season was going to be like that, and we knew that injuries were going to happen because it was so condensed as well.

“And it was just how can we control what we can control? And that’s just being best prepared and that’s again, all the work behind the scenes with our support staff around loading, recovery, just making sure everything we do is right.”

You can be sure that player loading is also at the forefront of the work being done by the England and Wales coaching staff as they each plan for the opening weeks of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

Both nations will have a large contingent playing – and coaching in Wales’ case – in the PWR final on March 16, who will then have fewer than seven days to prepare for the start of the championship the following weekend.

As far back as August, Red Roses boss John Mitchell suggested he would “probably have to prepare two teams for the early start of Six Nations because the finalists will be playing just before we kick off”.

But not even England can realistically rest all their players who will compete in the domestic game’s biggest match.

Of the 42 players that Mitchell included in his latest training squad on Monday, 18 are registered to either Gloucester-Hartpury or Saracens.

Crucially, eight of those started England’s most recent match – the WXV 1 title-clinching victory against Canada in Vancouver in October – while a further two were named as replacements.

It is likely Mitchell and his coaches will be guided on selection by fitness, and playing load, however it seems inconceivable that they could line up in York without all of Hunt, captain Zoe Aldcroft, Marlie Packer, Alex Matthews, Maud Muir and Tatyana Heard.

Some or all of those will be given rest during the opening weeks of the championship, but you can bet planning is underway to ensure it is not provided at the same time.

England and Mitchell have the luxury of a deep squad. The likes of Morwenna Talling, Sadia Kabeya, Maddie Feaunati and Lucy Packer are ready to step in, and testing new combinations in a World Cup year is no bad thing.

But the same cannot necessarily be said for incoming Wales boss Sean Lynn, himself facing an unenviable six-day turnaround between his last match in charge of the Circus and his first taste of Test rugby.

Lynn has been getting to know his new players while the PWR season rumbles on and named his first training squad on Monday, but he will understandably be preoccupied with thoughts of a PWR three-peat between now and March 16.

Four members of that training squad started Gloucester-Hartpury’s semi-final victory against Bristol, while Meg Davies was on the bench and Georgia Evans helped Saracens beat Quins the previous day.

The quartet of Circus starters includes captain Hannah Jones, back-row Bethan Lewis and the team’s playmaker Lleucu George while the fourth, Kate Williams, would expect to push Alex Callender for selection at openside flanker.

Wales’ Gloucester-Hartpury and Saracens contingent will not join up with the squad until after the PWR final and the size of the juggling act facing Lynn was perhaps demonstrated by the size of the group he named on Monday, which included 48 names.

He is unlikely to admit it, but with his Welsh hat on, the new coach may have been pleased that it was Saracens who came through the other semi-final. It means Quins teammates Kayleigh Powell, Abbie Fleming, Carys Phillips and Lisa Neumann can focus on the Six Nations.

Wales’ opponents in their first match under Lynn will be Scotland, whose sole representative in either of the winning semi-finalists’ line-ups was Louise McMillan (Saracens), who was overlooked for a place in Bryan Easson’s pre-tournament training squad.

Ireland, another team chasing a top-three finish in the Six Nations, should be represented by Gloucester-Hartpury’s Neve Jones in the final.

The Celtic Challenge, meanwhile, draws to a close this weekend giving the Irish, Scottish and Welsh players involved two full weeks to prepare for the championship.

We won’t know until September 27 whether the decision to condense the PWR season achieves its stated aim. But, unfortunately for Wales, it could have a more immediate impact.

B
BC 11 hours ago

I doubt any of the PWR finalist will start against Italy for the Red Roses. Some will be named as substitutes, probably Aldcroft, Galligan, Heard and Hunt. I’m sure Mitchell knows what he is doing.

l
lK 14 hours ago

👍🏼

G
J
JC 14 minutes ago
England explain why they have dropped Marcus Smith and Henry Slade

Nah, he’ll turn into a fine bench option and a excellent impact player, covering flyhalf and fullback. He clearly doesn’t have the range, game management and ability to control a game or pack at elite test level but in open play with the game stretched and abit of guile needed with more space. He’s an explosive game changer for 20 minutes or so. In terms of Slade, about time, he’s had enough chances and shouldn’t be anywhere near the amount of caps he’s accumulated. The style of play of the last two managers might not have suited him but you need to adapt your game also and evolve.

5 Go to comments
M
Max Cooper 1 hour ago
Crusaders prepare for 'dangerous in all elements' Chiefs game-breaker

A
AA 1 hour ago
England explain why they have dropped Marcus Smith and Henry Slade

Maybe Borthwick can’t remember what he said yesterday . And he can’t remember who he picked last time .

Let’s hope he turns up at Leicester at the weekend . We might get an open game without his kick chase .

5 Go to comments
l
lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
Owen Farrell panned in French media for latest Racing 92 performance

l
lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
Stuart Lancaster has left Racing 92 effective immediately

l
lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
Jonny Gray reveals why he was a 'bit of a mess' on Scotland bus

l
lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
Ex-Ireland 10 Joey Carbery heavily implies he'd play for Six Nations rivals

l
lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
Season likely over for All Black Brad Weber after gruesome injury

l
lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
La Rochelle confirm immediate effect retirement of Raymond Rhule

l
lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

l
lozanoDunbar 1 hour ago
Mixed Wales update on availability of Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe

P
Poorfour 1 hour ago
'Mitchell’s cup overfloweth': An alternative uncapped Red Roses starting line up

It’s a real shame Wythe is injured - I think she would have had a genuine chance to break into the Red Roses squad this season despite the strong competition in the back row. Given the nature of her injury - it looked like a shoulder dislocation - it’s possible that she will be fit over the summer and might have a chance of making the RWC training camp.

3 Go to comments
T
Tom 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Indeed. It's really difficult to be critical of the English backs because they're not allowed to play rugby.


Yes Marcus didn't win many matches but England clearly aren't trying to play the running rugby of Harlequins and debatably had he not been crooked for Ford on a couple of occasions, we may have won some and he'd still have the 10 shirt now. He admittedly didn't get the backline moving at all but I feel this was as much a system failing as it was Marcus'.


And as you say now we have a great prospect in Fin who's capable of playing a very balanced game… and he's barely getting his hands on the ball.


Borthwick picked two flyhalves to be distributors in the 13 and 15 shirt, made sure no one passed them the ball and then dropped them.

16 Go to comments
T
Tom 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Well they have done that but they should have done that all along. Oh well..


Farrell was a poor centre, he offered nothing in attack whatsoever. He was so slow he would either just spoon it on to the 13 to get clobbered or he kicked. Honestly I wasn't a huge fan of him at 10 either. He did a lot of stuff really well and he was an inspirational character but I felt it was a double edged sword. His personality dominated the dressing room and other voices got quashed in the process… and he really lacked an attacking edge. Once England got into the 22 he'd immediately go to a grubber or cross field kick. I always said he was world class in his own half of the pitch but not so great in the opposition’s. I think the coaches always knew Ford was the better 10 but they were desperate to keep Farrell in the team so he ended up at 12. Essentially the same as the Marcus at 15 fiasco.

16 Go to comments
V
Victoria Martin 2 hours ago
Mixed Wales update on availability of Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe

V
Victoria Martin 2 hours ago
Mixed Wales update on availability of Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe

V
Victoria Martin 2 hours ago
Mixed Wales update on availability of Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe

T
Teddy 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Ford seems to be redundant at this point so I'd don't see why he doesn't just go with both Smiths in their natural positions. It's not a three way tussle. Start one and bench one.


A young blood with plenty of gifts and a 26 year old who will hit 50 caps by 27.


But it's England. They told the world that Farrell (a consistently world class 10 who kicked 75% on a bad day) was a centre. Even with his ‘ambitious’ tackle height. The results were often halarious.

16 Go to comments
T
Teddy 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith benched as England change three to take on Italy

Yet how many of those games has Marcus Smith played the full 80 mins, though?


He was hooked in both NZL July games close to 70 mins. The younger Smith couldn't steer them home.


Marcus Smith, having started at 10 was shifted to full back in the Australia game last year as England let a lead slip.


He got the full 80 mins against Ireland last year and had a memorable impact.


Fin Smith is obviously a more natural playmaker. But he's doing that in a team that have reverted - unapologetically - back to 10 man rugby?!


Lots of luck to them.

16 Go to comments
R
RaclawWysocki 2 hours ago
URC champions Glasgow bracing for coach exit

