England call up 4 new faces for Women's Six Nations training camp

England head coach John Mitchell has included six uncapped players for the squad’s latest Women’s Six Nations training camp, four of whom have been called up for the first time.

Bristol winger Millie David, the second-top try scorer in the Premiership Women’s Rugby regular season, Leicester Tigers forward Charlotte Fray, Gloucester-Hartpury centre Jade Shekells and Harlequins midfielder Sarah Parry are the new faces in camp this week.

Shekells’ fellow Olympian Abi Burton and Exeter Chiefs scrum-half Flo Robinson have been included in previous England squads but are yet to win their first cap.

Mitchell has also made a tweak to his coaching team as former Bath prop Nathan Catt leads on defence as maternity cover for Sarah Hunter.

This week’s camp in Bristol is the Red Roses’ second in 2025 and the last before the Six Nations gets underway that will include Saracens and Gloucester-Hartpury players.

PWR finalists will not be considered for next week’s third camp but will be available to join up with the squad ahead of the Red Roses’ opening championship match against Italy on March 23.

Mitchell said: “The objective of this camp is to become organised and get better as a Red Rose ahead of the Six Nations, bearing in mind we will be without the PWR finalists next week.

“We are expecting an excited energy in reconnecting again and focusing on the opportunity that this special tournament presents for us.”

Catt helped England men’s U20 to Six Nations and World Rugby U20 Championship success last year as scrum and defence coach and also travelled to Canada with the Red Roses for WXV 1 as scrum coach.

He joins Louis Deacon and Lou Meadows, who continue their roles as forwards coach and attack coach respectively.

Mitchell added: “Our coaching group remains stronger than ever with the inclusion of Nathan who has been an exceptional addition from the pathway.

“Sarah is an extremely valued member of the Red Roses. Her focus is on being a mum and we’re looking forward to seeing her soon.”

The full England Women’s Six Nations squad is due to be announced on Monday March 17.

Red Roses squad

Forwards

Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 58 caps)

Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 62 caps)

Sarah Beckett (Gloucester-Hartpury, 35 caps)

Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 66 caps)

Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 51 caps)

Georgia Brock (Gloucester-Hartpury, 2 caps)

Abi Burton (Trailfinders Women, uncapped)

May Campbell (Saracens, 1 cap)

Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 21 caps)

Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 9 caps)

Amy Cokayne (Leicester Tigers, 79 caps)

Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 10 caps)

Charlotte Fray (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 19 caps)

Lizzie Hanlon (Harlequins, 1 cap)

Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough Lightning, 1 cap)

Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 18 caps)

Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 72 caps)

Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 35 caps)

Marlie Packer (Saracens, 108 caps)

Connie Powell (Harlequins, 19 caps)

Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 18 caps)

Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 69 caps)

Backs

Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 35 caps)

Jess Breach (Saracens, 43 caps)

Millie David (Bristol Bears, uncapped)

Abby Dow (Trailfinders Women, 48 caps)

Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 54 caps)

Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 26 caps)

Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 76 caps)

Megan Jones (Leicester Tigers, 21 caps)

Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 48 caps)

Claudia MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 32 caps)

Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 26 caps)

Sarah Parry (Harlequins, uncapped)

Flo Robinson (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 34 caps)

Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning, 116 caps)

Jade Shekells (Gloucester-Hartpury, uncapped)

Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 6 caps)

Mia Venner (Gloucester-Hartpury, 1 cap)

Ella Wyrwas (Saracens, 7 caps)