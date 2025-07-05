Du'Plessis Kirifi on the All Blacks final defensive stand against France

Two disallowed tries in the second half prevented the All Blacks from taking complete control in the first Test against France, leading to a tense final stand with a few minutes remaining.

Preserving a four point lead after a 73rd minute penalty goal, the All Blacks had to withstand a late push by France who had the ball inside their 22.

Debutant flanker Du’Plessis Kirifi said there was ‘massive belief’ within the team ahead of the defensive set.

“Massive belief, confidence in our plan,” Kirifi told media post-game.

“And also just the trust, we are hard on defence, you can look across the line and you can hear the boys talking, you can see the boys’ body language, their eyes up.

“When you see that, it’s hard not to be confident. Not sure how that passage will end, they may end up scoring, but when you see body language and chat like that it fills you with a lot on confidence. I’m really glad that paid off and we got the turnover.”

A strong tackle by reserve prop Ollie Norris below the midriff on a French ball carrier dislodged possession forcing a knock-on before the All Blacks were able to win a crucial penalty to exit the situation.

From the lineout they were able to wind down the clock and end the game. On the tackle, Kirifi had sight on the hit by his fellow debutant.

“No it wasn’t [mine], I can’t take credit for that one,” he said.

“I was inside, I think it may have been Ollie Norris. Hell yeah, Ollie. It was a much needed turnover obviously.”

With debutants Norris, Kirifi and Holland on the park at the end, the forward pack was relatively inexperienced but were able to come up big in the dying moments.

“If you had a look throughout the forward pack once we were all on, the only leader or person with copious amounts of experience in that forward pack was Ards [Ardie],” he said.

“You got Tups [Tupou Vaa’i] there but for the rest of us, 10 or under caps roughly, to step up like that and look each other in the eye and win the scrum, it will be something we will all be proud of.

“That’s a big moment in the game, that’s how you shut something out and relieve a ton of pressure.”